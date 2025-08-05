Man Expects Special Treatment From GF On His B-Day, Gets Doubts About His Relationship Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have been there. Your birthday is fast approaching and you’re looking forward to all the spoils your SO is going to shower you with. The big day arrives, and disappointed is an understatement to describe what you feel. Perhaps you got a mere morning wish, and that’s where they left it. Or maybe the pair of socks your received didn’t live up to the gift you were hoping for.

One guy has told how his girlfriend promised to make him breakfast on his birthday but instead slept late and left him to his own devices. When the woman finally appeared, she launched straight into an argument without so much as a “happy birthday.” The gutted guy is now considering calling it quits.

RELATED:

Many people are willing to pause an argument to celebrate their partner’s birthday in peace

Share icon

Image credits: varyapigu / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

One woman woke up and chose violence instead of breakfast in bed for her BF, and now he’s considering ending things

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tall-Witness-965

ADVERTISEMENT

The birthday boy provided quite a lot more info a bit later

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Your partner forgot, or ruined, your birthday… What now?

The reason your partner treated your birthday like any other ordinary day, or worse, might be because they don’t like celebrating their own birthday. That’s according to the relationship experts over at A Conscious Rethink. “They might have had bad birthdays in the past, and now they prefer to not even notice the date when it comes,” explains the site.

Communication is key. Instead of being passive-aggressive about it, say something about how you feel. Bottling up your feelings could just cause more resentment.

“If they forgot your birthday and you said nothing, they’ll have no clue how hurt you are and why,” reads the site. “You might be tempted to give them the silent treatment and make them wonder what’s wrong, but you won’t be doing anyone any favors.”

You should try to understand why they forgot or ruined your special day. Is it the first time they’ve done this or is there pattern? “If this is the first time, and they are an otherwise loving partner, they might have simply been occupied with other things, and they might try to make it up to you in any way they can,” notes A Conscious Rethink.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also suggest you think of your birthday as a separate incident. Does your partner usually make you feel loved and appreciated? Or do you often find yourself weeping into your morning coffee because of their bad behavior?

Many netizens sided with the BF and showered him with support

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re 29, crying about your birthday”: some felt the guy had some growing up to do

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT