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Some people break the rules for comedy, for chaos, and just because they can. For example, someone pressing a “Do Not Push” button just to see what happens. Or the guy who uses an expired coupon at a grocery store and actually gets away with it.

They’re just troublemakers with impeccable timing, and the internet has a name for them: mad lads.

Somewhere along the way, they got their own hall of fame: a subreddit that celebrates their unhinged acts of defiance.

We went through hundreds of posts to bring you the absolute best of them. Some of these will make you laugh, others will make you shake your head, and at least one will make you wonder why you never thought of it first.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Proper Madlad Move

Afroman in a fur coat at a table, turning a raid into a music video, a true mad lad.

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Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

s***s to suck. I saw footage of the trial, one of the police officers was having to try to say that it was completely reasonable to think his wife was cheating on him

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    #2

    This Guy Is A Mad Man

    A Mad Lad attempting to rick roll YouTube staff by flagging Rick Astley's music video for nudity.

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    #3

    An Absolute Madlad

    A mad lad meme evolving from a glowing brain to a handwritten panel, then a tattoo of the final panel on a person's back.

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    The origins of the term “mad lad” can be traced back to the UK slang “absolute madman” — someone who does something incredibly wild, dangerous, or rebellious. It’s a compliment reserved for people who pull off mundane stunts.

    It was usually a badge of honor, even if a slightly ridiculous one.

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    The term took off on the internet around 2016, when a Dublin student noticed the phrase popping up all over Reddit, so he built a subreddit around it and called it r/madlads.
    #4

    The Great Escape

    A Mad Lad who took a challenge, doing laundry at a seller's house and driving off without paying.

    thoughtfulbear10 Report

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    #5

    What A Real Madlad

    A New Zealand man with a long beard won French Scrabble without speaking French, a true Mad Lad.

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    b_hickerson avatar
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    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he did it with spanish too! incredible memory

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    #6

    Not Wrong Tho

    A funny tweet from PETA and a reply about ordering a family bucket at KFC, illustrating a Mad Lad.

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    b_hickerson avatar
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    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    peta is an absolute embarrassment

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    What makes the subreddit interesting is that it’s a compliment and a joke at the same time.

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    As Philip, the subreddit’s creator, told Vice, “A lot of the time, people will be led to us by an ‘absolute madman’ comment, and they’ll understand pretty quickly that it’s a parody of lad humor.”
    #7

    I Don't Know What To Put Here

    A Mad Lad tweet where someone says I will I wasn't broke in response to Stop saying I wish start saying I will.

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    #8

    Me_irl

    A man sitting on a beach with enormous, three-toed lead shoes that helped him fool people into thinking a penguin was loose, a real Mad Lad.

    reddit.com Report

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    #9

    Madlad 30 Year Old Lady Bashing A N*zi

    A black and white photo next to a color photo shows a Mad Lad woman swinging a purse at a man and then a statue of her.

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    b_hickerson avatar
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    19 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    GET HIM!!! https://imgur.com/gallery/making-this-twitch-follower-gif-eOxWiQd

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    Over time, though, the definition has blurred.

    For example, it features the woman who hit a Nazi with her purse — an act that was emotionally charged, deeply personal, and entirely unplanned.

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    Others sit in murkier territory, like a prison escapee convincing a cop he’s just out for a jog.

    The subreddit doesn’t really take sides. It just respects the nerve and the courage it takes to act.
    #10

    Barry Is A Total Madlad!

    An image showing an older couple next to a text about a mad lad husband pretending to be deaf for years.

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    #11

    Shame This Lad Doesn’t Have Name

    A black and white image of a young boy, a mad lad, who was the first pie-eating champion, challenging norms.

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    #12

    This Mad Lass

    A series of selfies by Melissa Blake, a mad lad who challenged online trolls by posting photos of herself.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
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    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rock on with your beautiful self, Melissa Blake!

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    So why do some people follow the rules to a T, while others love breaking them?

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    Experts call it reactance. First proposed by Jack Brehm in 1966, the theory says that the moment you tell someone they can’t do something, they want to do it more. It is the motivation to regain a freedom after it has been lost or threatened.

    “Everyone experiences some psychological reactance. If someone gives you an order, tells you what you should be doing, even a friend giving forceful advice, it can get our backs up,” says Trevor Case, associate professor in the department of psychology at Macquarie University.

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    He believes that even little kids show this. “Classic experiments with children show that it is the toy that they are prohibited from playing with that they want the most. Adolescents, too, are renowned for their psychological reactance to parental restrictions.”
    #13

    Vengeance

    A Mad Lad tweet about making a girl cry by asking too many questions about her presentation.

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    b_hickerson avatar
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    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    spite is the best motivator

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    #14

    Mad Lad Fixes Bug

    A mad lad tweet about a new hire fixing a bug and then quitting, taking it as a personal challenge.

    WEEJEETHELEEGEE , x.com Report

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    b_hickerson avatar
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    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would do this if I knew anything about coding lol

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    #15

    Water Opener

    Japanese designer Yasuhiro Suzuki, a Mad Lad, creates a giant zipper boat, challenging water appearance.

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    But the thing about rule-breaking is that it is a slippery slope.

    Research shows that people who break rules experience genuine cognitive conflict when they do it, but still choose to go through with it anyway. And the more often they do it, the easier it gets.

    Ultimately, people no longer feel guilt. Instead, they think they’re more capable than others.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Everybody Say Thank You To Andy

    A Mad Lad who challenges the lunar new year rule with a mass invitation.

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    b_hickerson avatar
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    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen this so many times

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    #17

    What A Guy

    An elderly woman and man in a photo lab, a Mad Lad challenging expectations with a witty response.

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    Research from the University of Washington, Harvard University, and other institutions found that people who break small rules actually feel smarter, and surprisingly cheerful.

    It’s often called the cheater’s high.
    #18

    I See Your Lad, And Raise You A Mad Lad

    A Reddit thread from r/AskReddit, featuring a user's Mad Lad story of revenge from an ex, a personal challenge.

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    #19

    Madlad Rickrolls Youtube

    A tweet from a mad lad, showing someone rickrolling YouTube, with a reply saying OH MY GOD I DID IT.

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    A 2011 study found that rule-breaking is strongly associated with how powerful a person feels.

    In one experiment, people who watched someone break a small rule — arriving late, throwing their bag on the table, putting their feet up — rated that person as more powerful and more likely to get what they want.
    #20

    Absolute Madlad

    A Facebook profile, for a mad lad, named Measles, with a profile picture showing skin with a rash.

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    #21

    Mad 4 Year Old Spitting Lava

    A Reddit post by NotVerySmarts describes a Mad Lad son's freestyle rap, burning down their home.

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    #22

    This Is Not A Drill

    A Mad Lad on Reddit tells a story of yelling this is not a drill in a hardware store.

    reddit.com Report

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    Ultimately, rules exist for a reason. Not all of them apply in every situation, and not all of them deserve to be followed forever.

    The reason why you’re breaking the rules matters. Is it for freedom? For laughs? For a story? That’s a mad lad.

    Is it to gain power at someone else’s expense? That’s when you have gone too far.
    #23

    Madlad Is Stepping Over The Line

    A tweet exchange with Lancashire Police and an image of a police van over a white line, a mad lad's challenge to rules.

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    #24

    Seems Perfectly Reasonable To Me

    A mad lad launching a 14 ft John boat with a 200hp motor, causing it to dramatically lift out of the water.

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    #25

    Honest Madlad

    A tweet from H&R Block about taxes, with a reply admitting tax fraud, a Mad Lad confession.

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    #26

    Madlad Copyright

    A tweet by Erik-Unchained suggesting playing Disney music for a tape to have it removed, a Mad Lad move.

    reddit.com , x.com Report

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    b_hickerson avatar
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    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well, that's certainly a kink

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    #27

    Respect

    A screenshot of a YouTube video of the movie Jaws uploaded in reverse by a Mad Lad.

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    #28

    Congrats My Dudes

    Three men smiling in front of their fake poster at McDonald's, a personal challenge for these mad lads.

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    #29

    His Yahoo Chess Account Ban Got Lifted This New Year

    A Mad Lad banned from Yahoo Chess for 11 years, showing a failure to connect message.

    reddit.com Report

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    #30

    This Mosquito:

    A bug stuck in the nozzle of OFF! insect repellent, a challenge of irony and a mad lad moment.

    CreaZyp154 Report

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    #31

    French Madlad

    James French, a Mad Lad, whose last words before the electric chair were, 'How's this for a headline? French Fries.'

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    #32

    Respect For This Reporter

    A reporter in a grape costume interviewing a boy in a banana costume, a mad lad defying rules.

    Xeroo-Kun Report

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    #33

    Facts

    A Mad Lad tweeting about saying jk after a phrase to stay a virgin, highlighting a rule taken as a challenge.

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    #34

    What A Madlad

    A text message thread showing a man telling his ex-girlfriends he is engaged, and their angry responses, a Mad Lad at his finest.

    dankishmango Report

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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
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    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wait- double take lol

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    #35

    An Interesting Title

    A meme with Obi-Wan Kenobi crying and the text You were my brother, Player 2!, a true Mad Lad moment in gaming.

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    #36

    Absolute Chad

    A Mad Lad YouTube thumbnail of a prison escapee convincing a cop he is a jogger.

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    #37

    Tricky Madlads

    A Mad Lad tweet about an IT team sending fake rewards emails and making anyone who clicked do a scam awareness course.

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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my moms it training (as a FEDERAL employee) came in the form of a weird British spy series that was supposed to teach you abt private info and s**t

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    #38

    Fartman

    A Mad Lad meme showing a gorilla chasing a child, captioned The guy who farted and said Do you smell popcorn? so everyone takes a deep breath, and Satan.

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    #39

    I’m Imperfect. I Had No Pancakes. But I Still Tried To Right The Century Of Injustice

    A mad lad man glues a waffle to a tree in a funny attempt to get syrup from it, challenging a rule.

    reddit.com Report

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    #40

    This Man Did It

    A news report about a mad lad, an Irish midget, accused of posing as a leprechaun to extort money.

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    #41

    He’s Done It

    A Mad Lad in a YouTube thumbnail, paying two private investigators to follow each other.

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    #42

    Absolute Champ

    A Mad Lad struggles with coding, taking on the challenge to learn and understand code, defying expectations.

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    #43

    He Dressed Up As A Bulldozer For A Jungle Themed Party

    A Mad Lad dressed as a construction vehicle at a party, holding a drink.

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    #44

    Intelligent Madlad

    A screenshot of a YouTube comment section showing a Mad Lad taking a rule as a personal challenge by editing his comment.

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    #45

    Smart Socks

    A tweet from a mad lad, showing that he is using GUCCI Smart Socks to use Twitter.

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    #46

    She Flew 4,000 Miles To Him Just To Tag Him, Then, On The Same Day, She Flew Back!

    A woman, a mad lad, in glasses and a black hat smiles at the camera, next to a scene of her running.

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    #47

    Dishonest Madlad LOL

    A text message about a girlfriend discovering her boyfriend owns the apartment she's been paying rent for, a mad lad reveal.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
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    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? Living costs money.

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    #48

    Madlad Creates A Unescapable Labyrinth Just For The Heck Of It

    A Mad Lad arrested for creating an IKEA labyrinth with fake social distancing arrows and no exit.

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    #49

    My Grandpa, 94 And Still Climbing Trees To Pick Fresh Mandarins, What A Madlad!

    An elderly mad lad man climbs a tree, defying age and challenging typical behavior.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
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    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He doesnt look a day over 73

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    #50

    A True Alpha Move

    A bin man, a mad lad, wearing a hi-vis kilt for work in a heatwave, a personal challenge against a 'no shorts' rule.

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    #51

    Sike!!

    A Mad Lad on social media using XD in defiance after being told to stop.

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    #52

    Red Ball Rules

    A Mad Lad makes a bold, challenging statement on a Discord channel about a red ball, defying norms.

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    #53

    Meirl

    A Mad Lad student smuggles phone into an exam to look at memes instead of cheating, challenging rules.

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    #54

    Peyton Showed No Remorse For His Actions

    A Mad Lad boy with a large bin of orange soda from a 'Fill Your Own Cup' event, a personal challenge.

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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ew. That is not a food safe container though as apparently it previously held shoes. Enjoy your foot funk soda, Peyton.

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    #55

    Reddit Unite We Must Find Who Tf Asked

    A Mad Lad meme showing a helicopter with a searchlight and the text 'Keep Searching Boys, We Gotta Find Who TF Asked', a personal challenge.

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    #56

    Posing With The Skull Of The Bear That Mauled His Eye Out

    Two Mad Lad men posing with a large animal skull, a personal challenge.

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    #57

    Mad Dog

    A Mad Lad dog smoking next to a No Smoking, No Dogs sign, and absolutely no smoking dogs.

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    #58

    How

    A powerful Mad Lad, Fazal Din, a British Indian Army soldier, who took a rule as a personal challenge, walking after being impaled.

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    #59

    Well What A Lad

    A shirtless Mad Lad happily carrying a large donner kebab, having taken a rule as a personal challenge by stealing it.

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    #60

    A True Hustler

    A split image shows a Mad Lad, Steve Comisar, and a coiled clothesline, illustrating his 'solar-powered dryer' scam.

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    #61

    An Interesting Title

    A poster, for a mad lad, warning about a child with a small telescope, with an enhanced image.

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    #62

    Me Irl

    A Mad Lad's YouTube channel intro with the word 'NAME' displayed prominently, showing he took a rule as a personal challenge.

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    #63

    No Explanations Needed

    A Mad Lad student sips chocolate milk through a very long straw in a classroom.

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    #64

    Made A Post Asking For Some Cents Instead Of Reddit Awards And One Madlad Sent Me 1¢

    A Mad Lad received $0.01 via PayPal for an experiment, a challenge accepted.

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    #65

    I Dont Know Who Put It There But Damn

    A No Outlet sign has an electrical outlet installed on the pole, an act of Mad Lads.

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    #66

    He Did It

    A Reddit post showing a blurry dog picture with the text I'll do it, capturing a mad lad's challenge.

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    #67

    Madlad Covers His House In Waifu Ping Pictures

    A building covered in Xi Jing Ping photos, a mad lad's challenge against demolition in China.

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    #68

    Rich Rebuild Stealin Someone's Wife

    A mad lad YouTube thumbnail shows a man, his wife, and a BMW with the title Borrowing his wife.

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    #69

    I Touch Book

    A mad lad text message exchange where the sender warns Don't touch book, followed by a reply with an emoji touching the book.

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    #70

    Just Watched A Middle-Aged Man Row An Insulation Board Across Bray Harbour With A 2x4

    A mad lad on a homemade raft paddling with a wooden plank in a harbor full of boats, displaying a personal challenge.

    rekt_ralf Report

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    #71

    Turned Around To Return The Child Safely, Cussed The Parents Out For Leaving The Baby Alone, Then Hopped Back In The Car

    A split image of a man carrying a baby seat and then looking into a car, highlighting a mad lad's unexpected act.

    PriceBorn9413 Report

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    #72

    He Bought A $600 Car, Registered It In His Ex's Name, And Left It At The Airport. The Parking Bill Hit $105,000

    A car covered in tickets with a smiling couple in a circular overlay, showing mad lads' challenge.

    gaukmotors Report

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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool story, bro. Did he go to jail for fraud/identity theft?

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    #73

    Based Madlad Rejects Fortnite Kids

    A sign on a door saying Fortnite costume = no candy, a Mad Lad challenging trick-or-treaters.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a Halloween hate crime. Don't yuck someone else's yum. As long as not outwardly offensive/in bad taste, any costume effort/attempt is to be awarded with candy.

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    #74

    Absolute Madlad

    A toilet paper roll inserted incorrectly into a holder, a mad lad move, challenging the rules of proper placement.

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    #75

    Triple Your Mom Joke

    A Reddit post from r/teenagers with a mad lad comment about sexuality, taking rules as a personal challenge.

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    #76

    I Have Created Madness

    A Mad Lad keeping the numbers balanced in a poll with slightly off percentages.

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