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The success of the Backrooms movie suggests that liminal spaces, as a concept, are a lot more mainstream than ever before. After all, most of us have been in an old mall or a horrible office that really didn’t seem like it was made for humans.

A TikTok of a netizen sharing some pics of liminal spaces went viral, as other folks started adding their own images. So we collected the most interesting ones for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you prepare to feel slightly off, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: TikTok