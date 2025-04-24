ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Robins is an ocean photographer with a spectacular collection of sea life photos. Many of his images uniquely capture both the underwater world and the view above the surface, blending the two worlds in a way that truly stands out.

Jordan shared that he's always felt a deep connection to the ocean, having grown up on the coast of Australia. “From a young age, days would be spent in the water around Jervis Bay surfing, diving, and fishing. It wasn't until later in life that I discovered my passion for underwater photography,” he wrote. In addition to his professional photography, which he has been doing for 7 years, Jordan has a background in science and holds a marine science degree. This scientific foundation gives him a deeper understanding and appreciation of the marine environment he captures so beautifully.

So, let’s hop into the post to experience the ocean, and for more information, read the full interview with Jordan below.

