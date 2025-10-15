Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

ADVERTISEMENT

You reap what you sow, and Reddit user Jemishizzty wanted to teach his parents a lesson.

For years, the man had witnessed his younger sister being spoiled at his expense, so when the tables turned and their old folks became the ones who needed financial assistance, he refused to step up and told them that it should be her who returns the “investment.”

However, deep inside, the Redditor doubted his decision, so he shared his story online, asking people to share their thoughts on it. Here’s what he wrote.

RELATED:

A sibling comes with compromise

Two children standing outside, a girl in a purple dress and a boy in a black hoodie, representing sibling dynamics.

Share icon

Image credits: Daniel Jurin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But this man says his parents prioritized her over him virtually every chance they got

Text excerpt about parents spoiling daughter while neglecting son during financial troubles, seeking help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a message about writing a detailed argument to get money from parents who spoiled their daughter.

Text excerpt highlighting son neglected by parents who spoiled daughter, asking for financial help after parents go broke.

Teenage son in black hoodie sitting with a downcast expression, reflecting parents spoiling daughter and neglecting him.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about parents spoiling daughter causing financial issues and neglecting son, who was asked for help later.

Text describing a child explaining how parents spoiled daughter, went broke, and neglected son who had to find own way.

Young woman wearing a tiara and sequin jacket, talking on phone, illustrating parents spoiling daughter and financial struggle.

Share icon

Image credits: Fallon Michael / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents spoil daughter with gifts and college expenses, leading to financial struggle and seeking help from neglected son.

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, he refuses to help his parents financially

Parents spoil daughter so much they go broke, then ask neglected son for financial help with debt and bills.

Parents looking stressed and asking their neglected son for help after spoiling daughter and going broke at home.

Share icon

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, causing financial troubles and family conflict.

Text excerpt about parents spoiling daughter causing financial trouble, asking neglected son for help and family conflict.

Share icon

Image credits: Jemishizzty

ADVERTISEMENT

The story prompted an interesting discussion on money and family values

Reddit conversation showing users discuss parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and facing financial trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family neglect, spoiled daughter, and asking son for help financial struggles.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about parents spoiling daughter and asking neglected son for financial help.

Reddit discussion about parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and financial struggles seeking help from son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and consequences of going broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son, leading to financial troubles.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son for financial help.

Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and the financial consequences of their actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son leading to financial trouble.

Comment advising to ask financially unreliable parents for an itemized list before refusing help due to spoiled daughter and neglected son.

Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, highlighting family financial imbalance and boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment explaining parents spoiled daughter, went broke, and asked neglected son for financial help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son for help.

Comment about selling organs for money, posted by user Think_Storm_8909 with 8 points, 2 days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents spoiling a daughter and neglecting their son while asking for help.

Text from a user expressing anger about parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, causing family financial struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to detail financial need and past neglect before denying help, related to parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user Inner_Pipe6540 advising to explain the need for money and asserting personal ownership in a family financial dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about making someone write a detailed argument before denying their request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, leading to financial troubles and asking son for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son financially.

Screenshot of an online discussion about parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, seeking help from son.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying YTA family helps family in a discussion about spoiled daughter and neglected son.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT