Good logos are often minimalistic, but it takes skill and effort to create a simplistic, yet effective and memorable design.

Alfrey Davilla, an Indonesian artist, whose motto is "Simpler is Better", specializes in logos and illustrations. To create unique and distinctive designs, Alfrey combines photos of animals, people, and everyday items, some of which represent companies or people's services

Bored Panda reached out to Alfrey, who shared how logos came into his life: "I never thought I would become a logo designer. When I was working at the graphic design agency, my job description was to create print designs, like creating company profiles, brochures, annual reports, etc., and I felt they were too complex and tedious. I tried to join a logo contest for a simpler design on an online platform and surprisingly won the prize for the first time. I have thought creating something simpler would fit my personality better than a print design. Since then, I have found my passion to create logos."

More info: Instagram | dribbble.com

#1

pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I can imagine this being an airline company for pet owners only, where the pets can roam freely on the plane!

#2

pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
4 minutes ago

That is too cute! Would make a great candyfloss mascot :D

#3

pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Awww how cute! Would make a great seafood store mascot or something similar

#4

pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 minutes ago

That is so clever and again a very simple design, would make a memorable brand

#5

pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 minute ago

Looks like a water bottle logo or a sea life conservation! Again, a very simple logo:D (which is a good thing btw lol)

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

