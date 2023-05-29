Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Who Steals From A Deceased Child?”: Grieving Mom Says Her Manager Collected Donations For Her But Kept It All
“Who Steals From A Deceased Child?”: Grieving Mom Says Her Manager Collected Donations For Her But Kept It All

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mother and Reddit user u/throwawaymom-65 has gone through a devastating tragedy — her daughter has died.

But instead of trying to support the woman, her manager decided to contribute to her unbearable pain.

Upon her return to the office, she learned that the low-life went around collecting donations from everyone but then pocketed the money and left the company.

“Who steals from a deceased child?” the mom asked in her post on r/antiwork, where she explained what happened.

After this woman lost her daughter, her coworkers put together a grievance fund

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

But her manager took all the money and quit

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawaymom-65

As her story went viral, the mom provided more information on the situation

And people shared advice on how she should proceed

What do you think ?
