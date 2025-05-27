Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Which Country Is Behind This?”: Test Your Knowledge With These 29 Famous Things
Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro with text inviting to match a thing to the country quiz.
Entertainment

“Which Country Is Behind This?”: Test Your Knowledge With These 29 Famous Things

We’re pretty sure that you’ve seen these famous things or well-known objects at least once in your life. The main question here is – do you remember the country behind them?

This quiz is all about connecting the dots between iconic things and the 29 countries they’re tied to. You won’t see maps or flags here – only objects, foods, landmarks, and symbols. Your job here is to type in the country they belong to.

Let’s see how well you really know the world! 🌎

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Big Ben clock tower at dusk with iconic red double-decker buses in motion, a famous thing linked to the country quiz.

    Image credits: David Dibert

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    28/29. I only got tripped up on No 3. I wrote China, where that type of cat is seen EVERYWHERE. I had no idea Japan was responsible for it

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really annoying, should allow things like Korea without 'south' and UK, USA as abbreviates and certainly (also with NL) without needing the 'the'.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why they have dashes beside those pictures - to give a hint of what format they require

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Missed 5. Not bad, considering I'm not the brightest crayon in the box lol.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
