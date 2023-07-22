Little Village Girl Braved The Snow To Find Her Pup A Vet (6 Pics)

One day, veterinarian Ogün Öztürk had to visit the village of Düzpelit in Ordu, Turkey to treat a sick cow. The work was resolved fairly quickly, and he intended to return immediately. But then, something unexpected happened.

Right when Ogün was about to leave, something caught his attention. He saw a little girl trudging through the snow with a pup on her back. Their friendship started like that

The girl, Cemre Su Türköz, lived in the village. Her dog Pamuk had had an itch for a few days. Thinking the dog was sick, Cemre decided to find her dog a veterinarian as soon as possible. Since Cemre couldn’t reach the district center due to heavy snowfall, she was forced to look for another way. And luck quickly appeared.

That day, Cemre heard that a vet would show up in town to deal with a cow. Fearing that the vet would leave the village fast, Cemre Su put Pamuk on her back and crossed more than a mile of snowy mountain roads to reach his place. He was taken by surprise.

The girl came to Ogün and explained that her dog was sick, that he was constantly itching, that he could not go to the district center due to the snow and that she could not have her dog examined. Who could say no to such an astonishing client? Ogün performed a checkup right away, and fortunately, the pup’s condition wasn’t too serious. A small amount of topical medication could solve his problem.

Amazed by the courage of the 8-year-old girl, Ogün did not receive any money for his services. Cemre handed him about 7 liras, but he refused. Her kindness was the best payment he could ask for. The three quickly became new friends. Later, Ogün often goes back to the village to visit Cemre and Pamuk.