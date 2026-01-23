Dad Feels Guilty For Distancing Himself From Daughter Amidst Messy Divorce, Discovers The Heartbreaking Truth

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Not every act of betrayal comes from the same place, or for the same reason
We don’t mean to dishearten you with these stats, but instead highlight that infidelity is a common problem faced by couples across the world.
In a survey about which countries cheat the most, the US comes in first place, with 71% of people who were surveyed admitting to cheating. Germany at 68%, and the UK at 66% came in close behind.
The numbers say that infidelity also varies by relationship status, age, gender and cultural norms.
Cheating is not always borne out of a physical need, and a person can be in a marriage they love and still cheat. There can be several reasons for it.
If a person has issues with intimacy or a need to prove one’s desirability; if they feel that marriage and parenthood made them lose their identity and freedom; out of anger or revenge; low self-esteem; or abusive relationships.
Another reason could be that there is no reason at all — because sometimes some people are just cruel.
Dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce in a tense and emotional home setting
Many families struggle to recover when trust is broken
Divorce rates are signiﬁcantly higher among married couples that have experienced inﬁdelity. A study found that 53% of inﬁdelity cases ended in divorce within 5 years of couples therapy, compared with 23% of cases where there was no cheating involved.
The immediate impact is feelings of shame, anxiety, fear, worry, depression, shock, and aggression.
But these exact feelings are also felt by the children in a family where one parent cheats on another.
Studies say that parents who are unable to properly deal with inﬁdelity usually leave their children exposed to increased conﬂict, trauma and grief-like symptoms.
“People think an affair is just something personal, that the kids will never find out. But in most cases, it creates emotional distance within the family,” says Ana Nogales, a psychologist and author.
Sad young girl leaning against a wall, reflecting the dad feels guilty for distancing himself from daughter theme.
Experts say the first step for the couple is to decide whether to try to rebuild things or file for divorce. But in doing so, it’s important to protect the children from the fallout as much as possible.
Some people choose to stay together because of their children or to save family dynamics. But if the children are old enough or adults, staying together can feel like giving up individual well-being.
It is also important to remove the child from that triangle, and tell them clearly that the adults are going to handle things.
Children should never be forced to take sides. Basically, the opposite of what the mother did in this case — pushing her daughter to take on the emotional stress and attempt to mend the family. That is a big no, according to experts.
If talking things out and setting boundaries doesn’t work, the couple should consider seeing a therapist, both together and individually. Family therapy is also an option to help everyone work through the mess.
The man offered additional context after readers raised questions
Online discussion about dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, revealing heartbreaking truth.
Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce and seeking therapy.
Screenshot of online discussion about emotional alienation in messy divorce where dad distances himself from daughter, feeling guilty.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a dad feels guilty for distancing from daughter amid messy divorce.
Some people expressed support for his choice to protect himself
Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, revealing a heartbreaking truth.
Reddit comment about dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce reveals heartbreaking family struggles.
Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce and the heartbreaking truth revealed.
Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce and the heartbreaking truth revealed.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad feeling guilty about distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a dad feeling guilty distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing feelings of guilt and distancing in a messy divorce situation involving a dad and daughter.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce.
Comment about dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, revealing emotional impact.
Comment discussing dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing heartbreaking family struggles.
Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from his daughter during a messy divorce, revealing a heartbreaking truth.
Comment from Reddit user whitecloudesq discussing family conflict during a messy divorce involving a dad feeling guilty and distancing from daughter.
Comment about feeling guilty and distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing the heartbreaking truth about family struggles.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing emotional impact on a dad distancing himself from daughter during divorce.
Screenshot of online comment discussing trust issues and family impact during a messy divorce, reflecting a dad’s guilt and distancing from daughter.
Comment text reflecting a dad’s guilt and emotional struggle distancing from daughter during a messy divorce and discovering heartbreaking truths.
Text of a Reddit comment offering advice to a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce.
Text discussing a lawyer’s view on prenups, divorce struggles, and emotional impact on a dad distancing from daughter.
But not everyone agreed with him, and criticized him for cutting ties with the daughter
Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during divorce.
Screenshot of a detailed online comment about a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce.
Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce, suggesting family therapy.
Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce and discovering heartbreaking truth.
Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter amidst messy divorce and uncovering heartbreaking truth.
Dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, uncovering heartbreaking family truth.
Text excerpt advising a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce to show extra love and care.
The man reassured people that he’s not “abandoning” his daughter
Text message reading Alright I read a couple of responses and I just wanted to clarify somethings, reflecting dad feels guilty for distancing himself.
Text excerpt from a dad feeling guilty about distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce.
Text excerpt about dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing heartbreaking truth.
Man in suit and woman signing divorce papers at wooden table, capturing dad distancing from daughter during messy divorce.
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
