116 Math Trivia Questions To Test Your Wits
There’s probably not a person in the world who has lukewarm feelings about math - you either hated it from the very moment you learned about it or absolutely loved it from the very first solved equation. If you fall into the first category, this article might seem like a mockery to you, but hear us out - math trivia is actually fun! Yup, we said it - fun. Even if this was a loathsome subject back at school, calculations and equations are excellent tools to flex your cranium a bit, and these math trivia questions are formulated in such a way that even a baby could answer them. Well, a genius baby, but a baby nevertheless. And, if you’re from the second category - the people who love it - you’ll find these math questions exceptionally thrilling, and you’re probably already hot to trot for a cool math game.
See, this cool math trivia is based more on common knowledge and knowledge of the subject rather than various calculations. So, even if you are a fan of math but do not feel the pleasure of counting stuff in your free time, these questions will test your knowledge and your critical thinking without you having to grab a calculator. And, if this is a case of you trying to coax your kids into loving this subject (or hating it less, at least), then you’ll be delighted to learn that there is also a good chunk of math trivia for kids added to this list, too.
Now, count to three and skip right to the math trivia questions and answers a bit further down. Since the questions are in no particular order, it would be cool if you were to rank them by voting for the best! After that, share this article with your friends who might be interested in participating in a math trivia evening with you.
Who is the fastest human calculator?
Answer: Scott Flansburg won the Guinness World Record in 2001.
What mathematical theory explains the randomness of nature?
Answer: The butterfly effect, discovered by meteorologist Edward Lorenz.
Is Pi a rational or irrational number?
How many different combinations does a Rubix cube have?
When was the equal sign invented?
What is the mathematical name for a pound sign (#)?
Which Indian Astronomer discovered zero around 600 A.D?
It is a technique of verifying arithmetic calculations such as +, –,x, ÷.
What does the acronym I.Q. stands for?
What is the only number that has the same number of letters as it’s meaning?
What number doesn’t have its own Roman numeral?
What is the smallest perfect number?
What is our current numerical system based on?
Where is four considered an unlucky number?
What is the square root of 144?
What is a shape with eight sides called?
What number does a giga stand for?
When did mathematics become a subject to study by everyday people?
What is the largest composite number less than 40?
What is the only prime number that is even?
Hundred was derived from what Norse number?
How old was Isaac Newton when he developed integral calculus?
Where was the first recorded instance of math games played?
In 1882, Whiz Ferdinand Von Lindemann discovered which Mathematical Symbol?
What is the net prime number following the number 7?
What is the name of this sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55…?
What is the name of the longest side of a right-angled triangle?
What do you call the circles with the same center?
What is the most popular lucky number?
What is the most popular two-digit number?
Which number is the sum of its multiples when you add the single digits together?
What letter does every odd number have in it?
How many cupcakes are in a baker’s dozen?
What is the oldest known mathematical tool?
How many sides does a nonagon have?
Are all sides equal in an Isosceles triangle?
What is five squared?
What is the top number of a fraction called?
An improper fraction is always greater than what number?
What does the Roman numeral “X” equal?
What flat image can also be displayed in 3D?
How many equal sides do Icosahedrons have?
What is bigger, 100, or 10 squared?
What is the prefix meaning 10?
A composite number has what?
How many seconds are in one day?
How many sides does a dodecahedron have?
What number is twice the sum of its digits?
When was the number googol first used?
Answer: In 1938 by Milton Sirotta, who was only nine years old.
What is the billionth digit of Pi?
How many sides does a hexagon have?
If Mark has 56 legos and Angelo has 24 legos, how many legos do they have together?
The word “hundred” originates from the Norse word “Hundrath.” What number does Hundrath represent?
What are integers?
Answer: They are like whole numbers, but they can include negative numbers.
What is the least common multiple of 6, 8, and 12?
What is the Pythagoras’ Constant, discovered by the first mathematician around 500 BC?
What is the fastest someone has ever counted to one billion?
Answer: 89 days, Jeremy Harper streamed his attempt in 2007.
What civilization first used dot patterns to represent numbers?
Who invented paint by number?
Where was the oldest mathematical artifact found?
Answer: In the Lebombo Mountains, it’s the Lebombo bone, which is over 35,000 years old.
What German woman formulated theories to understand relativity?
Who developed the cartesian axes?
Which flat picture may also be shown in three dimensions?
The use of Arabic Numerals is invented in what country?
Who created the equal sign?
How many sides does an “enneadecagon” have?
What is the only number that has letters in alphabetical order?
What does the term ‘crore’ mean?
What is the shape of the mathematical symbol lemniscate?
What was the original name for the number 0?
What is the definition of the DMAS rule?
What is the name of the number system that has a base of two?
What is 20 to the power of 0?
What does the Ancient Greek term calculus mean?
How many years a septcentennial has?
What is the only even prime number?
Which number is considered a “magic number?”
Which is the most prime number of the first ten?
Answer: Seven, it can’t be divided or multiplied by the first ten.
How much would the paper weigh if you printed out the number Googolplex?
How do you laugh in Thai text lingo?
What is the only temperature that is the same in Fahrenheit and Celsius?
What are the only prime numbers that end in 2 and 5?
Answer: 2 and 5, no other prime numbers end in those numbers.
Sine, Cosine, and Tangent are terms used in which branch of mathematics?
How many colors are needed on a map to make sure that no border will share a color?
What is the perimeter of a circle called?
Can Pi be written as a fraction?
Which number is greater, a googol, or a quadrillion?
What is an angle called if it’s greater than 90 degrees?
What is five to the power of zero?
Which prime number comes after 3?
Does a convex shape curve inward or outward?
Is negative four a natural number?
What are whole numbers?
Answer: Any number without a decimal point, for example – 1,2,3,4, etc.
What does a century represent?
What mathematical word is used to indicate the likelihood of something to occur?
What is three squared?
What is the basic metric unit of mass?
What is the square root of 81?
What number does M represent in Roman numerals?
What number sequence often appears in nature and was discovered in 1202 AD?
How was Eratosthenes able to determine the Earth’s diameter?
What comes after a trillion?
What is the name of an angle of more than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees?
When is Pi Day celebrated?