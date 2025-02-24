“King Of Insecurity”: Guy Who Broke His Own Legs Twice To Be Taller Reveals His Experience

ADVERTISEMENT

23-year-old Leon Otremba always dreamt of being taller, feeling oppressed by being in a 5’7’’ body, he made the life-altering decision to undergo a controversial leg-lengthening procedure, determined to reach the ambitious goal of becoming 6’3’’.

“I endured so much pain to get here,” Otremba shared yesterday (February 23). “You can think whatever you want about me.”

Highlights LA 23-year-old broke his legs to go from 5’7’’ to 6’3’’.

He used a procedure called Lengthening Over Nail (LON) to gradually extend his height.

Social media backlash labeled him 'King of Insecurity'.

The man charges up to 2,999 euros for six-month support programs for those interested in the surgery.

Now, two surgeries after and about to reach his desired height, Otemba appeared in the video struggling to walk without crutches, as he updated his followers on his 50th day of recovery after his last procedure.

His social media, however, has been flooded with negative comments from people who dubbed him the “King of Insecurity.”

Otremba’s first surgery took place in 2023, using the Lengthening Over Nail (LON) method on his femurs.

Doctors broke his thigh bones, implanted a system of metal pins and fixators, and inserted a rod into the bone. Over the course of several weeks, Leon turned tiny screws each day to gradually stretch the healing bone.

This first procedure allowed him to reach 6 feet in height, but that wasn’t enough. Determined to achieve his ultimate goal, the 23-year-old underwent a second procedure in Germany at the Becker Betz Institute. He’s currently in the process of slowly stretching his bones, with the goal of becoming 6’3’’.

The process is notoriously painful, and patients often require extensive physiotherapy to regain mobility and relearn how to walk on their newly extended legs.

While initially sharing his journey on social media out of a desire to connect with others undergoing similar struggles, the explosive virality of his first video, released in May 2023 and garnering him 33.54 million views, pointed him towards an even more controversial direction.

The 23-year-old currently sells consultation services, seeking to guide others like him in the surgery’s healing process

Seeing a demand for knowledge on the procedures, Otremba decided to sell “consultation services.”

Through a dedicated website, the 23-year-old charges 199 euros for a two-hour video call and 2,999 euros for a six-month support program, where he advises others on undergoing the same leg-lengthening surgeries, sharing tips on recovery and doctor recommendations.

His detractors have criticized him for exploiting men’s insecurities, a perception he addressed in a statement published in early February 2025.

“I’m proud of myself for finally doing something that I always wanted. I don’t force anyone to follow me or buy my services. It’s my body, my journey,” Otremba wrote.

“My goal is not to make people feel insecure or say, ‘You’re short, get surgery to be taller!’” he explained.

“I post because back when I had my first surgery, I wished someone had done the same. There was no information, no one sharing their journey. It’s important to know what you’re getting into!”

Leon Otremba is not alone in his journey, with Dr. Axel Becker being prominently featured in his social media posts, which direct potential customers to seek a consultation with him, a fact that caused even more suspicion among viewers.



“Would be interesting to know how much you’re getting paid for all this,” one user wrote.

“The male equivalent to a BBL.” Netizens took to social media to express their concerns about the surgery and the motivations behind it

