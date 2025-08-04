ADVERTISEMENT

I have a few here. My love of Pokémon. I got my first game when it came out (1999 for Australia, Pokémon Red) and the games have been a part of my life ever since. I don't enjoy the ones with the non-traditional gameplay so much; I stick to the turn-based ones. I remember I used to play a lot with a kid in primary school whose character was called 'Fucker' before I even knew what the word meant, lol.

Plushies. I know many 'older' people have these, but they also get poo-pooed a lot. Stuff that. I love my plushies. One in particular you'd need to off me to tear her from my cold, rigor mortis-inflicted hands.

Tamagotchi(s?). Recently discovering their charm as I was *totes neglected* and my parents wouldn't buy me one (at least that's what I tell my mother. In case someone doesn't realise, I'm being sarcastic. I wasn't neglected. IT'S A JOKE.) I have over ten now, I think, and I have willed them to my mother. As much as she loves me, I think she hates me for this. Oh, and she also gets my OG Furby.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish