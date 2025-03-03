“AITA For Refusing To Date A Pregnant Woman And Potentially A Single Mother?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent changes your life. Your child becomes the center of your universe, and caring for them becomes your number one priority. It’s not something you jump into if you’re not ready.

This man was self-aware enough to know he wasn’t ready to have a kid yet, so he chose not to pursue a relationship with a pregnant woman with whom he went on a first date. However, his decision backfired, as his friend who set him up began chastising him, almost to the point of harassment.

His frustrations prompted him to ask the AITAH subreddit whether he was wrong for his actions.

Some men refuse to date pregnant women because of the complications it carries

Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

A man rejected a second date with a pregnant woman whom his friend set him up with

Image credits: leungchopan/Envato (not the actual photo)

However, his decision led to his friend and other colleagues ostracizing him

Image credits: Fighting_Wind6542

Stepfathers face immense challenges with the roles they inherit

The author’s apprehensions about being a stepdad to the child of a woman he barely knows are valid. The role comes with immense responsibilities and challenges that not every man is willing to face.

University of South Carolina counseling professor Dr. Joshua Gold is also a stepfather. In an article for The Conversation, he discussed how disciplining and being the “hard hand” to a woman’s children can be ineffective.

“Because stepfathers lack prior experience with the stepchildren, they haven’t developed the trust necessary to mete out discipline,” he wrote.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

There is also pressure to compensate for the biological dad’s absence. In his experience, Dr. Gold says any attempts to intervene between the children and their absentee father typically result in resentment toward the stepfather.

In such situations, the stepdad must step aside, especially if the biological dad is still involved. However, this complicates his role as the father figure, which may make him feel out of place.

According to statistics, blended families have a 74% failure rate. When this happens, the child bears the brunt of the fallout, as they typically go through depression and anxiety.

It is understandable for the author not to enter an obligation he is not ready and willing to take on. It is unfair for Richard to force the issue and resort to guilt-tripping. If anything, Richard should be giving the author a pat on the back for thinking rationally.

Most readers sided with the author, urging him to escalate matters to HR

