“Who Steals From A Deceased Child?”: Grieving Mom Says Her Manager Collected Donations For Her But Kept It All
Mother and Reddit user u/throwawaymom-65 has gone through a devastating tragedy — her daughter has died.
But instead of trying to support the woman, her manager decided to contribute to her unbearable pain.
Upon her return to the office, she learned that the low-life went around collecting donations from everyone but then pocketed the money and left the company.
“Who steals from a deceased child?” the mom asked in her post on r/antiwork, where she explained what happened.
After this woman lost her daughter, her coworkers put together a grievance fund
Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)
But her manager took all the money and quit
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwawaymom-65
I have made $18625 last month by w0rking 0nline from home in my part time only. Everybody can now get this j0b and start making dollars 0nline just by follow details here.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦
That's another level of shittiness... I have no words
I have made $18625 last month by w0rking 0nline from home in my part time only. Everybody can now get this j0b and start making dollars 0nline just by follow details here.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦
That's another level of shittiness... I have no words