ADVERTISEMENT

If you go online, you’re pretty much guaranteed to be bombarded with negativity. Whether it’s heartbreaking news headlines or posts on social media complaining about how doomed the economy is, it can be difficult to stay positive in the midst of all that noise.

But one account that’s dedicated to sharing purely good vibes is “Dudes Posting Their W’s” on X. This page is a treasure trove of the most wholesome content that men have shared on social media, so we’ve compiled a list of their best posts below. We hope these images will put smiles on your faces, pandas, and remember to upvote all of the pics that warm your heart!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Actor Gary Sinise with children on a plane, showing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower at Disneyland trip.

DudespostingWs Report

13points
POST
manic_mama avatar
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gary Sinise is a gift to humanity.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Man known for kindness and wholesomeness is protecting America's forests by buying and preserving them from use.

    DudespostingWs Report

    11points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A rich person using their money for good? Heresy! Burn the witch!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Elderly man in glasses and cap, symbolizing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower in heartwarming story.

    DudespostingWs Report

    10points
    POST

    People aren’t always encouraged to celebrate their wins. Humility is seen as a wonderful trait, so not everyone feels comfortable announcing when they’ve accomplished something or had a wonderful day. But there’s a huge difference between being arrogant and simply sharing positive news. And I would argue that we could actually use a lot more people who will happily spread joy with others!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why “Dudes Posting Their W’s” is such a wonderful page. This account has amassed an impressive 2.8 million followers, and it has posted nearly 10,000 uplifting and wholesome photos and videos. We hope that this list will encourage all of you pandas out there to start sharing your own wins, as everyone deserves to be celebrated from time to time!
    #4

    Snowmen on a makeshift raft with a sinking ship sculpture nearby showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    9points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rose used a maritime disaster to m****r her embarrassing, but of rough, holiday fling.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    A story showing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower when a mistaken invite leads to a new friendship at a bachelor party.

    DudespostingWs Report

    9points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    David from Accounting NEEDED this! What an amazing hidden gem at work!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Boy invited to decorate restaurant walls with his drawings, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this day and age, many people are obsessed with hustle culture. There’s immense pressure to be grinding constantly, so we barely ever have the chance to pause and appreciate how far we’ve come. But according to clinical psychologist Melanie A. McNally, it’s important to take the time to celebrate our wins.

    Dr. McNally wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining why it’s so important to take time to appreciate our accomplishments rather than just gloss over them. Apparently, this is a great way to maintain motivation and improve overall life satisfaction. Recognizing your successes will activate your brain’s reward system, which can also give you a sense of accomplishment and boost your self-esteem. 
    #7

    Man shows kindness by building a $51 million amusement park for his special needs daughter and other children.

    DudespostingWs Report

    8points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Elderly man showing a large collection of apples, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young boy dressed in a suit celebrating cancer survival, showcasing moments of kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    8points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little dude looks dapper AF!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s worth it to celebrate all wins, even if they seem small. Let’s be honest, most people don’t have milestones to celebrate every month. So there’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking time to appreciate even the little things. But of course, when a huge win happens, you should definitely take time to relish that feeling of accomplishment. Don’t immediately look forward to your next goal, or you might feel like you’re always chasing something. Allow yourself to enjoy your success first, and then start working towards your next goal.
    #10

    Spanish scientist Mariano Barbacid shows kindness and wholesomeness through breakthrough pancreatic cancer research.

    DudespostingWs Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Teen boy in China carrying his disabled best friend to school, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Brazilian priest showing kindness by rescuing and presenting abandoned dogs for adoption during church mass.

    DudespostingWs Report

    8points
    POST

    When it comes to how you should celebrate your wins, it depends on what exactly you’ve accomplished. If you’re graduating from your Master’s program, it’s definitely worth throwing a huge party or going on a relaxing vacation. If you’ve just run a marathon, you might want to celebrate with a fancy cake from your favorite bakery. And if you’ve gone 3 months without drinking alcohol, an appropriate treat might be a fun date night with your partner. As long as you get to enjoy your win, you’ve made the right choice.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Screenshot of a Twitter post showing a man proudly working as a chicken farmer after years at J.P. Morgan, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Post Malone with a bartender making a heart shape with hands after leaving a $20,000 tip showing kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Actor Brendan Fraser holding an Oscar trophy, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My fave film of his is Airheads. Tied with California Man.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Now, sharing about your wins, particularly on social media, may sometimes be perceived as bragging. But as long as you don’t word it arrogantly, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with spreading the news. In fact, you might encourage others to do the same, as they’ll feel more comfortable sharing their own wins after celebrating yours. And if someone takes it the wrong way, that likely says much more about their own insecurities than about you. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Before and after photos showing a man’s weight loss journey, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    4 years later.

    DudespostingWs Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    3-year-old boy finds 16th century gold pendant using dad’s metal detector, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man proves kindness and wholesomeness by protecting his car indoors during a hurricane, showing caring superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    5points
    POST

    According to research, a whopping 82% of people report that they’ve hidden success from a loved one, coworker, or stranger because they were scared of bragging. But Devon Frye at Psychology Today says we shouldn’t worry about that. While it’s true that sharing accomplishments online might trigger envy in those who read it, they can simultaneously feel great happiness for the person who shared the news. Plus, mature adults usually understand when it’s appropriate to share their feelings. Even if they’re a little jealous, most will only share support because they know that’s what their loved one needs. 
    #19

    Two women happily unboxing a giant wheel of cheese, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Reddit post sharing a story of a man’s lifetime supply of seed used to help new immigrant families start farms.

    DudespostingWs Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tweet screenshot showing a story about a man’s brief, considerate visit during Christmas, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    5points
    POST

    Are you feeling more positive after scrolling through these wholesome posts, pandas? We hope they’re making you smile, and please, remember to keep upvoting all of your favorite images. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve had any wholesome wins recently in your own life, and if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring this uplifting account, we’ve got the perfect list to check out next right here!
    #22

    Screenshot of a Twitter post sharing a wholesome story highlighting kindness as a superpower in men.

    DudespostingWs Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Elderly man restored joy by engineers recovering his late wife’s voice message, showing kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Boy scout using kindness and quick thinking as a superpower to survive and signal for help in Yellowstone Park.

    This sounds fake but it’s actually a true story

    DudespostingWs Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    72-year-old man in Paraguay waiting at a bus stop to walk his daughter home, showing kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Man humorously reviews restaurant after being trapped, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower in everyday moments.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Tweet about a man's inspiring weight loss journey showing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Before and after transformation of a man showing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower through self-improvement.

    Alcoholism vs sobriety. Today marks 1,000 days sober. Going into rehab and having the courage to ask for help saved my life.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man shows kindness and wholesomeness by wrestling a bull shark to save his nephew’s severed arm on the beach.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Red Army and German soldier show kindness and wholesomeness during war, proving compassion is a true superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Man holding Scrabble board, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower through his achievement and passion.

    Nigel Richards won the Spanish Scrabble World Championship after spending a year memorizing the Spanish dictionary despite not speaking the language.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Father showing kindness and wholesomeness by protecting his son in hospital during a life support standoff recovery story.

    DudespostingWs Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Comparison of men's calf muscles showing different leg shapes, highlighting wholesome and kind moments by men.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Tweet showing a humorous request for a fake kid to test kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower in relationships.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Text post about a son’s pillow fort and a lesson in kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower shared by a father.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Guinea pig story showing unexpected behavior, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower in men.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Police officer with K-9 unit and dog in snowy forest, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Letter from a man expressing gratitude for kindness after buying a VHS player and reliving cherished family memories.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    A kind McDonald's employee with Down syndrome proudly holding a retirement award after 32 years of service.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Terminally ill patient in hospital enjoys early access to video game, showing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    61-year-old farmer wins 544-mile ultramarathon unaware of rules, showcasing men's kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    US Airman displaying kindness and wholesomeness as he rescues elderly hiker by carrying her down a mountain for hours.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Split image of a man smiling, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower in inspiring life choices.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Before and after photos of two men reunited and recovering, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    An elderly man and a doctor holding chickens, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Man injecting snake venom to build immunity, aiding in creating powerful antivenom, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Man celebrating $273 million lottery jackpot, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower after life changes.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Young man displays kindness and wholesomeness by discovering unclaimed land and declaring himself president.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Man shows kindness and wholesomeness by collecting 2000 bottles over 42 days to buy a PS5, proving patience and dedication.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Man shows kindness by feeding crows and receiving money in return, proving kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Man and daughter sharing a wholesome moment eating Chick-fil-A after daddy-daughter dance showcasing kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Hand holding a tiny sharpened pencil tip, showcasing a moment of kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Tweet showing a wholesome interaction between men with friendly head nods at the gym, breakfast, and beach.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Map showing seven Dunkin Donuts locations Paul Revere could have stopped at, highlighting men’s kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    A man shows kindness and wholesomeness helping his sick child who threw up at school and on the car ride home.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Close-up of an elderly man with text about reality series, highlighting kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower in men.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Man standing proudly outside his newly owned Little Caesars, showing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Man holding baby protectively paired with muscular man at gym, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Text message showing kindness and wholesomeness as a man warmly reconnects with his ex's family on Christmas Day.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Boy sharing kindness and wholesomeness with classmates in a classroom filled with games and happy children.

    A Tennessee third grade, Daniel Hunt, was left speechless after his classmates decertify organized a toy drive to replace belongings lost in a house fire.

    DudespostingWs Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Boy showing kindness by gently holding a chick on his shoulder, capturing wholesomeness and compassion.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    #62

    Two minor league baseball players named Brady Feigl, with red hair and glasses, showing kindness and wholesomeness.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Twitter post showing a story highlighting men's kindness and wholesomeness through an emotional historical example.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Man sitting by a small fire inside a rustic shelter in the snowy woods showing kindness and wholesomeness outdoors.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Man shows kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower with a story about gender change in Argentina for early retirement.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    Hand-drawn map of the Roman Empire with provinces, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower in men's actions.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Man showing kindness and wholesomeness by returning juice refund to buy lotto tickets and winning $315 million lottery.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    Man running outdoors with a supportive text message showing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower between father and son.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Twitter exchange showing Robert Plant proving kindness and wholesomeness by interacting with a fan about a vintage photo.

    DudespostingWs Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    A kindness note from a 14-year-old leaving no tip but praising the hostess, showing men’s wholesomeness superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Man holding a large ancient sword underwater off Israel's coast, showcasing kindness and wholesomeness as a superpower.

    DudespostingWs Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow