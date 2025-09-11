Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Tells Pregnant Wife He Loves Her But Isn’t In Love, She’s Livid He Waited Until Marriage
Pregnant woman looks distressed and upset, covering her mouth with her hand in an emotional moment at home.
Husband Tells Pregnant Wife He Loves Her But Isn’t In Love, She’s Livid He Waited Until Marriage

Interview With Expert
You know, in the old days, it was customary for a father, upon learning about the birth of his child, to prepare some special gift for the baby. For example, a new house, a horse, a fancy weapon or household utensils – depending on the financial status of the family. By the way, in many cultural traditions, this practice is preserved even today.

Well, we don’t actually know if the user u/No-Local188, the narrator of today’s story, is familiar with this tradition, but her husband is definitely going to give her and the child a “special gift” – just recently he announced that he wants to leave them, despite almost ten years of being in a relationship.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post recently got married to her longtime partner and is now 5.5 months pregnant

    Pregnant woman in a pink lace dress embraced by husband outdoors, highlighting love and complex relationship emotions.

    Image credits: Arteida MjESHTRI / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, the man told the mom-to-be that he feels they’re “no more compatible” and that he wants to walk out

    Pregnant wife upset after husband reveals he loves her but isn’t in love, waited until marriage to share feelings.

    Text showing a pregnant wife upset after husband says he loves her but isn’t in love and wants a divorce after marriage.

    Text about husband telling pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love, causing her to feel livid after marriage.

    Text on a white background reads: Says he doesn’t know if he was in love with me at our wedding earlier this year or even last year when he proposed.

    Image credits: No-Local188

    Pregnant wife and husband having a heated argument on the couch, highlighting love and marriage relationship issues.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Now the guy wants a divorce, and suggests coparenting after childbirth – but still sometimes offers her intimacy, the woman says

    Pregnant wife confronts husband who says he loves her but isn’t in love, causing emotional turmoil after marriage.

    Text on a white background stating an obligation to let children finish school before potentially uprooting them.

    Pregnant wife upset after husband reveals he isn’t in love despite saying he loves her before marriage.

    Text about marriage struggles, counseling, and a husband’s feelings after waiting until marriage to start a family.

    Image credits: No-Local188

    Pregnant woman sitting on couch, holding belly with a serious expression, reflecting on husband not being in love.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman feels completely blindsided now and doesn’t actually know what to do

    Text showing a pregnant wife feeling blindsided after husband says he loves her but isn’t in love.

    Text on a white background expressing feelings about fighting for marriage and wanting to be loved by husband during pregnancy.

    Text excerpt about husband saying he loves wife but isn’t in love, causing tension in pregnant wife’s feelings.

    Text expressing pain and stress from a pregnant wife after husband says he loves her but isn’t in love.

    Text post expressing emotional pain and seeking advice, related to husband telling pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love.

    Image credits: No-Local188

    So the author decided to take this situation online, seeking for both netizens’ support and advice

    The Original poster (OP) tells us that she’s 29 years old, the same age as her husband, and although they got married quite recently – six months ago, in fact – their relationship has been going on for nine years. During their honeymoon, the couple conceived a child, and our heroine already had a premonition of a happy family life with a baby… but her hubby gave her a terrible “surprise.”

    The man said that it was now, when she was 5.5 months pregnant, that he began to realize that they were actually “incompatible.” Yes, the guy says that he “loves” his wife, but he’s unsure whether he’s “in love with her.” That’s exactly the rhetoric – interpret it as you will. Perhaps it’s simply the influence of his family, who never wanted to see them together, who knows?

    What the OP still can’t get is why it was necessary to wait for nine whole years, wait for her pregnancy – and suddenly “realize” something? And why the man sincerely believed that they were completely compatible before. Now the guy insists on a divorce and offers coparenting when their child is born – but he doesn’t want to be together anymore.

    What’s also interesting is that the ex-to-be sometimes still offers our heroine intimacy – but she, in her own words, constantly refuses now. She feels like her familiar world is shaking before her eyes and is almost collapsing. At least, it’s dangerously close to collapsing. So the woman simply took this online, expecting some kind of advice or support from netizens.

    Pregnant woman looks upset and shocked, covering her mouth with hand after husband says he loves her but isn’t in love.

    Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “It’s sad to see how an adult actually refuses the responsibility that marriage and impending parenthood impose on him, covering it up with mere words about ‘incompatibility,’” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this situation.

    “So, for a whole decade, when living together was just a vacation, moments of intimacy and entertainment for him, he felt completely compatible with his partner – and her pregnancy suddenly called everything into question? But, excuse me, such things don’t actually happen. More precisely, it does, but in bad movies or TV series, not in real life.”

    “As for the influence of family – if after so many years together, after the news of the upcoming fatherhood, he is ready to give in to some advice from relatives and walk out – well, then he is partially right in just one thing – they really are incompatible. But only because of him, and not because of her. Yes, it will be difficult, but the husband showed his true colors – that’s it,” Irina sums up.

    People in the comments also massively supported this woman, claiming that she needed to separate from her husband, and try to return, perhaps, to her relatives, to start life anew. “You absolutely need to be 100% selfish right now and take care of yourself in order to be able to care for your child,” someone summarized quite wisely. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this conclusion?

    Most commenters unanimously backed the woman, urging her to leave this man and try to start her life anew with her future baby

    Reddit user discusses legal guardianship and custody concerns for children while pregnant wife learns husband isn’t in love.

    Comments discussing a husband telling his pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love, causing anger after marriage.

    Reddit user shares detailed advice for a pregnant wife whose husband isn’t in love after marriage revelation.

    Alt text: Online advice discussing husband not being in love with pregnant wife and her reaction after marriage commitment.

    Online discussion showing husband telling pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love, she’s upset he waited until marriage

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband telling his pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love.

    Comment discussing urgency and legal issues after a husband tells pregnant wife he isn’t in love despite saying he loves her.

    Text advice urging a pregnant wife to consider her child and seek a lawyer after husband reveals he’s not in love.

    Comment stating a warning about leaving before the baby is born to avoid future demands from husband in a relationship conflict context.

    Commenter advises pregnant wife to seek divorce and therapy after husband says he loves her but isn’t in love.

    Forum post discussing a husband telling his pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love, causing tension before marriage.

    Comment advising a pregnant wife to move back to her support system after husband says he’s not in love.

    Comment on a forum post reacting to a husband telling his pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love, causing her to be livid.

    Comment discussing husband telling pregnant wife he isn’t in love, causing her to feel livid about waiting till marriage.

    Text advice about husband telling pregnant wife he loves her but isn’t in love, causing her to be livid after marriage.

    Comment expressing anger toward selfish husband who isn’t in love with pregnant wife after marriage revelation.

    Comment advising pregnant wife to seek legal help after husband says he loves her but isn’t in love before marriage.

    Comment advising pregnant wife to move home and file for divorce after husband says he loves her but isn’t in love.

    Divorce
    pregnancy
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3 You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones i swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

