Woman Walks On Husband Crying Over Their Baby Gender, Makes Him Sleep On The Couch

Some topics—such as childhood traumas—can be difficult for people to share, even with their partners. But healthy relationships can’t exist without honest communication, and being vulnerable isn’t a sign of weakness.

Reddit user u/ValuableBurner says learning his first child’s gender brought back a lot of difficult feelings. He shared how he burst into tears in front of his wife and claims he tried to explain his difficult past to her, but was met with a cold shoulder.

The internet came out in force and offered some quality advice for the dad-to-be. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to u/ValuableBurner, and we will update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

People must communicate with their loved ones and learn to ask for help when battling their demons from the past

Pink and blue gender reveal cake with baby figurine and cupcakes, representing baby gender and family emotions during reveal.

Image credits: akshay-bineesh-105199960 (not the actual photo)

This dad-to-be, for example, has had a traumatic past, and learning his baby’s gender brought back some of his worst memories

Text excerpt from a post about a woman walking on her husband crying over their baby gender and making him sleep on the couch.

Text discussing a woman indifferent to baby gender, while husband is upset and emotions affect their relationship.

Text showing a man upset over baby gender and his wife walking away, making him sleep on the couch.

Man sitting on bed with head down and hands clasped, showing emotion over baby gender issues with his wife.

Image credits: alex-green (not the actual photo)

Man crying on bed alone, overwhelmed by emotions about baby gender, while woman walks away and makes him sleep on couch.

Text expressing a woman’s fear of repeating her dad's mistakes with her son, reflecting on baby gender emotions.

Man crying over baby gender while wife walks away, leading to him sleeping on the couch in a tense moment.

Husband upset and crying over baby gender while woman waits with arms crossed on the couch in a tense moment.

Image credits: alex-green (not the actual photo)

Man crying over baby gender while wife walks in, confronts him, and makes him sleep on the couch.

Husband crying over baby gender while wife walks away, causing tension and him sleeping on the couch.

Text message discussing a husband planning to tell his wife about his childhood after reading comments.

Image credits: ValuableBurner

Therapist writing notes during a counseling session with a man visibly upset about baby gender issues at home.

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

Many men are reluctant to open up about their feelings or to go to therapy to solve their issues

The author of the viral post, redditor u/ValuableBurner, revealed to the AITA community on Reddit how he started crying after his baby’s gender reveal party. According to him, he was treated very poorly by his father while growing up and he didn’t want to repeat the same mistakes. Meanwhile, the OP’s dad allegedly treated his sister well. This is why the author subconsciously wanted a daughter rather than a son.

Though the story split the AITA community, many readers were highly sympathetic. A lot of readers thought that the author’s actions were partially inadequate because he hadn’t explained things properly to his wife.

However, they urged him to go to therapy, in order to deal with his childhood trauma. They also told u/ValuableBurner to speak to his wife about his issues so that they’re on the same page.

Being vulnerable about one’s past, being honest with your partner, and asking for help during a difficult moment—all of these are signs of strength, not weakness.

However, many people still avoid opening up about their issues. Some folks might not want to burden their loved ones with their problems. So they’re left dealing with emotional turmoil all by themselves. Sometimes just voicing a problem reduces its impact. And getting an outsider’s perspective can really help with the whole healing process.

Many men struggle with mental health issues, however, seeking professional health is still taboo, even in economically advanced countries. As Orlando Health points out, men might avoid therapy because asking for help can be perceived as a sign of ‘weakness.’ Others, meanwhile, don’t want anyone to judge them or their past.

Other men may have difficulty expressing their emotions and talking about them, so they simply try to deal with them by themselves. Still, others hate the idea that they might have to rely on therapy in the future, cutting into their independence.

Couple holding hands showing support as husband deals with emotions over their baby gender reveal.

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

Deep relationships, which are good for our health and happiness, require vulnerability and honesty

However, no person is an island. We’re social animals who need and crave love, attention, respect, and support. When we cut ourselves off from open communication, we forego deep relationships that are so fundamental to our well-being.

As shown by an 85-year-long Harvard study, positive relationships are what make us the happiest and healthiest.

On the flip side, loneliness is incredibly bad for our health. According to the US Surgeon General, social disconnection is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

In other words, failing to connect to other people in meaningful ways is going to have a massive impact on one’s physical and mental health. On the other hand, when we’re open, vulnerable, and willing to connect with others on a deeper level, we thrive.

Knowing this won’t automatically solve someone’s deep-seated fears and issues, though. It can take many long months and even years of therapy to resolve them. However, what matters most is the willingness to take the first step and be open about these problems with the people you care about.

At the end of the day, it’s up to each individual to do what suits them best. For some people, simply being vulnerable with their loved ones is enough to heal and move forward. For others, a support group can help loads. For instance, talking about your fears as a parent with your friends who already have kids can put at least some of your fears to rest.

However, for some individuals, therapy is going to be an unavoidable part of healing their past traumas. Unlike family and friends, therapists have far more experience guiding people and reframing past events. These are all steps worth taking for the sake of being the best parent you can be.

A lot of readers had mixed reactions and had questions for the dad

Comment discussing a husband crying over their baby gender and the impact on their relationship and trauma.

Online discussion about a woman walking on husband crying over their baby gender and making him sleep on the couch.

Man crying over baby gender while woman walks away, causing tension and him sleeping on the couch.

Man crying over baby gender while woman walks away making him sleep on the couch in emotional family moment

Comment about husband crying over baby gender and advice on therapy for becoming a great parent regardless of gender.

Some people thought the man’s reaction wasn’t the healthiest, and they had some useful advice for him

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband crying over their baby gender and relationship issues.

Text post discussing a husband crying over their baby gender and wife reacting by making him sleep on the couch.

Text excerpt discussing gender disappointment and parenting fears from a woman walking on husband crying over baby gender.

Comment discussing a husband crying over their baby gender and the woman making him sleep on the couch.

Husband crying over baby gender reveal, wife walking on him and making him sleep on the couch after emotional fallout.

Reddit user criticizes husband for crying over their baby gender and advises therapy to improve his behavior.

A few internet users thought the dad did nothing wrong, but they recognized that he needs to take steps to heal

Text post discussing a husband crying over baby gender, advice on therapy, communication, and emotional healing.

Man crying over baby gender while woman walks away, leading to him sleeping on the couch.

Text comment from Ardara discussing a wife and husband’s emotional trauma related to their baby gender conflict on Reddit.

Here are a few similar stories, as shared by some of the readers

Reddit comment discussing a husband’s feelings about baby gender and how it affected their relationship and emotions.

