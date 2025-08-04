ADVERTISEMENT

I have a few here. My love of Pokémon. I got my first game when it came out (1999 for Australia, Pokémon Red) and the games have been a part of my life ever since. I don't enjoy the ones with the non-traditional gameplay so much; I stick to the turn-based ones. I remember I used to play a lot with a kid in primary school whose character was called 'Fucker' before I even knew what the word meant, lol.

Plushies. I know many 'older' people have these, but they also get poo-pooed a lot. Stuff that. I love my plushies. One in particular you'd need to off me to tear her from my cold, rigor mortis-inflicted hands.

Tamagotchi(s?). Recently discovering their charm as I was *totes neglected* and my parents wouldn't buy me one (at least that's what I tell my mother. In case someone doesn't realise, I'm being sarcastic. I wasn't neglected. IT'S A JOKE.) I have over ten now, I think, and I have willed them to my mother. As much as she loves me, I think she hates me for this. Oh, and she also gets my OG Furby.