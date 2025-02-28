ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Adas Vasiliauskas, and I created the globally recognized project Quarantine Portraits. Now, I have taken on a new venture—transforming paradoxical Lithuanian sayings into visual artworks using artificial intelligence.

In my latest project, "Nu, literaliAI", I illustrate everyday Lithuanian idioms literally. The result? Witty, unexpected, and visually striking images that not only bring a smile but also offer a fresh perspective on the Lithuanian language.

#1

Kabina Makaronus / Hanging Noodles

Women hanging pasta outdoors, illustrating Lithuanian idiom in a humorous and scenic setting.

The meaning behind this saying is: telling lies, sweet-talking.

adasvasiliauskas
POST

When "hanging noodles" becomes a literal activity.

In this project, I don't aim to convey the actual meaning of idioms. On the contrary, I rely on their direct, literal interpretation. For example, the Lithuanian phrase "kabinti makaronus" (which figuratively means "to lie" or "to deceive") is transformed into a group of women who aren't lying to anyone—they're simply hanging boiled spaghetti to dry. Another phrase, "Akis bado" (which means "to reproach" or "to criticize"), is visualized as a character literally stabbing a plate full of eyeballs with pins. These compositions come to life with the help of advanced AI technology, enabling the creation of highly detailed and realistic visualizations.
    #2

    Silkė Pataluose / Herring Under A Blanket

    A fish lying in a neatly made bed in a cozy bedroom, representing funny idioms and interpretations.

    The meaning behind this saying is: laying very comfortably.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #3

    Kačiokas / Kitten Guy

    Anthropomorphic muscular cat standing in a shadowed setting.

    True meaning: a muscular guy, gym bro.

    adasvasiliauskas
    AI as a creative tool, not a replacement.

    I see artificial intelligence as a new creative medium rather than a competitor to traditional photography. AI allows us to visualize how idioms would look if understood literally. It’s a kind of visual experiment with language—both amusing and slightly absurd.

    While AI offers limitless possibilities for image generation, my real work lies in developing ideas and shaping them into final pieces. The success of Nu, literaliAI proves this—on social media, the project sparks curiosity, with audiences competing to guess which idiom is hidden behind each image.
    #4

    Viens Prie Vieno / One Next To One

    Two people wearing knitted clothing with pasta-themed hats, illustrating funny Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: an exact match.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #5

    Pakrovė Malkų / Charged Firewood

    Logs with electrical plugs connected to an outlet, humorously illustrating Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: gave a beating or scolded someone harshly.

    adasvasiliauskas
    The beauty of the Lithuanian language through a visual lens.

    This project is not just about humor; it also has an educational aspect. Many idioms are used automatically in everyday speech without much thought about their origins or meanings. Nu, literaliAI offers a new way to see them—sometimes absurd, sometimes ironic, but always creative.

    #6

    Akis Bado / Poking The Eyes

    A man with a surprised expression poking toothpicks into eyeball-like objects, illustrating funny native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: something obvious or annoying.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #7

    Ko Toks Surūgęs? / Why So Sour?

    Pickle jar with funny face, highlighting humorous interpretations of Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: why are you in a bad mood?

    adasvasiliauskas
    I wanted to showcase the absurd beauty of our language, and it seems I have found a way to make AI understand Lithuanian humor.

    This project is a perfect example of how technology can be more than just a practical tool—it can also be a source of inspiration for artists. By interpreting Lithuanian idioms through AI, we highlight the uniqueness and vividness of the Lithuanian language in an entirely new way.

    #8

    Užmetė Akį / Threw An Eye On

    A house with a large eye structure on top, surrounded by trees, under a blue sky, highlighting funny native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: took a quick look.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #9

    Kėlėsi Su Gaidžiais / Woke Up With The Roosters

    Person in a patterned robe surrounded by chickens, illustrating funny native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: woke up very early.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #10

    Širdžių Ėdikas / Heart Eater

    Man enjoying a meal with wine, illustrating funny Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: a heartbreaker.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #11

    Senas Krienas / Old Horseradish

    Person with food elements as clothing and hair, creatively representing funny native idioms with a unique and artistic look.

    The meaning behind this saying is: a grumpy old person.

    adasvasiliauskas
    If it's sweets to the sweet, please pass me the spicy mustard.

    #12

    Mėto Pėdas / Throwing Feet

    Man on balcony interacting with floating loafers against a city backdrop, illustrating funny Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: covering one's tracks.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #13

    Piktas Kaip Širšė / Angry As A Wasp

    Close-up of an AI-generated insect with human-like features, inspired by funny Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: very angry.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #14

    Verkia Duonelė Tinginio Valgoma / The Bread Cries When Eaten By A Lazy Person

    A sloth holding bread with tearful eyes in a forest, illustrating funny native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: lazy people don’t deserve rewards.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #15

    Juodoji Buhalterija / Black Accounting

    An elderly woman in a dimly-lit office surrounded by stacks of files, illustrating funny Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: illegal bookkeeping, fraud.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #16

    Vynioja Į Vatą / Wrapping In Cotton Wool

    Man in an apron crafting with various materials, surrounded by jars, invoking the theme of Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: not speaking directly, sugarcoating.

    adasvasiliauskas
    What an interesting workshop. If I were to do it all over, and the world still supported the occupation, I think I'd be a toy maker.

    #17

    Gyvatukas / Little Snake

    A bathroom with a snake-shaped towel rack, illustrating funny native idioms creatively.

    "Gyvatukas" translates to a bathroom radiator

    adasvasiliauskas
    #18

    Padarė Iš Musės Dramblį / Made An Elephant Out Of A Fly

    AI-generated hybrid creature with elephant features and insect body, exploring idioms creatively.

    The meaning behind this saying is: made a big deal out of nothing.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #19

    Išmušė Iš Vėžių / Knocked Off The Rails

    Man kicking a ball towards giant crawfish in a surreal field, representing funny Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: knocked out of the rut, thrown off balance, confused.
    The word "Vėžių" can also mean crawfish.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #20

    Rašo Kaip Vištos Koja / Writes Like A Hen’s Leg

    Man in vintage setting holding a rubber chicken, surrounded by pasta, interpreting funny Lithuanian idioms with AI.

    The meaning behind this saying is: terrible handwriting.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #21

    Duok Durniui Kelią / Give Way To A Fool

    Smiling man extending a road in a surreal landscape, illustrating Lithuanian idioms with AI-generated imagery.

    The meaning behind this saying is: don’t argue with fools.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #22

    Laimo Liga / Lyme Disease

    A large lemon on a hospital bed, symbolizing a funny interpretation of a native Lithuanian idiom.

    The word "laimo" can both mean Lyme and lime.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #23

    Damušė Alų / Finished Off The Beer

    Boxer with orange gloves splashing beer, illustrating funny idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: drank the last bit.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #24

    Išėjo Į Pliusą / Came Out In The Plus

    A person standing in a sunlit forest, with a large moss-covered cross structure, exploring mysterious native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: made a profit.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #25

    Atsilupęs / Peeled

    A person's head covered with mandarin peels, representing funny interpretations of native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: crazy, clueless, or not in touch with reality.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #26

    Svogūno Laiškai / Letters By An Onion

    A human figure with an onion head writes at a table, illustrating funny native idioms.

    "Svogūno laiškai" also translates to "onion leaves" or "green part of an onion"—which refers to the green shoots that grow from an onion.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #27

    Virina Šaibas / Welding Washers

    Welder in a workshop surrounded by gears and tools, creating sparks; linked to funny Lithuanian idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: making money.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #28

    Pripylė Iš Akies / Poured Out Of The Eye

    Man humorously pouring an eyeball into a glass, illustrating funny native idioms with a surreal twist.

    The meaning behind this saying is: measured roughly, without precision.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #29

    Ratais Kvadratais / In Circles In Squares

    Futuristic Toyota Prius on a cobblestone street, showcasing AI-generated design in dim city lighting.

    The meaning behind this saying is: overcomplicating things.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #30

    Grįžo Pripiešęs / Came Back Drawn On

    Man holding colorful pencils, with ink-stained hands, illustrating humorous Lithuanian idioms using AI.

    The meaning behind this saying is: came back drunk.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #31

    Dega Akys / Eyes Are Burning

    Burning eyeballs in a forest, creatively interpreting funny Lithuanian idioms with AI-generated visuals.

    The meaning behind this saying is: full of passion or determination.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #32

    Vienas Lauke Ne Karys / One Is Not A Warrior In The Field

    A man in a pink pineapple shirt faces a line of soldiers in a grassy field, illustrating funny native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: teamwork is needed.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #33

    Botų Ferma / Boot Farm

    Rows of colorful boots hanging in a barn, humorous idiom representation.

    Word "Botai" has a double meaning: bots and boots. The meaning behind this saying is: bot farm.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #34

    Vilkas Avies Kailyje / A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing

    Wolf in a fluffy robe resembling sheep's wool, symbolizing a funny native idiom concept in a modern setting.

    The meaning behind this saying is: a deceptive person.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #35

    Nieko Negirdžiu Per Radiją Kalbu / I Can’t Hear Anything, I’m Talking On The Radio

    Surreal image of a person with a vintage radio for a head, capturing funny native idioms visually.

    The meaning behind this saying is: ignoring others.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #36

    Pem Ant Pem / Fifty On Fifty

    Two people with red hair, marked with "50", showcasing unique interpretations of funny native idioms.

    Translates to 50/50 chance.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #37

    Žuvies Piršteliai / Fish Fingers

    A fish with human-like hands underwater, symbolizing funny native idioms through creative AI interpretation.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #38

    Liko It Musę Kandęs / Left As If Having Bitten A Fly

    Person with large toy fly in colorful, cluttered room, illustrating funny interpretation of Lithuanian native idioms.

    The meaning behind this saying is: disappointed, empty-handed.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #39

    Primink Telefoną / Step On A Phone

    High-heeled shoe beside a smartphone on a wet city street, with colorful bokeh lights in the background, illustrating idioms.

    Word "Primink" has several meanings: remind and step on. The meaning behind this is: remind me your phone number.

    adasvasiliauskas
    #40

    Motininė Plokštė / Motherboard

    Family in a workshop with children wearing overalls, exploring funny native idioms concept.

    adasvasiliauskas
