My name is Adas Vasiliauskas, and I created the globally recognized project Quarantine Portraits. Now, I have taken on a new venture—transforming paradoxical Lithuanian sayings into visual artworks using artificial intelligence.

In my latest project, "Nu, literaliAI", I illustrate everyday Lithuanian idioms literally. The result? Witty, unexpected, and visually striking images that not only bring a smile but also offer a fresh perspective on the Lithuanian language.

