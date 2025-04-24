ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Robins is an ocean photographer with a spectacular collection of sea life photos. Many of his images uniquely capture both the underwater world and the view above the surface, blending the two worlds in a way that truly stands out.

Jordan shared that he's always felt a deep connection to the ocean, having grown up on the coast of Australia. “From a young age, days would be spent in the water around Jervis Bay surfing, diving, and fishing. It wasn't until later in life that I discovered my passion for underwater photography,” he wrote. In addition to his professional photography, which he has been doing for 7 years, Jordan has a background in science and holds a marine science degree. This scientific foundation gives him a deeper understanding and appreciation of the marine environment he captures so beautifully.

So, let’s hop into the post to experience the ocean, and for more information, read the full interview with Jordan below.

More info: jordanrobins.com.au | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Ocean meets sky as a shark swims in a tranquil tidal pool at sunset, showcasing the natural beauty.

jordan_robins Report

First of all, we asked Jordan to share more about himself. He wrote: “My name is Jordan Robins, I’m an ocean wildlife and ocean art photographer based in Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast of Australia. 

Whenever I have a moment of free time, I will be out in the ocean photographing, looking for new seascapes or different marine wildlife to photograph. My favorite marine creature to photograph would have to be the Green Sea Turtle, which features heavily in my portfolio.”
    #2

    Sea turtles swimming near surface, captured by Jordan Robins, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #3

    Spotted eagle ray gliding through vibrant blue ocean, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    We asked Jordan to share what got him into ocean photography.

    “While studying at university, I worked part-time as a scuba dive guide at the local dive shop. On each dive, I would always take my GoPro out with me, capturing photos and videos of the amazing wildlife I would encounter on the dives. After months of hard work and saving, I finally had enough money to buy my first DSLR camera and a secondhand camera water housing (which is still the same water housing I use today, 8 years later). 

    This started as just a hobby, but quickly turned into a passion and then eventually a career, which I have now been running my small business for the last 7 years full time.”
    #4

    Fish swim in clear ocean waters under a vivid sky, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #5

    Ocean meets sky in a magical underwater scene with rippled sand and blue water, captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    We were particularly curious about the photos that split the frame in half—part underwater and part above the surface. Jordan shared what goes into capturing these unique shots.

    “Shooting over under images is definitely one of the hardest styles of underwater photography to shoot. There’s the technical side of things, having to shoot manually only and manually change the output of the strobes (underwater flashes) to accurately balance the exposure throughout the frame. Then, the environmental conditions need to be favorable too. Ideally, you need the ocean surface conditions to be very calm (no wind or swell), then you also need the water to be very clear and then you need the wildlife to appear, too, which can often take hours of sitting around patiently. Some people will often just assume my images are AI or photoshop, but they are 100% genuine and the result of a lot of hard work.”
    #6

    Ocean and sky merge with glowing blue waves under starry night captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #7

    Turtle at ocean surface during sunset, capturing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    Over 7 years, Jordan has experienced a fair share of memorable moments. We asked him to tell us about one he will never forget.

    “One of my most memorable underwater moments would have to be swimming with Humpback Whales in Tonga. On one particular day, we had been out on the water all day with no luck finding any whales to swim with. By the late afternoon, as we were heading back in, we came across a mother and calf resting on the surface. Switching the engines off, we waited patiently as the curious calf swam over to the boat to check us out. We carefully hopped into the water and for the next 30 mins, had the most amazing interaction with a calf humpback whale dancing and playing around us. 

    At moments, you would just have to put the camera down and be fully present, appreciating this special once-in-a-lifetime moment. The calf was so curious and playful that, when you spun your arms around mimicking its actions, it would do the same and engage with us even more. There’s not many moments that will bring a grown man to tears but this was definitely one of them,” wrote Jordan.

    A dolphin leaps from the ocean into the sky, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #9

    Spotted eagle rays swimming gracefully in clear blue waters, illustrating the magical ocean world.

    jordan_robins Report

    Lastly, Jordan shared what he would like for people to take away from his work.

    “When people see my underwater photography, I hope that it can inspire them and also help to increase awareness around the ocean environment’s fragility and need for preservation, so it can continue to thrive and be protected for future generations to enjoy.”

    If you are interested in buying Jordan's work, be sure to visit his website for prints.
    #10

    Humpback whale captured by Jordan Robins, showcasing where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #11

    Sea turtle gliding underwater, sun rays penetrating ocean, depicting the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #12

    Ocean photography by Jordan Robins, featuring a mother whale and calf swimming underwater in deep blue sea.

    jordan_robins Report

    #13

    Sea turtle gliding in clear water, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #14

    Spotted sharks gracefully swim, captured by Jordan Robins in a stunning black and white ocean scene.

    jordan_robins Report

    #15

    Sharks swimming gracefully in deep blue ocean, captured where ocean meets sky, showcasing marine life.

    jordan_robins Report

    #16

    Bioluminescent waves glow blue under a starry sky, illustrating the magical ocean-meets-sky world.

    jordan_robins Report

    #17

    Magical ocean scene by Jordan Robins showing fish beneath a vibrant sunset sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #18

    Sea turtle swimming over vibrant coral, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #19

    Sea lion swimming underwater, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky, captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #20

    A swimmer explores a stunning underwater cave, capturing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #21

    Sharks swimming at sunset, captured in a split view where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #22

    Ocean meets sky at sunset with vivid purple, pink, and orange hues reflecting on the water, captured in a stunning photo.

    jordan_robins Report

    #23

    Sea turtle swimming where ocean meets sky, vibrant sunset in the background.

    jordan_robins Report

    #24

    Over-under shot of fish swimming beneath a vibrant sunset, showcasing where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #25

    Sea turtle swimming underwater with sunlight filtering through the ocean surface, showcasing the magical world captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #26

    Whale swimming beneath the ocean surface, blending with the sky, captured in a magical ocean setting.

    jordan_robins Report

    #27

    Bioluminescent ocean waves glowing blue at night, captured at the shore where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #28

    Stingrays swimming at sunset, showcasing ocean meets sky scenery.

    jordan_robins Report

    #29

    Sharks swimming underwater with a sunset above, capturing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #30

    Underwater photo by Jordan Robins showing a manta ray and colorful reef fish near coral.

    jordan_robins Report

    #31

    Sea turtle gliding in clear water beneath a reflective sky, captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #32

    A large manta ray swims gracefully beneath the sunlit ocean, capturing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #33

    Octopus in vibrant ocean scene, blending underwater life with a dramatic sky, captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #34

    Coral reef beneath vibrant sunset sky, ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #35

    Dramatic oceanic scene with sunlight streaming through rocky cliffs, creating a magical atmosphere where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #36

    Turtle swimming gracefully in a swirling ocean, captured by Jordan Robins, where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #37

    School of fish swimming in clear blue ocean, showcasing the magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #38

    Shark swims through swirling ocean, captured in Jordan Robins' photography.

    jordan_robins Report

    #39

    Bioluminescent shore under starry sky, captured by Jordan Robins, showcasing ocean meets sky magic.

    jordan_robins Report

    #40

    Shark and stingray underwater with mountains in the background, showcasing the magical ocean world.

    jordan_robins Report

    #41

    Stingray glides on ocean floor under vibrant sunset sky, captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #42

    Sea turtles swim gracefully where ocean meets sky, captured by Jordan Robins in vibrant underwater scenery.

    jordan_robins Report

    #43

    Woman swimming underwater in clear water, sunlight filtering through forest; captures magical world where ocean meets sky.

    jordan_robins Report

    #44

    Silhouette of a diver ascending towards sunlight in an underwater cave, illustrating the ocean-meets-sky world.

    jordan_robins Report

    #45

    Diver explores underwater cave where ocean meets sky, captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #46

    Sea turtles captured by Jordan Robins, blending ocean and sky reflections in a magical underwater scene.

    jordan_robins Report

    #47

    Vibrant fish swim underwater at sunset where ocean meets sky, captured by Jordan Robins.

    jordan_robins Report

    #48

    Vivid coral reef beneath clear ocean water under a bright blue sky, with lush green mountains in the background.

    jordan_robins Report

