25 Foreign Words Google Could Never Translate Correctly: Try Your Luck
Language trivia featuring the Norwegian word Utepils meaning outside beer, highlighting foreign words Google struggles to translate.
25 Foreign Words Google Could Never Translate Correctly: Try Your Luck

raquelteixeira Raquel Teixeira
BoredPanda staff
After the success of Part 1, we’re bringing 25 brand-new direct translations of words from different languages into English. From Afrikaans to Italian, the magic behind these words is that they make no sense when directly translated into English.

It seems easy-peasy, but can you actually tell what the German “pompous lemon” refers to?

Or the meaning of “gatarra” in Italian?

After you finish, let us know in the comments which funny words you know that turn into nonsense when translated to English 😄 And most importantly, give it your best shot 🧐

    Image credits: Pixabay

    Image credits: Pixabay

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Philenzortia
    Philenzortia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sobre mesa (over table) is not a dessert. It usually means a coffee or a tea. The dessert comes before la sobre mesa.

    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my thoughts exactly. even the definition underneath the answer reads "Sobremesa means lingering at the table for conversation after the meal is over." That does not equal dessert :)

    carofer_gonza avatar
