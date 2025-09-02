25 Foreign Words Google Could Never Translate Correctly: Try Your Luck

ADVERTISEMENT

After the success of Part 1, we’re bringing 25 brand-new direct translations of words from different languages into English. From Afrikaans to Italian, the magic behind these words is that they make no sense when directly translated into English.

It seems easy-peasy, but can you actually tell what the German “pompous lemon” refers to?

Or the meaning of “gatarra” in Italian?

After you finish, let us know in the comments which funny words you know that turn into nonsense when translated to English 😄 And most importantly, give it your best shot 🧐

