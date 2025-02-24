Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“King Of Insecurity”: Guy Who Broke His Own Legs Twice To Be Taller Reveals His Experience
Health, News

“King Of Insecurity”: Guy Who Broke His Own Legs Twice To Be Taller Reveals His Experience

23-year-old Leon Otremba always dreamt of being taller, feeling oppressed by being in a 5’7’’ body, he made the life-altering decision to undergo a controversial leg-lengthening procedure, determined to reach the ambitious goal of becoming 6’3’’.

“I endured so much pain to get here,” Otremba shared yesterday (February 23). “You can think whatever you want about me.”

Highlights
  • LA 23-year-old broke his legs to go from 5’7’’ to 6’3’’.
  • He used a procedure called Lengthening Over Nail (LON) to gradually extend his height.
  • Social media backlash labeled him 'King of Insecurity'.
  • The man charges up to 2,999 euros for six-month support programs for those interested in the surgery.

Now, two surgeries after and about to reach his desired height, Otemba appeared in the video struggling to walk without crutches, as he updated his followers on his 50th day of recovery after his last procedure.

His social media, however, has been flooded with negative comments from people who dubbed him the “King of Insecurity.”

RELATED:

    Man who underwent two leg-lengthening surgeries spoke on his experience after being heavily criticized on social media

    Two men holding medical devices in a clinic, discussing leg lengthening procedures.

    Image credits: le_tremba

    Otremba’s first surgery took place in 2023, using the Lengthening Over Nail (LON) method on his femurs. 

    Doctors broke his thigh bones, implanted a system of metal pins and fixators, and inserted a rod into the bone. Over the course of several weeks, Leon turned tiny screws each day to gradually stretch the healing bone.

    Man with bandaged legs recovering in bed, assisted by a woman, highlighting insecurity challenges.

    Image credits: le_tremba

    This first procedure allowed him to reach 6 feet in height, but that wasn’t enough. Determined to achieve his ultimate goal, the 23-year-old underwent a second procedure in Germany at the Becker Betz Institute. He’s currently in the process of slowly stretching his bones, with the goal of becoming 6’3’’.

    Man using crutches to walk in a hallway, conveying insecurity and determination to reach 192cm height.

    Image credits: le_tremba

    The process is notoriously painful, and patients often require extensive physiotherapy to regain mobility and relearn how to walk on their newly extended legs. 

    While initially sharing his journey on social media out of a desire to connect with others undergoing similar struggles, the explosive virality of his first video, released in May 2023 and garnering him 33.54 million views, pointed him towards an even more controversial direction.

    The 23-year-old currently sells consultation services, seeking to guide others like him in the surgery’s healing process

    @le_tremba Height Surgery for the win👑#heightsurgery#limblengthening#becometaller#körpergröße#beinverlängerung#taller#shortmen#tallmen#increaseheight#growtaller#heightproblems#leglengthening#height#boyuzatma#fy#viral#foryou#fyp#trend♬ Hell Yeah – Raven Ruin Sessions, Vol. 3 – RAVENS ROCK

    Seeing a demand for knowledge on the procedures, Otremba decided to sell “consultation services.” 

    Through a dedicated website, the 23-year-old charges 199 euros for a two-hour video call and 2,999 euros for a six-month support program, where he advises others on undergoing the same leg-lengthening surgeries, sharing tips on recovery and doctor recommendations.

    Man in hospital bed with crutches, bandaged legs, smiling, and showcasing his recovery experience.

    Image credits: le_tremba

    His detractors have criticized him for exploiting men’s insecurities, a perception he addressed in a statement published in early February 2025.

    “I’m proud of myself for finally doing something that I always wanted. I don’t force anyone to follow me or buy my services. It’s my body, my journey,” Otremba wrote.

    “My goal is not to make people feel insecure or say, ‘You’re short, get surgery to be taller!’” he explained. 

    Man standing beside life-size cutout next to a height chart, promoting "live life taller" experience.

    Image credits: le_tremba

    “I post because back when I had my first surgery, I wished someone had done the same. There was no information, no one sharing their journey. It’s important to know what you’re getting into!”

    @le_tremba Height Surgeon explains😎 #heightsurgery#limblengthening#becometaller#körpergröße#beinverlängerung#taller#shortmen#tallmen#increaseheight#growtaller#heightproblems#leglengthening#height#boyuzatma#fy#viral#foryou#fyp♬ snowfall – Øneheart & reidenshi

    Leon Otremba is not alone in his journey, with Dr. Axel Becker being prominently featured in his social media posts, which direct potential customers to seek a consultation with him, a fact that caused even more suspicion among viewers.

    “Would be interesting to know how much you’re getting paid for all this,” one user wrote.

    “The male equivalent to a BBL.” Netizens took to social media to express their concerns about the surgery and the motivations behind it

    Comment on insecurity about self-acceptance and internet opinions in a social media post.

    Comment by Cesar Galaz joking about insecurity with the question, "Is this the male equivalent to a BBL?

    Comment about insecurity experience and regret shared on a social media platform.

    Comment expressing sympathy on a post about insecurity and self-esteem issues.

    Comment on insecurity-related experience about leg lengthening procedure.

    Commentary on leg lengthening and height, questioning appearance balance.

    Comment by Charles Kerwin discussing unnecessary medical procedures related to insecurity.

    Comment about the king of insecurity, humorously questioning height inheritance, with laughing emojis.

    Comment discussing height insecurity experiences and perspectives.

    Comment about leg-lengthening surgeries and potential side effects, highlighting insecurity concerns.

    Comment discussing surgeries and insecurities, highlighting the repercussions of actions on personal well-being.

    Comment questioning limb proportion regarding height increase.

    Comment about personal choices related to insecurity and societal judgment.

    Comment discussing height-related insecurities.

    Message comparing leg lengthening to cosmetic surgery, questioning societal judgments on body modifications.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

