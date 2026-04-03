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Melissa Gilbert Opens Up In New Interview About Timothy Busfield’s Arrest Over Horrific Allegations
Melissa Gilbert in a serious interview setting, discussing Timothy Busfieldu2019s arrest and related allegations indoors.
Crime, Society

Melissa Gilbert Opens Up In New Interview About Timothy Busfield’s Arrest Over Horrific Allegations

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Melissa Gilbert, best known for NBC’s Little House on the Prairie, addressed her husband, The West Wing star Timothy Busfield’s arrest, in a new interview, saying it has made their lives unbearable.

Busfield surrendered to the Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico on January 13 after a warrant was issued for his apprehension on January 9, based on allegations that he inappropriately touched minors on the set of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, which ran from 2022 to 2025.

Highlights
  • Timothy Busfield was arrested and indicted on multiple charges involving alleged inappropriate misconduct with minors.
  • His wife, Melissa Gilbert, defended her husband in a new interview while conveying that she feels their life and career will never recover from the controversy.
  • Her statement came after she faced criticism online, with some accusing her of turning a blind eye to the allegations against her husband.

Gilbert wrote a letter to the judge overseeing the case that same week, asking him to “take care” of her “sweet husband.”

“Tim is canceled. Even if he is exonerated, he will always be that guy,” she said in her most recent remarks about him.

RELATED:

    Melissa Gilbert opined that there is little left to her and her husband’s life amid the charges against him

    Melissa Gilbert wearing a maroon jacket, looking serious during a public appearance amid Timothy Busfield arrest news.

    Image credits: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

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    Busfield’s victims were identified as 11-year-old twins. 

    They were allegedly violated by the TV star multiple times during their time on the Fox show, beginning when they were 7 years old.

    Busfield was indicted on four counts of criminal inappropriate contact with a child by a Bernalillo County grand jury in February. 

    He pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

    Older man with white hair and beard looking directly at the camera, related to Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations news.

    Image credits: Metropolitan Detention Center

    Melissa Gilbert opened up about the impact of her husband’s arrest on their lives in a Good Morning America interview, which will air on Monday, April 6. 

    People secured an exclusive first look at it, reporting she labeled this phase of her life as “hell.

    Gilbert said she believes her and her husband’s life is “done” and that they have moved on to grieve “what we had — all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects.”

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    Melissa Gilbert posing with a man outdoors, wearing a white blazer and glasses at a design event.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    “Timothy is the last person in the world who would hurt a child,” the actress went on to claim. 

    She added that if she believed the accusations against him for even a second, “he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison.” 

    Comment mentioning Melissa Gilbert addressing Timothy Busfield’s arrest and serious allegations in a social media message.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

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    A representative for Gilbert told People that she addressed the case because she felt the facts had “become lost to distraction, selective information, and clickbait.”

    Gilbert was previously accused of turning a blind eye to allegations against her husband

    Melissa Gilbert seated in an interview setting, wearing a floral dress and black blazer, discussing Timothy Busfield arrest.

    Image credits: Good Morning America

    Gilbert maintains a business Instagram account called OfficialModernPrairie, where she posts lifestyle content.

    On January 13, the same day her husband was booked into Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center, she gave her followers a tour of her kitchen and refrigerator.

    The post was captioned, “We get asked all the time what’s in our Modern Prairie test kitchen fridge… and the honest answer is: all the good stuff.”

    Man in an orange prison uniform sitting at a table with police officers behind, related to Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

    Image credits: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

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    A critic used the caption to remark, “I think right now you’re getting asked more than anything about why you are married to a p**ophile.”

    Another added, “This is not the first time a woman has looked the other way in the hopes of keeping what they perceive as true love.”

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    User comment discussing denial about child s*x offenders, related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

    Melissa Gilbert sharing her thoughts in a candid interview about Timothy Busfield’s arrest and related allegations.

    “Seems like both she and her husband are living in a fantasy world,” a third exclaimed.

    “Melissa Gilbert, read the room,” the next requested.

    Timothy Busfield’s trial has been set for next year, much to his lawyer’s disappointment

    Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield posing together on a staircase in casual attire amid news of arrest allegations.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Busfield’s lawyer, Larry Stein, told People following the indictment that it was beyond his comprehension why the District Attorney was “choosing to proceed with a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial.” 

    “The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence,” Stein explained, before going on to allege that “the prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law.”

    Busfield was released from prison on his own recognizance on January 20. 

    He was ordered to appear for all his future court dates and was barred from possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons.

    He was also advised not to consume liquor, contact the alleged victims or their families, discuss the case with any witness, or have unsupervised contact with any minor children.

    Busfield is allowed to travel, but he will remain under the supervision of pretrial services in New Mexico.

    The felony charges against him carry a penalty of six years in prison per charge. 

    According to Stein, the actor will “fight these charges at every stage,” and he “looks forward to testing the case in court.”

    Busfield’s trial is said to commence on May 10, 2027. 

    “She cares more about their dreams and goals than about the victims,” a netizen said in response to Gilbert’s statement

    Comment on social media post discussing Timothy Busfield’s arrest, emphasizing disbelief over repeated accusations.

    User comment about victims and goals shown in a social media post related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield arrest allegations.

    Comment discussing allegations against Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert's response amid ongoing accusations.

    Comment bubble with text discussing waiting for evidence in relation to a wife's defense of her husband about Timothy Busfield’s arrest.

    Comment bubble with text saying too many people are accusing him, featuring reaction icons below on a social media post about Timothy Busfield’s arrest.

    Comment mentioning Busfield and allegations, displayed in a light blue speech bubble with a top fan badge.

    Comment bubble with text saying She knew and reactions including like, laugh, and love emojis on a social media post about Timothy Busfield’s arrest.

    Comment expressing opinion on Timothy Busfield’s arrest and related allegations, shown in a social media message bubble.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Timothy Busfield’s arrest and reactions to the allegations.

    Comment saying leave him or be known as a traitor to children, relating to Melissa Gilbert on Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a comment about leaving someone due to a bad idea and potential cancellation.

    Comment about Timothy Busfield’s arrest and Melissa Gilbert opening up, shown in a social media message with reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Run girl with 4 reactions including a like and a heart emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating they are both disgusting, related to Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing awareness related to Timothy Busfield’s arrest over allegations.

    Social media comment expressing caution about trial and evidence related to Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

    Comment discussing the impact of Timothy Busfield’s arrest and Melissa Gilbert opening up in a new interview.

    Comment bubble with text reading this case seems very suspect, let’s hear the evidence, expressing doubt about Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield’s arrest over allegations.

    Facebook comment with a fan showing support for Melissa Gilbert amid Timothy Busfield’s arrest allegations.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do.............. L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read up on this and I do not believe the twins at all. It's clearly a cash grab.

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do.............. L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read up on this and I do not believe the twins at all. It's clearly a cash grab.

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