It is literature quiz time! Grab your fiction-loving friends and settle in for an exciting game of book trivia. If you spend most of your waking day reading, if your biggest shopping happens in bookstores, if you are more invested in the lives of characters than in any drama in the office, this game of fiction trivia is definitely for you.  

Now, if you think literature trivia questions can only be related to the plot, think again. All the personal details about the characters, places mentioned in the book, the history of its creation, the author themselves, their relationship with the publisher, and so much more – imagine how many questions on literature you can come up with! And then there is a whole category of book-to-screen adaptations. However, I would be careful with this one and ask everyone who is going to participate in the game if they are okay with including questions about adaptations into the game. You know how some people feel about movies based on books.

If you’ve decided to organize a literature trivia night for your friends and are now fervently browsing free online literature quizzes to collect some questions, we got you! We went ahead and gathered lots of interesting and some rather difficult literature trivia questions and answers you can use during the game. Which one will you find the most difficult to answer? Enjoy and don’t forget to let us know your favorite book in the comments.  

#1

What author wrote his last novel in crayon?

Answer: James Joyce

#2

What novel begins with: “Call me Ishmael”?

Answer: 'Moby Dick'

#3

In George Orwell’s 'Animal Farm', what type of animal is Boxer?

Answer: A horse

#4

What novel is set on a desert planet inhabited by giant sandworms?

Answer: 'Dune'

#5

Which Stephen King novel takes place mostly in the fictional Overlook Hotel?

Answer: 'The Shining'

#6

What Spanish author wrote more than 5,000 novels?

Answer: Corín Tellado

#7

E.L. James’s 'Fifty Shades of Grey' was originally fan fiction for which book series?

Answer: 'The Twilight Series'

#8

What did Aldous Huxley and C. S. Lewis have in common?

Answer: They both died on November 22, 1963

#9

What's the name of first Harry Potter book?

Answer: 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'

#10

In the book 'Curious George', who is the monkey’s companion?

Answer: The man in the yellow hat

#11

What kind of hat does the cat wear in the Dr. Seuss book 'The Cat in the Hat'?

Answer: A red and white striped top hat

#12

In the book 'Freaky Friday', Annabel changes bodies with whom?

Answer: Her mother

#13

What famous Russian novelist was also a physician?

Answer: Anton Chekhov

#14

The crime novel 'The Godfather', also a hit movie, was written by whom?

Answer: Mario Puzo

#15

Veronica Roth’s 'Divergent' book series is set in a post-apocalyptic version of which U. S. city?

Answer: Chicago

#16

What dystopian novel by George Orwell told of life in a future totalitarian state dominated by “Big Brother”?

Answer: 'Nineteen Eighty-Four'

#17

What do the initials J. D. stand for in author J. D. Salinger’s name?

Answer: Jerome David

#18

Which actor played the role of Jay Gatsby in 'The Great Gatsby', adapted from the book written by F. Scott Fitzgerald?

Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio

#19

Chronologically, this novel comes first in C. S. Lewis’s 'Chronicles of Narnia' series.

Answer: 'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe'

#20

The phrase “dark horse” comes from what 1831 novel?

Answer: 'The Young Duke'

#21

Who did C.S. Lewis base the protagonist of his 'Space Trilogy' on?

Answer: J.R.R. Tolkien

#22

What is the name of the author who wrote 'The Book Thief'?

Answer: Markus Zusak

#23

In which state do Mark Twain’s characters Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn live?

Answer: Missouri

#24

Who is the protagonist of 'The Hunger Games'?

Answer: Katniss Everdeen

#25

What published book centers around marriage during the Victorian era, describing the fascination that a group of sisters have over one man?

Answer: 'Pride and Prejudice'

#26

What children’s novel features the characters Tweedledee and Tweedledum?

Answer: 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'

#27

What classic book written by Oscar Wilde has to do with immortality?

Answer: 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'

#28

Who played the role of Elizabeth Bennet in the movie based on Jane Austen’s 'Pride And Prejudice'?

Answer: Keira Knightley

#29

What is the name of Tom Sawyer’s best friend in 'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer'?

Answer: Huckleberry Finn

#30

Who wrote 'Charlotte’s Web', 'The Trumpet of the Swan', and 'Stuart Little'?

Answer: E. B. White

#31

What is the name of Stephen King’s first published novel?

Answer: 'Carrie'

#32

Which author wrote about a boy named Charlie visiting a chocolate factory after winning a golden ticket?

Answer: Roald Dahl

#33

How many seasons does the book-adapted TV series 'The Vampire Diaries' have?

Answer: Eight

#34

'2001: A Space Odyssey' features which artificially intelligent computer?

Answer: HAL

#35

Who wrote 'The Iliad'?

Answer: Homer

#36

What is the best-selling novel of all time?

Answer: 'Don Quixote'

#37

How many of Ernest Hemingway’s ten novels were published posthumously?

Answer: Three

#38

Emily Brontë’s 'Wuthering Heights' recounts the tragic romance between which two lovers?

Answer: Catherine and Heathcliff

#39

In 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?', many humans leave Earth for which planet?

Answer: Mars

#40

What was the first book sold on Amazon.com?

Answer: 'Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought'

#41

'A Dance with Dragons', the fifth book of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series, was authored by whom?

Answer: George R. R. Martin

#42

What was the first novel ever written?

Answer: 'The Tale of Genji'

#43

What poet wrote the following lines: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I… I took the one less traveled by”?

Answer: Robert Frost

#44

The U2 song 'Shadows and Tall Trees' is taken from a chapter title in what famous book?

Answer: 'Lord of the Flies'

#45

Who is the only author to publish books in 9 of the 10 Dewey Decimal categories?

Answer: Isaac Asimov

#46

What is the subtitle of Mary Shelley’s 'Frankenstein'?

Answer: 'The Modern Prometheus'

#47

Which character is pregnant at the beginning of 'The Grapes of Wrath'?

Answer: Rose of Sharon

#48

What writer had more than 70 different pen names?

Answer: Lauran Bosworth Paine

#49

What color was Anna Karenina’s bag in the Tolstoy novel of the same name?

Answer: Red

#50

What is the name of the protagonist in Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 'The Scarlet Letter'?

Answer: Hester Prynne

#51

Who wrote the children’s book 'Where the Wild Things Are'?

Answer: Maurice Sendak

#52

According to legend, who was King Arthur’s wife?

Answer: Guinevere

#53

What was the first fiction novel to be published in English?

Answer: 'Robinson Crusoe'

#54

Who introduced the phrase, ‘wear your heart on your sleeve’?

Answer: William Shakespeare

#55

How old was Mary Shelley when she started writing 'Frankenstein'?

Answer: 18 years old

#56

Who played the role of Edward Cullen in 'The Twilight Saga'?

Answer: Robert Pattinson

#57

Who wrote 'The Da Vinci Code'?

Answer: Dan Brown

#58

'To The Lighthouse' is a book written by which classic period author?

Answer: Virginia Woolf

#59

What is the name of the memoir written by Michelle Obama in 2018?

Answer: 'Becoming'

#60

Which detective series focuses on two brothers, Frank and Joe, solving mysteries?

Answer: 'The Hardy Boys'

#61

What Belgian book series became a long-running cartoon series about blue people who were only three apples tall?

Answer: 'The Smurfs'

#62

What was the name of Sherlock Holmes’ arch enemy?

Answer: Professor Moriarty

#63

What color is Pippi’s hair in 'Pippi Longstocking'?

Answer: Orange

#64

What popular Disney movie, with Julie Andrews as the “practically perfect” nanny, was originally a novel written by P. L. Travers?

Answer: 'Mary Poppins'

#65

Which first book in the series by Hugh Lofting is named after the main character, who has the ability to talk to animals?

Answer: 'The Story of Dr. Dolittle'

#66

What is the name of the first published novel by Leo Tolstoy?

Answer: 'War And Peace'

#67

What is used as the portal to Narnia in C. S. Lewis’ children’s fantasy series?

Answer: A wardrobe

#68

What novel ends with the following line: “It is a far better thing I do than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known”?

Answer: 'A Tale of Two Cities'

#69

What is the title of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Edith Wharton?

Answer: 'The Age of Innocence'

#70

What Victor Hugo novel was adapted into a Disney animated movie in 1996?

Answer: 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

#71

Who wrote the line, “Where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise”?

Answer: Shakespeare

#72

What classic written by Homer relates the adventures and life of Odysseus?

Answer: 'The Odyssey'

#73

Who is Harry Potter’s best female friend?

Answer: Hermione

#74

Which writer of horror stories was involved in an unexpected road accident while out walking in 1999?

Answer: Stephen King

#75

Which of her own characters did Agatha Christie call “a detestable, bombastic, tiresome, egocentric little creep”?

Answer: Hercule Poirot

#76

The 'Da Vinci Code' opens with a murder in which famous museum?

Answer: The Louvre

#77

In what language was 'Don Quixote' written?

Answer: Spanish

#78

What names did Charles Dickens consider for his character in 'A Christmas Carol' before settling on “Tiny Tim”?

Answer: “Small Sam” and “Puny Pete”

#79

The book 'Water for Elephants' by Sara Gruen takes place in what era?

Answer: 1930’s

#80

In which town is the book 'To Kill A Mockingbird' by Harper Lee set?

Answer: Maycomb, Alabama

#81

How many volumes are in Marcel Proust’s novel 'à La Recherche du Temps Perdu' ('In Search of Lost Time')?

Answer: Seven

#82

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel 'Gone With the Wind'?

Answer: Bugles Sang True

#83

Who wrote 'Rip Van Winkle'?

Answer: Washington Irving

#84

The book 'The Martian Chronicles' was written by whom?

Answer: Ray Bradbury

#85

The hero Beowulf faces a monster known by what name?

Answer: Grendel

#86

What is the name of John’s true love in Nicholas Sparks’ 'Dear John'?

Answer: Savannah

#87

How many rejections did Louis L’ Amour receive before being published?

Answer: 200 rejections

#88

Which story authored by Washington Irving has the character Ichabod Crane?

Answer: 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

#89

What is the smallest book in the Welsh National Library?

Answer: 'Old King Cole'

#90

What Russian dramatist wrote 'The Inspector General'?

Answer: Nikolai Gogol

#91

What happened to the original manuscript of John Steinbeck’s 'Of Mice and Men'?

Answer: Steinbeck’s dog, Toby, devoured an early draft

#92

What famous author was a descendant of one of the Salem witches?

Answer: Ray Bradbury

#93

What famous literary character offers this sage advice: “Neither a borrower nor a lender be”?

Answer: Polonius

#94

What percent of books sold in the U.S. in 2004 sold more than 5,000 copies?

Answer: 2 percent

#95

At the beginning of 'Lord of the Flies', what is their only means of making fire?

Answer: Piggy’s glasses

#96

What is the name of the series that used second-person perspective and turned the reader into the one deciding the outcome of the books?

Answer: 'Choose Your Own Adventure'

#97

The story of the Dashwood sisters is stated in which classic novel by Jane Austen?

Answer: 'Sense And Sensibility'

#98

How many ghosts visited Scrooge?

Answer: Four

#99

First published in 1842, 'The Masque of the Red Death' is a short story by which American writer?

Answer: Edgar Allan Poe

#100

In which year did Charles Dickens die?

Answer: 1870

#101

In the book, 'The Once And Future King', what is the name of Merlin’s owl?

Answer: Archimedes

#102

The Lion King is a movie loosely inspired by which of Shakespeare’s dramas?

Answer: 'Hamlet'

#103

Who is the director of the 2019 movie 'Little Women' adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s book?

Answer: Greta Gerwig

#104

In which year did the movie based on Nicholas Sparks’ 'The Notebook' get released?

Answer: 2004

#105

Who is the author of 'The Power Of Your Subconscious Mind'?

Answer: Dr. Joseph Murphy

#106

Santiago, a Shepherd boy, is the protagonist of which book written by Paulo Coelho?

Answer: 'The Alchemist'

#107

'The Kite Runner' is the first published book of which author?

Answer: Khaled Hosseini

#108

Which classic book by J. M. Barrie opens with the line, “All children, except one, grew up”?

Answer: 'Peter Pan'

#109

Who wrote the political satire also loved as a children’s book titled 'Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland'?

Answer: Lewis Carrol

#110

Which character in Herman Melville’s 'Moby Dick' was the voice of reason?

Answer: Starbuck

#111

What was the colorful surname of the family who took in Paddington Bear?

Answer: Brown

#112

In Edward Lear’s poem, what was the color of the boat in which the Owl and the Pussycat went to sea?

Answer: Pea-green

#113

In Stephen King‘s '11/22/63', a high school English teacher hurtles back in time to 1963 and attempts to stop what monumental event?

Answer: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

#114

Who was the first Chinese writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature?

Answer: Gao Xingjian

#115

What word did Robert A. Heinlein introduce into the English language in his book 'Stranger in a Strange Land'?

Answer: Grok

#116

Who is probably the father of Caddy’s child in 'The Sound and the Fury'?

Answer: Dalton Ames

#117

What is the name of Captain Ahab’s ship?

Answer: Pequod

#118

What is the name of Jane Austen’s last unfinished novel?

Answer: 'Sanditon'

#119

Who is the author of the book 'A Brave New World'?

Answer: Aldous Huxley

#120

Who is Leopold Bloom’s wife in Ulysses?

Answer: Molly

#121

In what Philip K. Dick novel does bounty hunter Rick Deckard track down a group of androids?

Answer: 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?'

#122

What was the original title of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451?

Answer: 'The Fireman'

#123

What is the title of the third book in the series 'Hitch Hikers Guide to the Galaxy'?

Answer: 'Life, The Universe, and Everything'

#124

What writer coined the phrase “ships that pass in the night”?

Answer: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

#125

Which science fiction author wrote 'Starship Troopers'?

Answer: Robert A. Heinlein

#126

Sir Walter Scott is known for his historical novels about which country?

Answer: Scotland

#127

George Eliot is the pen name of which author?

Answer: Mary Ann Evans

#128

What type of animal is Bagheera in Rudyard Kipling’s 'The Jungle Book'?

Answer: A panther

#129

'Thirteen Reasons Why' is a series based on which author’s book?

Answer: Jay Asher

#130

What is the name of the protagonist in John Green’s 'Looking For Alaska'?

Answer: Miles Halter

#131

Mariam and Laila are the protagonists of which book written by Khaled Hosseini?

Answer: ''A Thousand Splendid Suns'

#132

How many books are in 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' series written by Stieg Larsson?

Answer: Three books

#133

What are the names of the three musketeers in the book written by Alexandre Dumas?

Answer: Athos, Porthos, and Aramis

#134

Who wrote the book 'Lord Of The Flies'?

Answer: William Golding

#135

How many siblings did Jane Austen have?

Answer: Seven (six brothers and one sister)

#136

What is the name of the theater where many of Shakespeare’s plays were produced?

Answer: The Globe

#137

Author Nathaniel Hawthorn, who wrote 'The Scarlett Letter' is known for writing in what genre?

Answer: Romance

#138

Which Latin phrase means “great work” and refers to the largest and best achievement of an author?

Answer: Magnum Opus

#139

What is the name of the villain who commands a gang of boy pickpockets in Charles Dicken’s 'Oliver Twist'?

Answer: Fagin

#140

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel 'Gone With the Wind'?

Answer: Ba! Ba! Black Sheep

#141

What is the name of the poem John Keats wrote to a singing bird?

Answer: 'Ode To A Nightingale'

#142

During which century was John Milton’s 'Paradise Lost' written?

Answer: 18th century (1700)

#143

In what year was' Of Mice and Men' published?

Answer: 1937

#144

What novel features a character named D-503?

Answer: 'We'

#145

Which of Shakespeare’s plays features a sorcerer named Prospero?

Answer: 'The Tempest'

#146

What novel features characters named Ayla, Broud, Creb, and Iza?

Answer: 'The Clan of the Cave Bear'

#147

What famous novelist once dated the daughter of playwright Eugene O’Neill?

Answer: J.D. Salinger

#148

What is the name of one of the most adapted characters from the famous novels written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle?

Answer: Sherlock Holmes

#149

What play by Tennessee Williams contains characters named “Big Daddy” and “Big Mama”?

Answer: 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof'

#150

Which children’s story, begins with a boat being wrecked in the middle of nowhere during a sea storm and a family’s survival as they live on an island?

Answer: 'Swiss Family Robinson'

#151

John Donne is in what literary school of poetry?

Answer: Metaphysical

