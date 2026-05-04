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Teaching your kids how to act around animals, particularly other folk’s pets is a core part of parenting, but some adults seem to think they will just figure it out all on their own. So the family of people like this have to often suffer the consequences of children who don’t understand an animal’s boundaries or body language.

A woman asked the internet for advice after her dog growled at her niece. Despite years of warnings, both from the dog and its owner, the girl’s father insisted that she should just put the dog down. Readers shared their suggestions and thoughts on this piece of family drama.

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Dogs have a number of ways to make people understand they are unhappy

Image credits: Ar kay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one man wanted his sister’s dog put down after it growled at his daughter

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Image credits: Stephen Chantzis / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwra_toddlerdog

She gave more details in the comments

Some readers supported her

Later she shared an update

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tim Mossholder / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwra_toddlerdog

People thought she did the right thing