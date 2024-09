ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need a ton of money to throw a fun and memorable wedding. But it sure helps. So one man who had a few bags to spare happily funded his sister’s big day.

Soon after, their stepsister approached him and asked him to do the same for her. However, they were never close, and he did not take kindly to the request.

His refusal instantly caused a rift in the family, so the man turned to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ to air out his frustrations and ask the community if he handled the situation well.

Weddings have become expensive, and traditionally it’s been the bride’s family who picks up the tab

But this man refused to be the sole contributor to his stepsister’s ceremony

That’s a lot to ask someone you’re not really close with

In many places, wedding costs have steadily increased over the past years, with the average price in the United States rising from $30,000 in 2022 to $33,000 in 2024.

Elsewhere, the figure tends to be lower. The Brits, Italians, and Spanish pay around $23,000 for their ceremonies, while Canadians and the French dish out $19,000 for theirs.

Traditionally, the bride’s parents were responsible for hosting (and paying for) the entire celebration, but according to etiquette experts Christin Gomes and Ida Gibson, PhD, of Common Courtesy, nowadays, the rules are fluid, with the other partner’s parents and even the couple themselves contributing to the expenses.

“Brides and grooms are generally older and financially independent by the time they marry. It’s more common today for couples to host and pay for a portion or all of their wedding expenses,” Gomes says.

While many families don’t (like to) discuss money, the bride did nothing wrong by initiating the conversation with the author of the post. After all, the budget should be the first topic couples settle when preparing to tie the knot.

However, we’re talking about tens of thousands of dollars, and putting such a burden on someone you’re not close with can certainly lead to tension, so you have to be able to take “no” for an answer.

Perhaps instead of burning bridges by repeatedly pressuring the man to pay for it all, the stepsister could’ve found a compromise with him?

Most of the people who read his story said the man did nothing wrong

But some believe he could’ve been less categorical