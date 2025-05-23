Woman Abandons Child With Stranger Roommate She’s Known For 10 Mins, Says It’s A Work Emergency
Being a parent is stressful. Being a single parent is stressful and a half.
But is that really a good enough reason to put your 5-year-old in the care of a stranger because of a last-minute emergency?
That’s what one Redditor found himself questioning after his new roommate, whom he’d only spoken to once, dropped her daughter off with him for the entire day. While he didn’t mind looking after the child, he couldn’t believe she’d placed that much trust in him so quickly. Now he’s wondering: is this something CPS should get involved in?
He later revealed that the woman didn’t return until the evening
Some readers felt this wasn’t serious enough to involve CPS
Others, however, thought leaving a child like that was incredibly irresponsible
Several pointed out that both of them were in the wrong here
Might get hate but to me this is more of a "sit down and have a serious conversation" situation rather than jumping right to a CPS call. Mom was stupid to leave her kid like that but since OP is not an evil person who does evil things and realizes just how reckless the mom was it would probably be better to just say "look, I understand what was happening but for the love of god, lady, NEVER leave your child with someone you've only known for 10 minutes ever again". It didn't sound to me like the mom was necessarily acting entitled, more like she was frazzled with suddenly being called in and didn't think her options through, so my guess is she'd probably be understanding.
