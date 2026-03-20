Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Ruins Cousin’s And His Ex’s Wedding By Giving The Most Savage Speech Ever: “You Ruined My Life”
Man in a brown suit giving a speech at a wedding, holding a microphone and standing by floral wedding decor.
Family, Relationships

Guy Ruins Cousin’s And His Ex’s Wedding By Giving The Most Savage Speech Ever: “You Ruined My Life”

1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, we don’t get a say in what happens to us—only how we react to it. So when Reddit user RandomNameNumber3 walked in on his girlfriend and cousin in his own bed, he decided to cut them both off without a word, choosing silence over confrontation.

Years later, however, he was asked to be the best man at their wedding. He said yes—not out of forgiveness, of course, but because he had a plan to finally face them and show them the impact of their actions.

RELATED:

    This man couldn’t forgive his cousin for stealing his girlfriend

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    So when he went to their wedding, he made sure both families found out how they got together

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RandomNameNumber3

    As reactions poured in, the author of the post replied to several people, sharing more details about the ordeal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    [Call out OP]

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Wedding

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unpopular opinion, but I think people are allowed to hold a grudge as long as they feel they need to. People tell other people to 'let it go' or to 'move on' because they feel uncomfortable and want this feeling to go away: it's not for the other person's benefit at all. So what if OP burned some bridges with family: that can be a good thing. Family is not sacrosanct, to be protected at all costs. Kudos to OP for not covering up the ugly truth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unpopular opinion, but I think people are allowed to hold a grudge as long as they feel they need to. People tell other people to 'let it go' or to 'move on' because they feel uncomfortable and want this feeling to go away: it's not for the other person's benefit at all. So what if OP burned some bridges with family: that can be a good thing. Family is not sacrosanct, to be protected at all costs. Kudos to OP for not covering up the ugly truth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT