Dad Feels Guilty For Distancing Himself From Daughter Amidst Messy Divorce, Discovers The Heartbreaking Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

An affair can be a breaking point in a relationship and for many, it’s the ultimate violation in a monogamous marriage.

But when you’re a parent, the violation doesn’t just affect the partners involved — the kids also feel the brunt of it.

In one case, a decades-long marriage collapsed after the man discovered that his wife was having an affair.

The couple’s children were pulled into the mess, with one of them taking sides and trying to hold the family together at any cost.

RELATED:

A decades-long marriage fell apart after an affair

Man feeling guilty and distant from daughter during a messy divorce, woman sitting behind him appearing sad and distant.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The betrayal dragged the couple’s children into an emotional mess

Text showing a man’s story about distancing himself from his daughter amid messy divorce and discovering a heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter amidst messy divorce and family financial struggles.

Young woman looking distressed and thoughtful, reflecting the emotional impact of a messy divorce and family guilt.

Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about divorce struggles, highlighting a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from his daughter amidst a messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text of a father feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce, revealing a heartbreaking truth.

Woman with long hair in a beige jacket speaking expressively, symbolizing guilt and emotional struggle in a messy divorce.

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text on white background about a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from his daughter amidst a messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message showing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce and revealing heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad feels guilty distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, discovering a heartbreaking truth about their relationship.

Image credits: SnooOwls8297

Man sitting on a couch with hands clasped near face, showing guilt and sadness amid messy divorce and distancing from daughter.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Not every act of betrayal comes from the same place, or for the same reason

We don’t mean to dishearten you with these stats, but instead highlight that infidelity is a common problem faced by couples across the world.

In a survey about which countries cheat the most, the US comes in first place, with 71% of people who were surveyed admitting to cheating. Germany at 68%, and the UK at 66% came in close behind.

The numbers say that infidelity also varies by relationship status, age, gender and cultural norms.

Cheating is not always borne out of a physical need, and a person can be in a marriage they love and still cheat. There can be several reasons for it.

If a person has issues with intimacy or a need to prove one’s desirability; if they feel that marriage and parenthood made them lose their identity and freedom; out of anger or revenge; low self-esteem; or abusive relationships.

Another reason could be that there is no reason at all — because sometimes some people are just cruel.

Dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce in a tense and emotional home setting

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many families struggle to recover when trust is broken

Divorce rates are signiﬁcantly higher among married couples that have experienced inﬁdelity. A study found that 53% of inﬁdelity cases ended in divorce within 5 years of couples therapy, compared with 23% of cases where there was no cheating involved.

The immediate impact is feelings of shame, anxiety, fear, worry, depression, shock, and aggression.

But these exact feelings are also felt by the children in a family where one parent cheats on another.

Studies say that parents who are unable to properly deal with inﬁdelity usually leave their children exposed to increased conﬂict, trauma and grief-like symptoms.

“People think an affair is just something personal, that the kids will never find out. But in most cases, it creates emotional distance within the family,” says Ana Nogales, a psychologist and author.

Sad young girl leaning against a wall, reflecting the dad feels guilty for distancing himself from daughter theme.

Image credits: Ahmed akacha / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Children should be kept out of parental conflicts

Experts say the first step for the couple is to decide whether to try to rebuild things or file for divorce. But in doing so, it’s important to protect the children from the fallout as much as possible.

Some people choose to stay together because of their children or to save family dynamics. But if the children are old enough or adults, staying together can feel like giving up individual well-being.

It is also important to remove the child from that triangle, and tell them clearly that the adults are going to handle things.

Children should never be forced to take sides. Basically, the opposite of what the mother did in this case — pushing her daughter to take on the emotional stress and attempt to mend the family. That is a big no, according to experts.

If talking things out and setting boundaries doesn’t work, the couple should consider seeing a therapist, both together and individually. Family therapy is also an option to help everyone work through the mess.

The man offered additional context after readers raised questions

Online discussion about dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, revealing heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce and seeking therapy.

Screenshot of online discussion about emotional alienation in messy divorce where dad distances himself from daughter, feeling guilty.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a dad feels guilty for distancing from daughter amid messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people expressed support for his choice to protect himself

Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, revealing a heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment about dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce reveals heartbreaking family struggles.

Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce and the heartbreaking truth revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce and the heartbreaking truth revealed.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad feeling guilty about distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a dad feeling guilty distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing feelings of guilt and distancing in a messy divorce situation involving a dad and daughter.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce.

Comment about dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, revealing emotional impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing heartbreaking family struggles.

Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from his daughter during a messy divorce, revealing a heartbreaking truth.

Comment from Reddit user whitecloudesq discussing family conflict during a messy divorce involving a dad feeling guilty and distancing from daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about feeling guilty and distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing the heartbreaking truth about family struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing emotional impact on a dad distancing himself from daughter during divorce.

Screenshot of online comment discussing trust issues and family impact during a messy divorce, reflecting a dad’s guilt and distancing from daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text reflecting a dad’s guilt and emotional struggle distancing from daughter during a messy divorce and discovering heartbreaking truths.

Text of a Reddit comment offering advice to a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a lawyer’s view on prenups, divorce struggles, and emotional impact on a dad distancing from daughter.

But not everyone agreed with him, and criticized him for cutting ties with the daughter

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a detailed online comment about a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce, suggesting family therapy.

Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce and discovering heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter amidst messy divorce and uncovering heartbreaking truth.

Dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, uncovering heartbreaking family truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt advising a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce to show extra love and care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man reassured people that he’s not “abandoning” his daughter

Text message reading Alright I read a couple of responses and I just wanted to clarify somethings, reflecting dad feels guilty for distancing himself.

Text excerpt from a dad feeling guilty about distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce.

Text excerpt about dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in suit and woman signing divorce papers at wooden table, capturing dad distancing from daughter during messy divorce.

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text showing a father feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during messy divorce, revealing a heartbreaking truth.

Text excerpt about a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce revealing a heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He came back with an update on what happened next

Text expressing gratitude for kind words and support in dealing with daughter during messy divorce and feelings of guilt.

Text showing a dad explaining to his daughter about distancing himself during a messy divorce, feeling guilty and discovering truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older man and young woman sitting apart in a tense room, reflecting guilt and distance during a messy divorce situation.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text about a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce, discovering heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about distancing from daughter during a messy divorce, revealing a dad’s feelings of guilt and heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad feels guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce, uncovering the heartbreaking family truth and emotional challenges.

Text describing a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce and uncovering a heartbreaking truth.

Image credits: / Pexels (not the actual photo) man stressed

Text expressing a dad’s guilt over distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce amid feelings of disloyalty and betrayal.

Image credits: SnooOwls8297

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions poured in with people sharing their own stories and opinions

Text post showing a confession about a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce.

Text post on social media about dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter during a messy divorce.

Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from family amidst a messy divorce and its heartbreaking consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing heartbreak and betrayal in a discussion about a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from daughter amid messy divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation showing a dad feeling guilty and distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce situation.

Comment discussing a dad’s guilt over distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing a heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment detailing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce, revealing heartbreaking truth.

Comment discussing a dad feeling guilty for distancing from daughter during messy divorce and discovering a heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing the emotional impact of a dad feeling guilty for distancing himself from his daughter during a messy divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing parents involving children in divorce, highlighting guilt and painful truths from distancing amidst messy divorce.