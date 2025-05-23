Woman Abandons Child With Stranger Roommate She’s Known For 10 Mins, Says It’s A Work Emergency

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is stressful. Being a single parent is stressful and a half.

But is that really a good enough reason to put your 5-year-old in the care of a stranger because of a last-minute emergency?

That’s what one Redditor found himself questioning after his new roommate, whom he’d only spoken to once, dropped her daughter off with him for the entire day. While he didn’t mind looking after the child, he couldn’t believe she’d placed that much trust in him so quickly. Now he’s wondering: is this something CPS should get involved in?

Read on for the full story and how the internet responded. And of course, let us know what you think of the ordeal.

The woman left her toddler with a new roommate she’d just met due to an unexpected emergency

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

He stepped in to help, but he’s starting to wonder if this is something CPS should know about

Image credits: EmilyStock / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: thriwawaaayyy2341

He later revealed that the woman didn’t return until the evening

Some readers felt this wasn’t serious enough to involve CPS

Others, however, thought leaving a child like that was incredibly irresponsible

Several pointed out that both of them were in the wrong here