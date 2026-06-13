Who Is Mary-Kate Olsen? Mary-Kate Olsen is an American fashion designer and businesswoman known for her influential minimalist aesthetic. She first gained fame as a prominent child actress. Her acting career began at nine months old, sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on the enduring sitcom Full House. The series launched her and twin sister Ashley into global stardom.

Full Name Mary-Kate Olsen Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $500 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Campbell Hall School, Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University Father David Olsen Mother Jarnette Jones Siblings Ashley Olsen, Trent Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, Courtney Olsen, Jake Olsen

Early Life and Education Born on June 13, 1986, in Sherman Oaks, California, Mary-Kate Olsen grew up with her twin sister Ashley, older brother Trent, and younger sister Elizabeth. Their parents, David and Jarnette Olsen, divorced in 1996. She attended Campbell Hall School in Los Angeles, later enrolling at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University, where her interest in fashion solidified.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Mary-Kate Olsen’s life, including relationships with David Katzenberg, Maxwell Snow, and artist Nate Lowman. She was also famously linked to Heath Ledger. Olsen married French banker Olivier Sarkozy in 2015, becoming a step-mother to his two children. She filed for divorce in 2020, finalized in 2021, and is currently single.

Career Highlights Mary-Kate Olsen’s extensive career began by sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995. She and her twin sister then starred in numerous popular direct-to-video films through their Dualstar Entertainment Group. Transitioning from acting, Olsen co-founded the luxury fashion brand The Row in 2006, acclaimed for its minimalist designs and high-quality craftsmanship. Her fashion ventures, including Elizabeth and James, have earned multiple Council of Fashion Designers of America awards. The Olsen twins’ influence extends across their various lines, cementing their status as significant figures in the global fashion industry.