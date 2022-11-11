There’s probably not a person in the world who has lukewarm feelings about math - you either hated it from the very moment you learned about it or absolutely loved it from the very first solved equation. If you fall into the first category, this article might seem like a mockery to you, but hear us out - math trivia is actually fun! Yup, we said it - fun. Even if this was a loathsome subject back at school, calculations and equations are excellent tools to flex your cranium a bit, and these math trivia questions are formulated in such a way that even a baby could answer them. Well, a genius baby, but a baby nevertheless. And, if you’re from the second category - the people who love it - you’ll find these math questions exceptionally thrilling, and you’re probably already hot to trot for a cool math game.

See, this cool math trivia is based more on common knowledge and knowledge of the subject rather than various calculations. So, even if you are a fan of math but do not feel the pleasure of counting stuff in your free time, these questions will test your knowledge and your critical thinking without you having to grab a calculator. And, if this is a case of you trying to coax your kids into loving this subject (or hating it less, at least), then you’ll be delighted to learn that there is also a good chunk of math trivia for kids added to this list, too.

Now, count to three and skip right to the math trivia questions and answers a bit further down. Since the questions are in no particular order, it would be cool if you were to rank them by voting for the best! After that, share this article with your friends who might be interested in participating in a math trivia evening with you.