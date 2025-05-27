“Which Country Is Behind This?”: Test Your Knowledge With These 29 Famous Things
We’re pretty sure that you’ve seen these famous things or well-known objects at least once in your life. The main question here is – do you remember the country behind them?
This quiz is all about connecting the dots between iconic things and the 29 countries they’re tied to. You won’t see maps or flags here – only objects, foods, landmarks, and symbols. Your job here is to type in the country they belong to.
Let’s see how well you really know the world! 🌎
Image credits: David Dibert
28/29. I only got tripped up on No 3. I wrote China, where that type of cat is seen EVERYWHERE. I had no idea Japan was responsible for it
Really annoying, should allow things like Korea without 'south' and UK, USA as abbreviates and certainly (also with NL) without needing the 'the'.
That's why they have dashes beside those pictures - to give a hint of what format they require
