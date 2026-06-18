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Some people break the rules for comedy, for chaos, and just because they can. For example, someone pressing a “Do Not Push” button just to see what happens. Or the guy who uses an expired coupon at a grocery store and actually gets away with it.

They’re just troublemakers with impeccable timing, and the internet has a name for them: mad lads.

Somewhere along the way, they got their own hall of fame: a subreddit that celebrates their unhinged acts of defiance.

We went through hundreds of posts to bring you the absolute best of them. Some of these will make you laugh, others will make you shake your head, and at least one will make you wonder why you never thought of it first.