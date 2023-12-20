Lumberjack Photoshoot (4 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, I am an amateur photographer from Lithuania who has been practicing for 4 months. I recently left my main well-paying job and fully immersed myself in photography. Yes, it’s a huge challenge for me to step out of my comfort zone, but I want to pursue what I love and what is closer to my heart.

You can find me on Facebook and Instagram as BRO Photography Videos.

If you would like to purchase any of these shots or the entire collection, please feel free to contact me. Thank you and good luck.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

Burning news

Share

Time to make lunch

Share

Share

Time to make lunch