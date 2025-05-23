Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Woman Abandons Child With Stranger Roommate She’s Known For 10 Mins, Says It’s A Work Emergency
Man and young child playing with colorful modeling clay at home, highlighting woman abandoning child with stranger roommate scenario.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Abandons Child With Stranger Roommate She’s Known For 10 Mins, Says It’s A Work Emergency

Being a parent is stressful. Being a single parent is stressful and a half.

But is that really a good enough reason to put your 5-year-old in the care of a stranger because of a last-minute emergency?

That’s what one Redditor found himself questioning after his new roommate, whom he’d only spoken to once, dropped her daughter off with him for the entire day. While he didn’t mind looking after the child, he couldn’t believe she’d placed that much trust in him so quickly. Now he’s wondering: is this something CPS should get involved in?

Read on for the full story and how the internet responded. And of course, let us know what you think of the ordeal.

RELATED:

    The woman left her toddler with a new roommate she’d just met due to an unexpected emergency

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    He stepped in to help, but he’s starting to wonder if this is something CPS should know about

    Image credits: thriwawaaayyy2341

    He later revealed that the woman didn’t return until the evening

    Some readers felt this wasn’t serious enough to involve CPS

    Several pointed out that both of them were in the wrong here

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might get hate but to me this is more of a "sit down and have a serious conversation" situation rather than jumping right to a CPS call. Mom was stupid to leave her kid like that but since OP is not an evil person who does evil things and realizes just how reckless the mom was it would probably be better to just say "look, I understand what was happening but for the love of god, lady, NEVER leave your child with someone you've only known for 10 minutes ever again". It didn't sound to me like the mom was necessarily acting entitled, more like she was frazzled with suddenly being called in and didn't think her options through, so my guess is she'd probably be understanding.

