Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Virginia Councilman Set On Fire After Being Chased Out Of His Office In Horrifying Attack
Virginia councilman smiling outdoors holding a campaign sign near a brick building with bank signage visible.
Crime, Society

Virginia Councilman Set On Fire After Being Chased Out Of His Office In Horrifying Attack

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A  38-year-old Virginia city councilman, J. Lee Vogler 38, was doused with five gallons of gasoline and set on fire, resulting in his hospitalization.

According to police, his assailant, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, stormed into Showcase Magazine building in Danville, where Volger is a managing partner, and attacked him over a “personal matter.”

Volger, said to have been conscious and speaking when emergency services whisked him away, was subsequently airlifted to Central Lynchburg General Hospital.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    While police will not divulge the extent of Councilman J. Lee Vogler’s injuries, they were serious enough to have him airlifted to hospital

    Virginia councilman wearing a dark suit and striped tie, smiling in a formal portrait against a plain background.

    Image credits: leevogler.com

    The Danville Police released a statement on the incident saying that it had occurred on Wednesday morning (July 30) around 11.30.

    It noted that the local Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew also responded to the scene and a “male victim was airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment.”

    Virginia councilman Lee Vogler smiling outdoors, wearing a campaign shirt with city council election signage.

    Image credits: Lee Vogler/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The full extent of his injuries are not known at the time of this release,” the statement continued.

    Witnesses say that the stench of gasoline still lingers in the area where the attack took place

    Group selfie showing smiling people at an outdoor event, unrelated to Virginia councilman set on fire incident.

    Image credits: leevogler

    According to witnesses, Hayes had doused Volger inside the building, who then ran outside, where his attacker caught up to him and set him on fire.  

    Hayes then fled in his car but was pulled over by police a few blocks away and arrested “without incident.

    Mugshot of a man with light hair and beard standing against a gray wall related to Virginia councilman attack case.

    Image credits: Danville VA Police Department

    Smiling young people taking a selfie outside a building, unrelated to Virginia councilman set on fire attack news.

    Image credits: Mary Alice Buck-Hayes/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Danville PD further explained that they have thus far established that Volger and Hayes know each other, and that the “attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.”

    An update that followed indicated that Hayes had been charged for executing a planned attack on the councilman in an attempt to end his life and in the process inflict “aggravated [and] malicious wounding.”

    Couple in wedding attire sitting on a bench outdoors, unrelated to Virginia councilman set on fire attack news.

    Image credits: Zola

    Speaking to witnesses, WFMY News 2 heard that “the smell of gasoline still lingers inside” the building and that the carpet needed to be replaced. 

    Popular opinion suggests that the councilman was well loved 

    Comment by Don Merchant asking about a divorce two weeks after filing, related to Virginia councilman attack discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people smiling at the camera, representing the Virginia councilman involved in the horrifying attack incident.

    Image credits: Lee Vogler/Facebook

    The Danville Police Department’s Facebook update noted that Hayes was being held without bail but did not provide additional details.

    Volgers’ business partner and co-owner of the Showcase Magazine, Andrew Brooks, took to Facebook to decry the attack.

    Comment by Darlene Dixon expressing shock and prayers for Virginia councilman after horrifying attack incident.

    Virginia councilman in a blue suit speaking at a podium during a public event outdoors, linked to a horrific attack incident.

    Image credits: leevogler.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This type of senseless act of violence has to stop,” he said in the video after giving his version of events.  “Lee is a brother to me. He is one of the kindest, most genuine people I know.”

    “You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way – much less this way.”

    Comment from Mariette Riedell discussing a possible reason behind the Virginia councilman set on fire attack.

    Mirroring Brook’s opinion of his business partner, WFMY News 2 reported that Volger “cares about the city.”

    The attacker’s wife filed for divorce a fortnight prior

    In a bid to understand Hayes’ motivations, outlets have since combed through his background. 

    Couple posing together at night, unrelated to Virginia councilman set on fire incident mentioned in the news.

    Image credits: Mary Alice Buck-Hayes/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It has since been found that the 29-year-old’s wife, Mary Alice Buck-Hayes, had filed for a divorce from him two weeks before, triggering speculation about the condemned relationship’s effect on his mental health and by extension, its bearing on the attack.

    Volger’s family life has since also come under the spotlight. According to the Daily Mail, he has been married to Blair since 2011 and has two children with her.

    Monty Clark commenting online about the Virginia councilman set on fire after being chased from his office attack.

    The last significant public reference he made to her was on her 40th birthday in a warm tribute that said: “The kids and I are so blessed to have you in our lives.”

    Councilman Volger made headlines and history when he became the youngest person ever to fill his role

    Volger made headlines and history when, at the age of 24, he became the youngest person to be elected to the City Council. The nomination came two years after he earned his Bachelor’s in Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University.

    Virginia councilman outdoors with family, smiling and sitting on grass during a casual evening gathering.

    Image credits: Blair Vogler/Facebook

    His performance in office, if a report by the local Cardinal News is anything to go by, has postured him as “one of the most consistent champions of Danville’s economic resurgence.”

    The public is sure there is more to it than meets the eye

    Comment by Micheal Knight saying what happens behind closed doors doesn't always stay there, related to Virginia councilman fire attack.

    Facebook comment by Melissa Lewis Thurman expressing sympathy for children and families suffering after Virginia councilman set on fire attack.

    Comment by Joan Carol Burton expressing fear about people on the streets related to Virginia councilman set on fire attack.

    Comment by Donna Waddell expressing concern about Virginia councilman set on fire after attack outside office.

    Comment by Joe Willis expressing shock and confusion over a Virginia councilman set on fire in a horrifying attack.

    Comment by Scarlett Young discussing the Virginia councilman set on fire after being chased out of his office attack.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jill Blankenship reacting to the Virginia councilman set on fire incident.

    Comment by Crystal Minarik, top fan badge visible, stating but women are the emotional ones with emoji reactions below.

    Comment by Marjorie Ebert expressing sympathy and prayers for a Virginia councilman set on fire after being chased out of his office.

    Comment by Micah Robinson expressing concern for Virginia councilman set on fire and relief that attacker was caught.

    Comment by Brian Zieger saying maybe he was upset his first name was Shotsie, related to Virginia Councilman set on fire attack.

    Comment by Anthony Cvek discussing a personal attack involving pouring gasoline and setting someone on fire.

    Comment by Jamie Thorpe reacting humorously to an incident involving a Virginia councilman set on fire after being chased from his office.

    Comment from top fan Jamie Charles expressing shock about how someone got so far in the building with gas in Virginia councilman attack discussion.

    Comment by Debbie Pearson reading Crime of passion perhaps in a social media style format discussing Virginia councilman attack.

    Comment from Nance Toms Gillies expressing sympathy for the victim and families affected by violent attack on Virginia councilman.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT