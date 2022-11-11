There’s probably not a person in the world who has lukewarm feelings about math - you either hated it from the very moment you learned about it or absolutely loved it from the very first solved equation. If you fall into the first category, this article might seem like a mockery to you, but hear us out - math trivia is actually fun! Yup, we said it - fun. Even if this was a loathsome subject back at school, calculations and equations are excellent tools to flex your cranium a bit, and these math trivia questions are formulated in such a way that even a baby could answer them. Well, a genius baby, but a baby nevertheless. And, if you’re from the second category - the people who love it - you’ll find these math questions exceptionally thrilling, and you’re probably already hot to trot for a cool math game. 

See, this cool math trivia is based more on common knowledge and knowledge of the subject rather than various calculations. So, even if you are a fan of math but do not feel the pleasure of counting stuff in your free time, these questions will test your knowledge and your critical thinking without you having to grab a calculator. And, if this is a case of you trying to coax your kids into loving this subject (or hating it less, at least), then you’ll be delighted to learn that there is also a good chunk of math trivia for kids added to this list, too. 

Now, count to three and skip right to the math trivia questions and answers a bit further down. Since the questions are in no particular order, it would be cool if you were to rank them by voting for the best! After that, share this article with your friends who might be interested in participating in a math trivia evening with you. 

#1

Who is the fastest human calculator?

Report

8points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Scott Flansburg won the Guinness World Record in 2001.

0
0points
reply
#2

What mathematical theory explains the randomness of nature?

Report

8points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The butterfly effect, discovered by meteorologist Edward Lorenz.

0
0points
reply
#3

Is Pi a rational or irrational number?

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Irrational, it cannot be written as a fraction.

0
0points
reply
#4

How many different combinations does a Rubix cube have?

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 43 quintillion.

0
0points
reply
#5

When was the equal sign invented?

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 1557 by Robert Recorde.

0
0points
reply
#6

What is the mathematical name for a pound sign (#)?

Report

7points
POST
#7

Which Indian Astronomer discovered zero around 600 A.D?

Report

7points
POST
#8

It is a technique of verifying arithmetic calculations such as +, –,x, ÷.

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Casting Out Nines.

0
0points
reply
#9

What does the acronym I.Q. stands for?

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Intelligence Quotient.

0
0points
reply
#10

What is the only number that has the same number of letters as it's meaning?

Report

6points
POST
#11

What number doesn't have its own Roman numeral?

Report

6points
POST
#12

What is the smallest perfect number?

Report

6points
POST
#13

What is our current numerical system based on?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
4 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Hindu-Arabic numeral system.

0
0points
reply
#14

Where is four considered an unlucky number?

Report

6points
POST
#15

What is the square root of 144?

Report

6points
POST
#16

What is a shape with eight sides called?

Report

6points
POST
#17

What number does a giga stand for?

Report

6points
POST
#18

When did mathematics become a subject to study by everyday people?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 600 BC.

0
0points
reply
#19

What is the largest composite number less than 40?

Report

6points
POST
#20

What is the only prime number that is even?

Report

6points
POST
#21

Hundred was derived from what Norse number?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Hundrath, actually meaning 120.

0
0points
reply
#22

How old was Isaac Newton when he developed integral calculus?

Report

6points
POST
#23

Where was the first recorded instance of math games played?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Africa – south of the Sahara.

0
0points
reply
#24

In 1882, Whiz Ferdinand Von Lindemann discovered which Mathematical Symbol?

Report

6points
POST
#25

What is the net prime number following the number 7?

Report

6points
POST
#26

What is the name of this sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55…?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Fibonacci numbers.

0
0points
reply
#27

What is the name of the longest side of a right-angled triangle?

Report

6points
POST
#28

What do you call the circles with the same center?

Report

6points
POST
#29

What is the most popular lucky number?

Report

5points
POST
#30

What is the most popular two-digit number?

Report

5points
POST
#31

Which number is the sum of its multiples when you add the single digits together?

Report

5points
POST
#32

What letter does every odd number have in it?

Report

5points
POST
#33

How many cupcakes are in a baker's dozen?

Report

5points
POST
#34

What is the oldest known mathematical tool?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Ishango bone.

0
0points
reply
#35

How many sides does a nonagon have?

Report

5points
POST
#36

Are all sides equal in an Isosceles triangle?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: No, only two are equal.

0
0points
reply
#37

What is five squared?

Report

5points
POST
#38

What is the top number of a fraction called?

Report

5points
POST
#39

An improper fraction is always greater than what number?

Report

5points
POST
#40

What does the Roman numeral "X" equal?

Report

5points
POST
#41

What flat image can also be displayed in 3D?

Report

5points
POST
#42

How many equal sides do Icosahedrons have?

Report

5points
POST
#43

What is bigger, 100, or 10 squared?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They're the same!

0
0points
reply
#44

What is the prefix meaning 10?

Report

5points
POST
#45

A composite number has what?

Report

5points
POST
#46

How many seconds are in one day?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 86,400 seconds.

0
0points
reply
#47

How many sides does a dodecahedron have?

Report

5points
POST
#48

What number is twice the sum of its digits?

Report

5points
POST
#49

When was the number googol first used?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: In 1938 by Milton Sirotta, who was only nine years old.

0
0points
reply
#50

What is the billionth digit of Pi?

Report

5points
POST
#51

How many sides does a hexagon have?

Report

5points
POST
#52

If Mark has 56 legos and Angelo has 24 legos, how many legos do they have together?

Report

5points
POST
#53

The word "hundred" originates from the Norse word "Hundrath." What number does Hundrath represent?

Report

5points
POST
#54

What are integers?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They are like whole numbers, but they can include negative numbers.

0
0points
reply
#55

What is the least common multiple of 6, 8, and 12?

Report

5points
POST
#56

What is the Pythagoras' Constant, discovered by the first mathematician around 500 BC?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The square root of two.

0
0points
reply
#57

What is the fastest someone has ever counted to one billion?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 89 days, Jeremy Harper streamed his attempt in 2007.

0
0points
reply
#58

What civilization first used dot patterns to represent numbers?

Report

5points
POST
#59

Who invented paint by number?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Leonardo Da Vinci.

0
0points
reply
#60

Where was the oldest mathematical artifact found?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: In the Lebombo Mountains, it's the Lebombo bone, which is over 35,000 years old.

0
0points
reply
#61

What German woman formulated theories to understand relativity?

Report

5points
POST
#62

Who developed the cartesian axes?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: René Descartes.

0
0points
reply
#63

Which flat picture may also be shown in three dimensions?

Report

5points
POST
#64

The use of Arabic Numerals is invented in what country?

Report

5points
POST
#65

Who created the equal sign?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Robert Recorde (1557).

0
0points
reply
#66

How many sides does an "enneadecagon" have?

Report

5points
POST
#67

What is the only number that has letters in alphabetical order?

Report

5points
POST
#68

What does the term 'crore' mean?

Report

5points
POST
#69

What is the shape of the mathematical symbol lemniscate?

Report

5points
POST
#70

What was the original name for the number 0?

Report

5points
POST
#71

What is the definition of the DMAS rule?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction.

0
0points
reply
#72

What is the name of the number system that has a base of two?

Report

5points
POST
#73

What is 20 to the power of 0?

Report

5points
POST
#74

What does the Ancient Greek term calculus mean?

Report

5points
POST
#75

How many years a septcentennial has?

Report

5points
POST
#76

What is the only even prime number?

Report

4points
POST
#77

Which number is considered a "magic number?"

Report

4points
POST
#78

Which is the most prime number of the first ten?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Seven, it can't be divided or multiplied by the first ten.

0
0points
reply
#79

How much would the paper weigh if you printed out the number Googolplex?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: More than the entire planet!

0
0points
reply
#80

How do you laugh in Thai text lingo?

Report

4points
POST
#81

What is the only temperature that is the same in Fahrenheit and Celsius?

Report

4points
POST
#82

What are the only prime numbers that end in 2 and 5?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 2 and 5, no other prime numbers end in those numbers.

0
0points
reply
#83

Sine, Cosine, and Tangent are terms used in which branch of mathematics?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Trigonometry.

0
0points
reply
#84

How many colors are needed on a map to make sure that no border will share a color?

Report

4points
POST
#85

What is the perimeter of a circle called?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The circumference.

0
0points
reply
#86

Can Pi be written as a fraction?

Report

4points
POST
#87

Which number is greater, a googol, or a quadrillion?

Report

4points
POST
#88

What is an angle called if it's greater than 90 degrees?

Report

4points
POST
#89

What is five to the power of zero?

Report

4points
POST
#90

Which prime number comes after 3?

Report

4points
POST
#91

Does a convex shape curve inward or outward?

Report

4points
POST
#92

Is negative four a natural number?

Report

4points
POST
#93

What are whole numbers?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Any number without a decimal point, for example – 1,2,3,4, etc.

0
0points
reply
#94

What does a century represent?

Report

4points
POST
#95

What mathematical word is used to indicate the likelihood of something to occur?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Probability.

0
0points
reply
#96

What is three squared?

Report

4points
POST
#97

What is the basic metric unit of mass?

Report

4points
POST
#98

What is the square root of 81?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Nine.

0
0points
reply
#99

What number does M represent in Roman numerals?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 1,000.

0
0points
reply
#100

What number sequence often appears in nature and was discovered in 1202 AD?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Fibonacci Sequence.

0
0points
reply
#101

How was Eratosthenes able to determine the Earth’s diameter?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A rod and the rule of three.

0
0points
reply
#102

What comes after a trillion?

Report

4points
POST
#103

What is the name of an angle of more than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees?

Report

4points
POST
#104

When is Pi Day celebrated?

Report

4points
POST</