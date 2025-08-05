Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Expects Special Treatment From GF On His B-Day, Gets Doubts About His Relationship Instead
Close-up of a man with a beard crying, reflecting doubts about his relationship on his birthday expectations.
Couples, Relationships

Man Expects Special Treatment From GF On His B-Day, Gets Doubts About His Relationship Instead

29

Many of us have been there. Your birthday is fast approaching and you’re looking forward to all the spoils your SO is going to shower you with. The big day arrives, and disappointed is an understatement to describe what you feel. Perhaps you got a mere morning wish, and that’s where they left it. Or maybe the pair of socks your received didn’t live up to the gift you were hoping for.

One guy has told how his girlfriend promised to make him breakfast on his birthday but instead slept late and left him to his own devices. When the woman finally appeared, she launched straight into an argument without so much as a “happy birthday.” The gutted guy is now considering calling it quits.

    Many people are willing to pause an argument to celebrate their partner’s birthday in peace

    Image credits: varyapigu / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    One woman woke up and chose violence instead of breakfast in bed for her BF, and now he’s considering ending things

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Tall-Witness-965

    The birthday boy provided quite a lot more info a bit later 

    Your partner forgot, or ruined, your birthday… What now?

    The reason your partner treated your birthday like any other ordinary day, or worse, might be because they don’t like celebrating their own birthday. That’s according to the relationship experts over at A Conscious Rethink. “They might have had bad birthdays in the past, and now they prefer to not even notice the date when it comes,” explains the site.

    Communication is key. Instead of being passive-aggressive about it, say something about how you feel. Bottling up your feelings could just cause more resentment.

    “If they forgot your birthday and you said nothing, they’ll have no clue how hurt you are and why,” reads the site. “You might be tempted to give them the silent treatment and make them wonder what’s wrong, but you won’t be doing anyone any favors.”

    You should try to understand why they forgot or ruined your special day. Is it the first time they’ve done this or is there  pattern? “If this is the first time, and they are an otherwise loving partner, they might have simply been occupied with other things, and they might try to make it up to you in any way they can,” notes A Conscious Rethink.

    They also suggest you think of your birthday as a separate incident. Does your partner usually make you feel loved and appreciated? Or do you often find yourself weeping into your morning coffee because of their bad behavior?

    Many netizens sided with the BF and showered him with support

    “You’re 29, crying about your birthday”: some felt the guy had some growing up to do

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

