Woman Goes Through Traumatic Birth Experience, Boyfriend Thinks She Took The ‘Easy Way Out’
Childbirth, whichever form it takes, is the most powerful experience ever, and no one should be able to take that away from moms.
Unfortunately, in this story, a woman shared feeling less than after giving birth to her son because her boyfriend told her, on several occasions, that she took an ‘easy way out’ since she had to have an emergency C-section. Despite asking him to stop with such comments, he just got annoyed by it, which pushed her to turn to some guidance online.
Women should feel empowered and supported during and after pregnancy
Image credits: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, this woman felt anything but because her partner accused her of taking an “easy way out,” as she had an emergency C-section
Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Choice_Writer9248
Readers were appalled by the boyfriend’s remarks, saying any form of childbirth is anything but easy, and sharing their own stories
A birth is a birth, whether it's through the tunnel or through the sun roof. If having a c-section was the easy way then everyone would have them. I haven't had one myself but I've had numerous abdominal surgeries and the recovery is brutal, I can't imagine how difficult it must be to go through all of that and then have to care for a newborn the minute you leave hospital. OP's boyfriend doesn't sound mature enough to be in a relationship, let alone be a father. I'd give him an ultimation, which is something I never recommend, either he stops the jokes, or he's gone, it's hard enough looking after a baby without having to deal with your partner humiliating you.
The doctors cut through her epidermis, dermis, fat layers, abdominal wall *INTO HER ABDOMINAL CAVITY*, and also cut open her uterus (an organ that is not INTENDED to be CUT OPEN) and he thinks she "took the easy way out"? I want to slap him for her. I've never had children - never even been pregnant - but I'm secondhand enraged at OP's boyfriend for even having the audacity to "joke" about this. Let's let him get abdominal surgery - I know he doesn't have a uterus, but the doctors can cut through his skin, fat, and into his abdominal cavity - and then let's see what he says about it being "easy".
A birth is a birth, whether it's through the tunnel or through the sun roof. If having a c-section was the easy way then everyone would have them. I haven't had one myself but I've had numerous abdominal surgeries and the recovery is brutal, I can't imagine how difficult it must be to go through all of that and then have to care for a newborn the minute you leave hospital. OP's boyfriend doesn't sound mature enough to be in a relationship, let alone be a father. I'd give him an ultimation, which is something I never recommend, either he stops the jokes, or he's gone, it's hard enough looking after a baby without having to deal with your partner humiliating you.
The doctors cut through her epidermis, dermis, fat layers, abdominal wall *INTO HER ABDOMINAL CAVITY*, and also cut open her uterus (an organ that is not INTENDED to be CUT OPEN) and he thinks she "took the easy way out"? I want to slap him for her. I've never had children - never even been pregnant - but I'm secondhand enraged at OP's boyfriend for even having the audacity to "joke" about this. Let's let him get abdominal surgery - I know he doesn't have a uterus, but the doctors can cut through his skin, fat, and into his abdominal cavity - and then let's see what he says about it being "easy".
30
2