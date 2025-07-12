Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Decides To Skip On Sister’s “Re-Birth” Party, Says: “I’m Not Comfortable Watching That”
Man with hand on face looking uncomfortable next to a detailed invitation for a sisteru2019s rebirth party event.
Family, Relationships

Guy Decides To Skip On Sister’s “Re-Birth” Party, Says: “I’m Not Comfortable Watching That”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Family usually shows up for each other: at birthdays, weddings, emergencies, and sometimes even slightly weird situations. But what happens when your sibling takes things way out of the norm? Like, say… spiritual rebranding and ceremonial rebirth levels of strange?

One Redditor found himself in just that position when his sister decided to reinvent herself as “Obsidian Wombfox.” Yes, really. And to celebrate this cosmic awakening, she planned a full-blown rebirth party, featuring a papier-mâché uterus, a generous use of coconut oil, and a vibe that screamed primal theater. When the brother politely declined the invite to what he described as “a birth canal performance piece,” all hell broke loose. Keep reading, you won’t believe how far this rabbit hole (or birth canal) goes.

RELATED:

    Discovering your true self is a deeply personal journey and sometimes, it takes unexpected turns

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One man shared how he had no interest in attending his sister’s bizarre “rebirth party”— which featured a papier-mâché uterus, and  a Craigslist-sourced womb setup

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Muhmed Alaa El-Bank / Unsplash (not the actual photo) 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Being surrounded by negativity holds us back and stunts our personal growth

    When we’re feeling lost, stuck, or unsure of who we are, it’s natural to want to reinvent ourselves. That journey of self-discovery looks different for everyone. Some might find clarity through travel, others through therapy, or even a major life change. But at the heart of it, reinvention is about reconnecting with your true self. It’s a process of shedding what no longer serves you and embracing growth. And yes, it can get weird, wild, and wonderfully liberating.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The first step? Cut out negativity. That means toxic people, harmful habits, and even your own inner critic. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, not weigh you down. Develop a mindset that leans toward possibility and positivity. It’s not about pretending everything is perfect; it’s about choosing not to let the bad outweigh the good. And that takes real strength.

    Once you’ve cleared space for better things, start by creating realistic goals. Small, tangible steps are more motivating than lofty dreams that feel impossible. Ask yourself: What do I want in the next month? The next year? Then build from there. And always, be honest with yourself. Self-deception might feel easier in the short term, but the truth is where real growth begins.

    Know your values. Your core beliefs and principles are like your internal compass; they rarely change, even if your outer life does. Are kindness, creativity, or independence important to you? Let those guide your choices. And don’t forget: prioritizing your mental and physical health is essential. You can’t reinvent yourself from a place of burnout.

    Stepping out of our comfort zone and trying new things often leads to unexpected joy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Practice gratitude, even when it feels forced. Take note of the small wins: the morning coffee, a funny text, a peaceful moment. Gratitude helps ground you in the present while you’re building your future. Try something new, a hobby, a class, a hairstyle, anything! Not everything will stick, but it’s part of figuring out what makes you feel alive.

    And when change comes knocking? Embrace it. Reinvention is all about change, and resisting it just holds you back. Whether it’s a new city, career, or just a shift in mindset, lean in. Give yourself permission to evolve without apology. Be patient and kind with yourself through it all. Transformation takes time, not timelines.

    In this particular story, the author’s sister had what she called a “cosmic awakening.” This wasn’t just a mood shift; it led to her throwing a full-blown rebirth party. That’s right, a party celebrating her personal transformation, complete with all the spiritual glitter and fanfare. While it might’ve been meaningful to her, the author found it a little… much.

    Well, what would you do in that situation? Would you attend your sibling’s rebirth party and support their journey? Or would you be secretly eyeing the exits? Sometimes supporting someone means stepping out of your comfort zone. But other times, it means setting your own healthy boundary.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Let’s hear your thoughts! Have you ever reinvented yourself? Did your transformation feel personal and quiet, or loud and celebratory? And if you had to throw a party for your “new self,” what would it look like? Would there be candles and crystals or pizza and karaoke?

    People online chimed in with sarcasm, saying they’d love to witness the spectacle firsthand, if only for the sheer absurdity of it all

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    4

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I obviously don’t have a sense of humour because I’d just see this as a waste of my life more than funny. Like yes, the concept is pretty amusing, as is the sister’s head being lodged that high up her… erm… but I wouldn’t actually *go*. Eff that noise.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some really bad acid. Really bad. Sounds like it caused a psychotic break

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    salamdjaka avatar
    Milky
    Milky
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would definitely attend for the sake of entertainment — it’s a very rare occasion to see a freak show.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I obviously don’t have a sense of humour because I’d just see this as a waste of my life more than funny. Like yes, the concept is pretty amusing, as is the sister’s head being lodged that high up her… erm… but I wouldn’t actually *go*. Eff that noise.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some really bad acid. Really bad. Sounds like it caused a psychotic break

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    salamdjaka avatar
    Milky
    Milky
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would definitely attend for the sake of entertainment — it’s a very rare occasion to see a freak show.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT