Mom Furious Over MIL’s Weird Gift To Her Pregnancy-Obsessed 6-Year-Old
Young girl playing with baby doll, highlighting pregnancy-obsessed 6-year-old and unusual gift from MIL.
Family, Relationships

Mom Furious Over MIL’s Weird Gift To Her Pregnancy-Obsessed 6-Year-Old

There are some things that you just don’t do without consent. Healthy boundaries are incredibly important in all parts of your life. Even though it might feel awkward to do so, you also need to enforce them with your relatives, too. Otherwise, you might find them making decisions on your behalf that you don’t necessarily agree with.

For example, they might influence your children in bizarre ways that would make many people do a double-take. Redditor u/fanggoria asked the AITA online group for advice after her mother-in-law got her young daughter an inappropriate gift—a fake pregnancy belly—encouraging her to pretend that she was pregnant. Scroll down to read the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

    Pretend play is a part of kids’ lives, however, some parents can feel uncomfortable with what other people encourage them to do

    Image credits: user18526052 / freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman called out her mother-in-law for buying what she feels was an age-inappropriate gift for her young daughter

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: fanggoria

    It’s vital that your family and friends respect your role as a parent and don’t make decisions behind your back

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to the author of the post, she suspected that her mother-in-law was feeding her daughter’s obsession with pregnancy. Not just by getting her a fake pregnancy belly to wear, but also by giving her unrestricted access to strange content on YouTube. It’s one thing to encourage your child to be curious about how the world works, but there are limits that you, as a parent, should be comfortable with.

    “I believe her grandmother allows her unlimited access to YouTube and my daughter will watch videos where the MC [main character] is pregnant, which is what I think stemmed her fascination with pregnancy in the first place,” u/fanggoria writes.

    “I’ve addressed my concerns with them about my daughter having unfettered access to YouTube, but I don’t believe my concerns were taken seriously and am under the impression they’ve been dishonest about letting her watch whatever she wants. I’m uncomfortable with them encouraging my 6-year-old to pretend she’s pregnant, but MIL acts like it’s no big deal and that I’m the jerk for perceiving it as weird.”

    The sad reality is that a lot of content on YouTube is not age-appropriate. And some content creators try to cash in and create really bizarre, colorful videos about weird topics, to try to appeal to younger viewers. In short, parental supervision is absolutely essential, as your kids are still learning about what they should and should not watch.

    However, it’s a huge issue if your family members and friends try to go around the rules and expectations you’ve set for your kids. It’s natural for people to have different ideas about parenting, but this does not mean that anyone has the right to go behind your back and teach your kids things that you deem inappropriate for their age.

    In these types of situations, you need to have a very frank but diplomatic chat with the other person. Without being judgmental or getting angry, explain to them why you believe their behavior around your kids is inappropriate, how you would like them to adjust their behavior, and what the consequences will be if they continue ignoring your parental boundaries.

    In a nutshell, if your loved ones continue trampling all over your parenting style, rules at home, and boundaries, it might be time to limit the time they spend with you and your kids. Cutting them off completely is a measure of last resort, but it may be a necessary step if you find yourself being constantly disrespected and sidelined.

    There are plenty of other, age-appropriate toys that grandparents can choose for the younger members of their family

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, kids aged 3 to 6 have longer attention spans than toddlers, ask lots of questions, experiment with new things, like to play with friends, and can take turns sharing toys with other children.

    Some good toys for kids in this age range, as per NAEYC, include:

    • Things for solving problems, like puzzles, blocks that snap together, small colored books, etc;
    • Things for pretending and building, from building blocks and construction sets to dolls with accessories and sand and water play toys;
    • Things to create with, such as crayons, markers, paintbrushes, paper, chalk, modeling clay, playdough, and musical instruments;
    • Picture books with more words and more detailed pictures;
    • Physical equipment like balls, tricycles, wagons, wheelbarrows, bats, bowling pins, workbenches, etc.

    If you’re worried about screen time, you have to be realistic about the new goals you set for your kids

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    As per Mayo Clinic Health System, it’s recommended that parents limit their children’s screen time. Kids under the age of 2 should not be getting any screen time at all.

    Meanwhile, children aged 2 to 12 should be limited to one hour of screen time per day. Teens are allowed two hours per day.

    It’s essential that parents set expectations for their children early on. “Create goals to be intentional about reducing screen time. Many devices have features to set time limits for use.”

    That being said, you have to be realistic and set smaller, attainable goals instead of aiming straight for the recommended number of hours per day. Start by cutting the current screen time bit by bit.

    You can aim to create phone-free zones in your home. For example, your rule could be not to have any electronic devices in the family meal area. Meanwhile, parents ought to give their children their full attention after school or work.

    Spending lots of time outdoors can be a good alternative to screen time, too. “Putting down the phone and taking a walk or playing outdoors increases your endorphins and provides that feeling of happiness in your brain, boosting your mood and improving your physical health.”

    What are your thoughts about the entire situation between u/fanggoria and her mother-in-law? Do you think that the grandmother’s gift was inappropriate or is it all just pretend play? Where do you draw the line when it comes to gifts for your kids? How do you establish and enforce healthy boundaries with your in-laws? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

    Later, the author shared a bit more context in one of the comments

    Most internet users who read the story thought that the mom was right to enforce some boundaries with her MIL

    There were those who thought nobody that nobody messed up at all

    Some readers thought that the mom was in the wrong and gently called her out

    One internet user relied on a similar personal experience to share advice

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THIS IS NORMAL FOR CHILDREN. Btw the mother is not normal... the more she resist, the more the child will be upset etc. So let the girl live through this fase.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A phase is normal... but she's been doing this for 4 years. In my mind that's not a phase

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pregnancy fascination does seem to be extrean, I think mother is handling it right, don't encourage but don't demonize it, just encourage other stuff. It's like any other odd special interest. I had a friend who was obsessed with sight disorders after reading a book about a child losing their sight. It was really weird but she grew out of it. Not with fighting over, but not something to be encouraging. But unfettered access to YouTube is a huge red flag. I wouldn't let her have unsupervised time with grandparents.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's six. Pretend play is normal. Pregnancy included. A pregnancy belly is odd, and unnecessary, but the mom is over reacting about that. I'd be far more concerned about screen access. There is a lot on youtube that is absolutely not safe for a six-year-old. Time for a sitdown with grandma, and some agreed rules about what she's allowed to watch.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
