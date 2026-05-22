Maggie Q: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Maggie Q
May 22, 1979
Honolulu, Hawaii, US
47 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Maggie Q?
Maggie Q is an American actress and model known for her intense physical performances and advocacy work. Her compelling on-screen presence often defines strong, independent characters.
She achieved widespread recognition as the titular assassin in the CW action-thriller series Nikita. This breakthrough role solidified her status as a leading action star, earning critical praise for her dynamic portrayal.
|Full Name
|Maggie Q
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Curtis Macnguyen
|Net Worth
|$9 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Vietnamese American, Irish American, Polish American
|Education
|Mililani High School
|Father
|Dennis Quigley
|Mother
|Kathy Quigley
|Siblings
|Four Siblings
Early Life and Education
Born Margaret Denise Quigley in Honolulu, Hawaii, Maggie Q grew up in a household with four siblings. Her parents, an American father of Polish and Irish descent and a Vietnamese mother, provided a diverse cultural background.
She attended Mililani High School, where she participated in cross country, track and field, and swim teams. Q later began modeling in Tokyo at seventeen, before embarking on her acting career in Hong Kong.
Notable Relationships
Maggie Q married entrepreneur Curtis Macnguyen in 2025, a union she announced on Live with Kelly and Mark. Prior to her marriage, she was engaged to actor Dylan McDermott from 2015 until their relationship concluded in 2019.
She has also been linked to actor Daniel Wu in earlier years. Maggie Q does not have any children.
Career Highlights
Maggie Q cemented her action star status with the lead role in the CW series Nikita, which ran from 2010 to 2013. She gained further international notice starring alongside Tom Cruise in the blockbuster Mission: Impossible III.
Beyond her acting, Q is a passionate animal rights activist and advocate for veganism, lending her voice to numerous campaigns. She co-produced the documentary Earthlings, highlighting animal welfare issues.
Her filmography also includes prominent roles in the Divergent film series and the political thriller Designated Survivor. In 2025, she began starring in the Prime Video series Ballard.
Signature Quote
“I feel better, I have more energy, on and off the set, and I have the satisfaction of knowing that I’m doing something to help stop animal suffering.”
See Also
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