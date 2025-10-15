Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
Worried parents asking son for help after spoiling daughter too much and going broke, sitting on couch at home.
Family, Relationships

Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

You reap what you sow, and Reddit user Jemishizzty wanted to teach his parents a lesson.

For years, the man had witnessed his younger sister being spoiled at his expense, so when the tables turned and their old folks became the ones who needed financial assistance, he refused to step up and told them that it should be her who returns the “investment.”

However, deep inside, the Redditor doubted his decision, so he shared his story online, asking people to share their thoughts on it. Here’s what he wrote.

RELATED:

    A sibling comes with compromise

    Two children standing outside, a girl in a purple dress and a boy in a black hoodie, representing sibling dynamics.

    Image credits:  Daniel Jurin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But this man says his parents prioritized her over him virtually every chance they got

    Text excerpt about parents spoiling daughter while neglecting son during financial troubles, seeking help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen showing a message about writing a detailed argument to get money from parents who spoiled their daughter.

    Text excerpt highlighting son neglected by parents who spoiled daughter, asking for financial help after parents go broke.

    Teenage son in black hoodie sitting with a downcast expression, reflecting parents spoiling daughter and neglecting him.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about parents spoiling daughter causing financial issues and neglecting son, who was asked for help later.

    Text describing a child explaining how parents spoiled daughter, went broke, and neglected son who had to find own way.

    Young woman wearing a tiara and sequin jacket, talking on phone, illustrating parents spoiling daughter and financial struggle.

    Image credits: Fallon Michael / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents spoil daughter with gifts and college expenses, leading to financial struggle and seeking help from neglected son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So now, he refuses to help his parents financially

    Parents spoil daughter so much they go broke, then ask neglected son for financial help with debt and bills.

    Parents looking stressed and asking their neglected son for help after spoiling daughter and going broke at home.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, causing financial troubles and family conflict.

    Text excerpt about parents spoiling daughter causing financial trouble, asking neglected son for help and family conflict.

    Image credits: Jemishizzty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The story prompted an interesting discussion on money and family values

    Reddit conversation showing users discuss parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and facing financial trouble.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family neglect, spoiled daughter, and asking son for help financial struggles.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about parents spoiling daughter and asking neglected son for financial help.

    Reddit discussion about parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and financial struggles seeking help from son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation discussing parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and consequences of going broke.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son, leading to financial troubles.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son for financial help.

    Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling daughter, neglecting son, and the financial consequences of their actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son leading to financial trouble.

    Comment advising to ask financially unreliable parents for an itemized list before refusing help due to spoiled daughter and neglected son.

    Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, highlighting family financial imbalance and boundaries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment explaining parents spoiled daughter, went broke, and asked neglected son for financial help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son for help.

    Comment about selling organs for money, posted by user Think_Storm_8909 with 8 points, 2 days ago.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents spoiling a daughter and neglecting their son while asking for help.

    Text from a user expressing anger about parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, causing family financial struggle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising to detail financial need and past neglect before denying help, related to parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Inner_Pipe6540 advising to explain the need for money and asserting personal ownership in a family financial dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about making someone write a detailed argument before denying their request.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, leading to financial troubles and asking son for help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents spoiling their daughter and neglecting their son financially.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about parents spoiling daughter and neglecting son, seeking help from son.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying YTA family helps family in a discussion about spoiled daughter and neglected son.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I completely agree with his choice. They were horrible parents, who make financially stupid choices. They have no right to expect anything from him at all. They made their choice,, now they can live with the consequences of it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I completely agree with his choice. They were horrible parents, who make financially stupid choices. They have no right to expect anything from him at all. They made their choice,, now they can live with the consequences of it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT