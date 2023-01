Curiosity isn’t a sin. And knowledge is power. Often, having access to some insider information is the best way to ensure that a company isn’t treating you poorly. After all, you’re a paying customer, and you want the most bang for your buck—or, in this case, the most taste from your meal.

TikToker @motheraangel, aka Ashton, went viral nearly a year ago with a fantastic video about how to ‘hack’ McDonald’s. She spilled the tea about the interesting facts you should know the next time you pop in for a meal. Ashton also revealed that you can just be upfront and ask for a fresh batch of fries. Scroll down for the cool McDonald’s tips she shared, as well as to read how the internet reacted to them.

Bored Panda has reached out to Ashton via email, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

More info: TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | Linkr

TikToker Ashton spilled the tea about some juicy McDonald's secrets

You can watch her full viral video right over here