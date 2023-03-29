I Visited 33 Countries With My Cat, And These Are The Highlights From Our Trip To Turkey And Georgia

I’m Lukrecja, a traveling cat from Szczecin in Poland. I’m a Maine Coon who has been to 33 countries on two different continents. I’m a hyperthyroidism warrior and what’s important during each of my adventures I’m always walking on a leash.

Sometimes my humans are lazy and just don’t understand that “exploring the garden” is not the adventure that cats are after. There’s a whole world out there to smell and to use as your litterbox – it’s time to meow about it. I’m here to tell you all about my journey to Turkey and Georgia!

Making new friends with the Bosphorous behind me. It was my very first paw-step into Asia!

Location: Istambul, Turkey

As part of the only passage between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, the Bosporus has always been very important!

So many castles and only one Princess!

Location: Burj Al Babas, Turkey

Burj Al Babas is an abandoned residential development with over 700 chateau-style houses!

What a beauty… Oh, that’s just me!

Location: Yedigöller National Park

This park is best known for the seven lakes formed by landslides.

I really should have run away to join the circus with these kind of tight-rope walking skills

Location: Küre Mountains National Park, Turkey

Horma canyon is located in Küre Mountains National Park – a national park in northern Turkey.

Trying out all this laying down on the beach I hear people talk about so much

Location: Ureki, Turkey

The sand in Ureki is black and has magnetic properties, which people believe to have special healing properties

Snacks? It’s been long enough now surely… Anyone?

Location: Gudauri View Point, Turkey

There must be snacks somewhere around here…

Location: Gudauri View Point, Turkey

If you found me in less than 10 seconds, congratulations!

Location: Uplistsikhe City Caves, Turkey

These caves in Georgia have lots of structures from the Early Iron Age to the Late Middle Ages. It also has a mix of pagan and Christian architecture.

I will always pose for some snacks in exchange!

Location: Mtirala National Park, Turkey

Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2021, this is truly a beautiful place!

The higher the better!

Sometimes we just don’t really know where we are or where we are going. But we do know it’s a beautiful place!

I was the one exploring Ani ruins in November 2021

Location: Ani Ruins, Turkey

Between 961 and 1045, it was the capital of the Bagratid Armenian kingdom that covered much of present-day Armenia and eastern Turkey. The iconic city was often referred to as the “City of 1,001 Churches,”

Showing my best side to the sun

Location: Ani Ruins, Turkey

There is no evidence the Lake Van Monster exists, but I had to avoid the water just to be certain

Location: Lake Van, Turkey

According to legend, the lake has a monster that lies below the surface.

I love every hotel we go to!

Finding a pet-friendly hotel doesn’t mean that the place is safe for pets and designed to be pet friendly. Very often we stay in places where we have to secure the TV, hide some small decor from shelves, hide plants that can be poisonous, etc. Everything to keep out cat safe from harm.

From time to time, I get to pose together with my humans

Location: Pigeon Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey

The name Pigeon Valley comes from the tiny pigeon houses that have been carved into the stone.

The second most important thing on our trips is the car. The first one – always me

Location: Rose Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey

Located right next to Red Valley, the two are often mistaken for one another due to how similar the colors are.

Snacks or else… Roar!

Carpets are much more interesting than humans!

Location: Carpet Shop in Cappadocia

I had a lot of fun smelling all of their carpets and almost everyone in the shop was involved in making noises to make me look at the camera.

Although these are my humans and they are acceptable

Location: Carpet Shop in Cappadocia

I allowed human to have a photo with me… I’m not sure who posed better but I’m guessing it was me!

Location: Cappadocia, Turkey

With views like these, it’s easy to see why Cappadocia is so famous the world over.

It took us around a week to actually get on one of these, but we made it eventually!

Location: Cappadocia, Turkey

Probably the most famous balloon ride destination in the world – there are flights every day, although it is weather dependent.

I am a true rock climber, but sometimes my humans get tired and we have to take a break

Location: Red Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey

Water is fascinating but only from a distance

Location: Kursunlu Waterfall, Turkey

About twenty minutes by car from the center of the city of Antalya, this waterfall is in the middle of a pine forest and is used as a really amazing picnic spot.

Welcome to Jurassic World!

Location: Antalya, Turkey

Very much the tourism capital of Turkey. Antalya has everything you could possibly need while visiting, including otherworldly views.

The canyon is up to 400 m deep and is 14 km long!

Location: Köprülü Canyon, Turkey

I scared so many people on this trip and I still have no idea why. It’s like people genuinely running away from me!

We spent 4 weeks on the road, did over 4000 km and they took me where? To an emerald lake!

Location: Köprülü Canyon, Turkey

I’m begging you – Toss me some snacks now!

Location: Pamukkale, Turkey

Since antiquity, people have been coming here due to the mineral-rich thermal waters and the name literally translates to Cotton Castle.

Posing by the picturesque Shio-Mgvime Monastery

Location: Shio-Mgvime Monastery, Georgia

Meaning “the cave of Shio”, it is a medieval monastic complex in Georgia, about 30km away from the capital – Tbilisi.

Ordered an Uber?

Snacks were pretty hard to come by on this trip so I had to get myself a part-time job to get them for myself.

I really am quite an explorer! Indiana Jones would be proud of me

Location: Mount Nemrut, Turkey

One of the highest peaks around, it is also assumed that these statues were put here as part of a tomb.

It was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987

It was my first birthday abroad – in Tbilisi!

Location: Tbilisi, Georgia

I also got to smash the cake, but don’t worry, no food was wasted – humans ate it all!

This church is a popular waypoint for trekkers in the area and can be reached by a steep 1.5-hour climb up the mountain

Location: Gergeti Trinity Church, Georgia

The Gergeti Trinity Church was built in the 14th century by an unknown architect. It was also used as a place to store precious artifacts (like mine) in times of trouble.

Well-deserved snack for the adventurous kitty!

Finally! You don’t go on an adventure like that without getting a reward at the end.