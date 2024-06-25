ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the time, when people are living peacefully, they encounter a conflict that they didn’t even see coming. Well, in many cases, it’s because of money, one of the oldest culprits known to humankind.

And today, we delve into another conflict where the dollar was the root cause. Our Reddit user Throwaway_79272 was made to waive off his parental rights to his kid by his ex-girlfriend. However, 13 years later, his ex started demanding that he pay the child support money. But when he refused to do so, she involved his family in the matter!

More info: Reddit

Man’s girlfriend got pregnant when they were dating, and he was prepared to be a father but she just wanted them to be friends

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

But then she met someone else and they asked the man to waive his parental rights, which he didn’t want to do as he wished to be there for his kid

Image credits: u/Throwaway_79272

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

He realized that they didn’t want him and there was no point in fighting, so he gave it up, but 13 years later, his ex now demands that he pay child support

Image credits: u/Throwaway_79272

He says that he’s not legally obliged to do so and refuses, upon which she goes and involves his family in the whole matter

Today’s story begins with our original poster (OP) and his girlfriend who got pregnant while they were dating. And even when he was all prepared to be a dad, she said that she just wanted to be friends and then started seeing someone else. Turns out, even this new partner didn’t want the man around. So, both of them demanded that he waive his parental rights.

The man was devastated by this. He stressed that he really wanted to be there for his child and even fought for it. But it dawned on him that there was no point in fighting as both of them didn’t want him there at all. Disheartened, he gave up and agreed to waive his rights as a parent. And that was 13 years ago. Now, we come to the present where the real drama begins.

After over a decade, his ex-girlfriend and her partner are stuck in some trouble. So, what do they do? Ask OP to pay child support! The man must’ve been really annoyed. Imagine being forced to give up your own child and then after ages, asked for money by the same person who forced you. Sounds morally ridiculous, doesn’t it?

The poster also narrated that, “The court had already ruled that since I waived my paternal rights, I am not legally obliged to pay child support.” And his ex-girlfriend was well aware of this fact. But she completely ignored it and demanded that he give her the child support payment. And it seems like it was only rational for the man to refuse to give her the money. That didn’t go down well with her. She called him some vile names, including ‘deadbeat’.

However, that was not the end of it. She even had the audacity to get OP’s family involved in the matter. This was what really annoyed him. He mentioned that he understood her financial frustration but it was highly inappropriate of her to involve his family in this case. Frustrated by her actions, he took to Reddit and asked netizens whether he was in the wrong for refusing to pay child support.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

The netizens as a whole agreed that the ex-girlfriend was in the wrong here for not letting a man bond with his own child and later asking for money. Many of them pointed out that the woman plainly wanted to use OP as a money bank and nothing more. According to FA Magazine, “More than half of Americans report that money is a cause of fights or tension in their family.” It seems that the poster is one such victim of a monetary conflict.

Folks online advised him not to give her any money. Breeden Law Office states, “If you sign away your parental rights, you no longer have any rights to your child. It also includes removing child support obligations.” And even OP himself mentioned the court’s ruling that as he waived off his rights, he was not obliged to pay child support.

There were quite a few peeps who said that in case he wanted to be a part of his child’s life, he could go to his ex with a lawyer and agree to draw a contract to pay her money only and only if he was allowed back his parental rights. They said that the kid would be happy to have his missing dad back. And it would be better if he knew about things at that time itself, rather than when he gets older.

However, some folks advised against this, saying that it might not be good for his kid. Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer says that if a parent reappears in a child’s life, it can be quite disorienting for the kid, no matter their age. Looks like the Redditors’ advice is reasonable. They even stressed that the ex could’ve already poisoned the kid’s mind against his dad. So, it would be better if he approaches the child after he is an adult capable of thinking for himself.

There were also a few others who declared their doubts about the ex. They straight out accused her of using the poster as a donor and then manipulating and ruthlessly kicking him out of the baby’s life. Sounds a little too convenient to be genuine, doesn’t it? These netizens told OP to block the woman and also tell his family to block her as she just wants to use him.

Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? What are your thoughts about the matter? We would be delighted to hear, so just scroll below and let us know in the comments!

The man was backed up by netizens and they told him that his ex cannot dictate when she wants or doesn’t want him to be a dad

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

