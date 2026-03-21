ADVERTISEMENT

If you go online, you’re pretty much guaranteed to be bombarded with negativity. Whether it’s heartbreaking news headlines or posts on social media complaining about how doomed the economy is, it can be difficult to stay positive in the midst of all that noise.

But one account that’s dedicated to sharing purely good vibes is “Dudes Posting Their W’s” on X. This page is a treasure trove of the most wholesome content that men have shared on social media, so we’ve compiled a list of their best posts below. We hope these images will put smiles on your faces, pandas, and remember to upvote all of the pics that warm your heart!