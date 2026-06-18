76 Mad Lads Who Saw A Rule And Took It As A Personal Challenge
Some people break the rules for comedy, for chaos, and just because they can. For example, someone pressing a “Do Not Push” button just to see what happens. Or the guy who uses an expired coupon at a grocery store and actually gets away with it.
They’re just troublemakers with impeccable timing, and the internet has a name for them: mad lads.
Somewhere along the way, they got their own hall of fame: a subreddit that celebrates their unhinged acts of defiance.
We went through hundreds of posts to bring you the absolute best of them. Some of these will make you laugh, others will make you shake your head, and at least one will make you wonder why you never thought of it first.
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Proper Madlad Move
This Guy Is A Mad Man
An Absolute Madlad
The origins of the term “mad lad” can be traced back to the UK slang “absolute madman” — someone who does something incredibly wild, dangerous, or rebellious. It’s a compliment reserved for people who pull off mundane stunts.
It was usually a badge of honor, even if a slightly ridiculous one.
The term took off on the internet around 2016, when a Dublin student noticed the phrase popping up all over Reddit, so he built a subreddit around it and called it r/madlads.
The Great Escape
What A Real Madlad
What makes the subreddit interesting is that it’s a compliment and a joke at the same time.
As Philip, the subreddit’s creator, told Vice, “A lot of the time, people will be led to us by an ‘absolute madman’ comment, and they’ll understand pretty quickly that it’s a parody of lad humor.”
I Don't Know What To Put Here
Me_irl
Madlad 30 Year Old Lady Bashing A N*zi
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
GET HIM!!! https://imgur.com/gallery/making-this-twitch-follower-gif-eOxWiQd
Over time, though, the definition has blurred.
For example, it features the woman who hit a Nazi with her purse — an act that was emotionally charged, deeply personal, and entirely unplanned.
Others sit in murkier territory, like a prison escapee convincing a cop he’s just out for a jog.
The subreddit doesn’t really take sides. It just respects the nerve and the courage it takes to act.
Barry Is A Total Madlad!
Shame This Lad Doesn’t Have Name
This Mad Lass
So why do some people follow the rules to a T, while others love breaking them?
Experts call it reactance. First proposed by Jack Brehm in 1966, the theory says that the moment you tell someone they can’t do something, they want to do it more. It is the motivation to regain a freedom after it has been lost or threatened.
“Everyone experiences some psychological reactance. If someone gives you an order, tells you what you should be doing, even a friend giving forceful advice, it can get our backs up,” says Trevor Case, associate professor in the department of psychology at Macquarie University.
He believes that even little kids show this. “Classic experiments with children show that it is the toy that they are prohibited from playing with that they want the most. Adolescents, too, are renowned for their psychological reactance to parental restrictions.”
Mad Lad Fixes Bug
Water Opener
But the thing about rule-breaking is that it is a slippery slope.
Research shows that people who break rules experience genuine cognitive conflict when they do it, but still choose to go through with it anyway. And the more often they do it, the easier it gets.
Ultimately, people no longer feel guilt. Instead, they think they’re more capable than others.
Everybody Say Thank You To Andy
What A Guy
Research from the University of Washington, Harvard University, and other institutions found that people who break small rules actually feel smarter, and surprisingly cheerful.
It’s often called the cheater’s high.
I See Your Lad, And Raise You A Mad Lad
Madlad Rickrolls Youtube
A 2011 study found that rule-breaking is strongly associated with how powerful a person feels.
In one experiment, people who watched someone break a small rule — arriving late, throwing their bag on the table, putting their feet up — rated that person as more powerful and more likely to get what they want.
Absolute Madlad
Mad 4 Year Old Spitting Lava
This Is Not A Drill
Ultimately, rules exist for a reason. Not all of them apply in every situation, and not all of them deserve to be followed forever.
The reason why you’re breaking the rules matters. Is it for freedom? For laughs? For a story? That’s a mad lad.
Is it to gain power at someone else’s expense? That’s when you have gone too far.
Madlad Is Stepping Over The Line
Seems Perfectly Reasonable To Me
Honest Madlad
Respect
Congrats My Dudes
His Yahoo Chess Account Ban Got Lifted This New Year
This Mosquito:
French Madlad
Respect For This Reporter
Facts
An Interesting Title
Absolute Chad
Tricky Madlads
Fartman
I’m Imperfect. I Had No Pancakes. But I Still Tried To Right The Century Of Injustice
This Man Did It
He’s Done It
Absolute Champ
He Dressed Up As A Bulldozer For A Jungle Themed Party
Intelligent Madlad
Smart Socks
She Flew 4,000 Miles To Him Just To Tag Him, Then, On The Same Day, She Flew Back!
Dishonest Madlad LOL
Madlad Creates A Unescapable Labyrinth Just For The Heck Of It
My Grandpa, 94 And Still Climbing Trees To Pick Fresh Mandarins, What A Madlad!
A True Alpha Move
Sike!!
Red Ball Rules
Meirl
Peyton Showed No Remorse For His Actions
Ew. That is not a food safe container though as apparently it previously held shoes. Enjoy your foot funk soda, Peyton.
Reddit Unite We Must Find Who Tf Asked
Posing With The Skull Of The Bear That Mauled His Eye Out
Mad Dog
How
Well What A Lad
A True Hustler
An Interesting Title
Me Irl
No Explanations Needed
Made A Post Asking For Some Cents Instead Of Reddit Awards And One Madlad Sent Me 1¢
I Dont Know Who Put It There But Damn
He Did It
Madlad Covers His House In Waifu Ping Pictures
Rich Rebuild Stealin Someone's Wife
I Touch Book
Just Watched A Middle-Aged Man Row An Insulation Board Across Bray Harbour With A 2x4
Turned Around To Return The Child Safely, Cussed The Parents Out For Leaving The Baby Alone, Then Hopped Back In The Car
He Bought A $600 Car, Registered It In His Ex's Name, And Left It At The Airport. The Parking Bill Hit $105,000
Cool story, bro. Did he go to jail for fraud/identity theft?
Based Madlad Rejects Fortnite Kids
This is a Halloween hate crime. Don't yuck someone else's yum. As long as not outwardly offensive/in bad taste, any costume effort/attempt is to be awarded with candy.