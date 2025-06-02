Woman Goes Through Traumatic Birth Experience, Boyfriend Thinks She Took The ‘Easy Way Out’

Childbirth, whichever form it takes, is the most powerful experience ever, and no one should be able to take that away from moms.

Unfortunately, in this story, a woman shared feeling less than after giving birth to her son because her boyfriend told her, on several occasions, that she took an ‘easy way out’ since she had to have an emergency C-section. Despite asking him to stop with such comments, he just got annoyed by it, which pushed her to turn to some guidance online.

Women should feel empowered and supported during and after pregnancy

Unfortunately, this woman felt anything but because her partner accused her of taking an “easy way out,” as she had an emergency C-section

Readers were appalled by the boyfriend’s remarks, saying any form of childbirth is anything but easy, and sharing their own stories

