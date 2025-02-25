Man Drops Out Of Best Friend’s Wedding After His Own Fiancée Is Banned For Being Too Attractive
Few things reveal the true character of your friends as getting in trouble. Some stand by you and try to help, while others make excuses. But for Reddit user Current-Payment4613, it was actually what was supposed to be a joyful event that exposed cracks in his relationship with a buddy he had known since childhood. The guy and his fiancée had sent our Redditor an invitation to their wedding; however, his partner wasn’t included in it. After he contacted the couple to inform them about the mistake, they told him that it was a conscious decision.
Out of all people, you’d think that your best friend would understand the significance of your partner has in your life
But this man recently poured his heart out on the internet, believing that his buddy doesn’t
As people reacted to the story, they also suggested how the author of the post should seek closure
This is an easy NTA. What is strange is that I agree with OPs fiance that they should be there anyway. I have heard of worse reasons not to be invited places. I just would worry about my friend marrying someone with so little self confidence and so wrapped up in looks.
NTA. His 'best' friend decided to follow through with the OP's fiancée's exclusion to the wedding - prob because to not do so would impact HIS relationship with his WTB. BUT! To say the OP is overreacting is a d**k move. All he should have done was say he understood, and left it at that. And what right has the groom to be upset with the OP?!
