A man has gone viral after buildingafully functional 8-bit computer out of K’Nex.

In a video that has now amassed over 112,000 views, Kyle, known online as Shadowman39, debuted the Arithmetic and Logic Unit, or ALU, and showed how it processes and computes information in 8-bit binary. 

Now, in an exclusive interview with Bored Panda, the enthusiast has provided detailed insight into the computer’s construction and the future of the project.

    The computer can add numbers from 0 to 255

    Fully functional 8-bit computer built entirely from colorful K’Nex pieces with intricate mechanical components and wheels.

    Image credits: Shadowman39

    As an 8-bit computer, Kyle’s invention processes information in strings of eight binary values. Digitally, this means a 1 or a 0, but in this case, a pulled-out K’Nex rod is a 1, while a pushed-in rod is a 0.

    In other words, eight pulled-out rods is the equivalent of 11111111, or 255 in decimal notation.

    As an Arithmetic Logic Unit, the contraption is capable of combining two input numbers to find the sum. “All it does is take two input numbers and has an output,” Kyle states in his video.

    Close-up of an 8-bit computer circuit board highlighting components in a fully functional K’Nex-built computer.

    Image credits: Umberto/Unsplash

    “The main thing that it will do is add two numbers.” These two input numbers are first stored in two separate 8-bit storage banks, called the A and B registers, before the calculation begins. The result is then stored in a third bank, the Sum register.

    All of this requires the machine to perform functions normally handled by circuits in electronic computers. These include the AND, NOT and XOR functions.

    It does all this in an amazingly compact package. Kyle revealed it’s only about four feet tall and three feet wide.

    An 8-bit computer is a unique and ambitious project in the K’Nex community

    Hands working on a fully functional 8-bit computer built from K’Nex parts with wires, LEDs, and an open programming book nearby

    Image credits: Ben Eater

    Kyle’s presence in the online K’Nex community dates all the way back to 2008, when he started the Shadowman39 YouTube channel while still in middle school. However, the 8-bit computer represents a significant departure from his usual projects.

    Most of his videos feature “ball machines,” complex contraptions that guide balls along elaborately constructed tracks. The Tennessee-based engineer decided to attempt a mechanical computer after watching another popular YouTube channel.

    Close-up of a fully functional 8-bit computer built entirely from K’Nex pieces and electronic components on a breadboard.

    Image credits: The Okelo

    “The main thing that made me want to make a mechanical computer was I watched Ben Eater’s 8-bit breadboard computer series on YouTube, which is pretty popular,” Kyle explained.

    “I was like, ‘You know, maybe I can make this out of K’Nex and make it purely mechanical.’ While watching that series and learning about how computers work, I was thinking in the back of my mind, ‘How would I make this part work mechanically with a physical model?’”

    Kyle decided to challenge his engineering prowess as much as possible with the compact 8-bit design

    Hand adjusting colorful K’Nex pieces in a complex fully functional 8-bit computer model built from K’Nex parts.

    Image credits: Shadowman39

    While the YouTuber might make it look easy, it’s several leaps ahead of what had previously been attempted with K’Nex. Few similar projects exist, with the most notable being a 1-bit adder from around a decade ago.

    “It was about the size of a small refrigerator and it took probably a minute just to get  1+1 equals two,” Kyle revealed. To create an 8-bit version of that design, you would need eight of those massive units. 

    Unlike past designs, Kyle’s computer is unique in its efficiency and compactness. “A 1-bit adder takes 10 to 15 logic gates, and then you have to multiply that by eight. So at that point, it’s just infeasible.”

    Instead, he invented his own systems from scratch. “This thing is totally custom,” he told us. “Lots of the methods and mechanics that I use, I invented all of those.”

    However, making it so compact made it difficult to build and even more difficult to update or fine-tune. He often has to take it partially apart to make adjustments. “It’s like working on a car engine where you have to remove stuff just to get to the center of it,” he admitted.

    Shadowman39 is part of a surprisingly large and active K’Nex community

    Complex 8-bit computer model made entirely from colorful K’Nex pieces displayed on a black platform indoors.

    Image credits: Shadowman39

    Kyle’s own K’Nex journey began when he got a roller coaster set as a kid. “After that, I guess I was hooked,” he recalled. 

    Eventually, Kyle took this love of complex systems to college, where he studied mechanical engineering. Now, he works in software engineering, where his multidisciplinary mind informs his projects like the mechanical computer. 

    Intricate 8-bit computer model built entirely from colorful K’Nex pieces showcasing complex mechanical design indoors.

    Image credits: Shadowman39

    He notes that the K’Nex community has been able to survive thanks to the internet, despite the toy’s waning mainstream popularity and loss of market share to rivals like Lego. Nevertheless, the community has faced increasing challenges.

    A few years ago, the K’Nex company was sold, so enthusiasts can no longer order parts directly from the website. However, these challenges appear to have only pulled the community closer together.

    Almost entirely online with presences on forums like Reddit and Instructables, as well as YouTube, the hobby brings the like-minded together. “Most of the people that I know of are from online,” Kyle said, speaking about his fellow enthusiasts. “Sometimes we meet up if we’re traveling.” 

    Kyle wants to add more parts like RAM to his ALU and potentially make computers with larger bit strings

    Kyle is wasting no time with the next phase of his project. He’s already working on RAM, or random access memory, which would allow the machine to remember previous information and calculations. After that, he would like to create a visual display with counter wheels that would allow someone using the computer to more easily interpret the output.

    With future additions, the engineer hopes to transform the computer into a more powerful device capable of running simple programs. For example, once the RAM is integrated, he says it should be able to calculate the Fibonacci sequence and exponents, as well as determine whether a number is prime.

    Intricate 8-bit computer model built entirely from colorful K’Nex pieces displayed on a wooden floor indoors.

    Image credits: Shadowman39

    Meanwhile, the K’Nex whiz already has his mind on ambitious future projects.

    “With this computer, I’m already thinking of a version two that’s a lot better,” he revealed. He is considering two possible paths for his next major project: either building a more powerful 16-bit computer or designing a new 8-bit model that is significantly “faster so it can process bigger numbers in the same amount of time.” 

    In the meantime, keep an eye out for his next update.

    K’Nex fanatics are going wild over Kyle’s “genius” feat

    User comment text praising the genius behind a complex explanation related to a fully functional 8-bit computer built from K’Nex.

    Comment saying next year people will be running Doom on a fully functional 8-bit computer made from K’Nex.

    Comment praising the effort to build a fully functional 8-bit computer made entirely from K’Nex parts.

    Comment on internet reaction praising the fully functional 8-bit computer built entirely from K’Nex as a piece of engineered art.

    Comment praising the talent behind building a fully functional 8-bit computer using K’Nex, expressing amazement and admiration.

    Man showcasing a fully functional 8-bit computer built entirely out of colorful K’Nex pieces on a table.

    Comment praising a fully functional 8-bit computer built entirely out of K’Nex, calling it an impressive build to preserve.

    Man showcasing a fully functional 8-bit computer constructed entirely from colorful K’Nex pieces.

    Comment praising a man for building a fully functional 8-bit computer entirely out of K’Nex.

    Comment from user louisbrill891 about loving K’Nex as a kid and referencing closeup shots in a discussion thread.

    Text post with black text on white background stating a comment about a severe lack of people like you in this world.

    Comment praising the fantastic work of building a fully functional 8-bit computer entirely out of K’Nex.

    Social media comment praising a creator for 16 years of insane K’Nex builds including a functional 8-bit computer project.

    Comment on a black background with white text from user PopCar expressing awe and concern over the man-made fully functional 8-bit K’Nex computer.

