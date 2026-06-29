91 Haunting Liminal Spaces That You Should Probably Avoid Ending Up Within
The success of the Backrooms movie suggests that liminal spaces, as a concept, are a lot more mainstream than ever before. After all, most of us have been in an old mall or a horrible office that really didn’t seem like it was made for humans.
A TikTok of a netizen sharing some pics of liminal spaces went viral, as other folks started adding their own images. So we collected the most interesting ones for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you prepare to feel slightly off, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
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The word "liminal" traces back to the Latin "limen," meaning threshold, and it was anthropologist Arnold van Gennep who first applied the concept to human experience, back in 1909. He was writing about ritual ceremonies, not shopping malls, but the emotional logic is the same: a liminal space exists to be moved through rather than occupied. The unease begins when those spaces are frozen in a state they were never designed for, namely, vacancy.
Human brains are remarkably good at reading social cues from the environment around them. When we step into a place that was clearly built for people, a corridor, a food court, a waiting room, a parking structure, and find it completely devoid of them, something in our cognition trips.
Researchers have connected this feeling to a concept called the uncanny valley, originally used to describe humanoid robots that are almost but not quite human. A liminal space is the architectural equivalent of that robot face: almost normal, almost purposeful, almost populated. That "almost" is doing a lot of heavy lifting.
There is also something evolutionary going on. Empty corridors, spaces with unclear exits, and rooms bathed in the cold hum of fluorescent light share characteristics that our ancestors would have flagged as potentially dangerous. No other people means no witnesses. No clear egress means possible threat.
Our nervous systems have not fully caught up with the concept that an abandoned Sears is probably not a predator ambush, so they keep firing the alarm signal anyway, quiet but persistent. Then there is the nostalgia dimension, which is where things get genuinely interesting.
Many liminal spaces, think the motel pool at the end of summer, the school hallway in the early morning before classes, the shuttered arcade, carry a kind of collective memory. The writer John Koenig coined a word for a related sensation: "anemoia," a nostalgia for a time you never actually lived through but somehow feel you remember. Liminal space photography triggers something close to that. It looks like a memory, but drained of its people and its purpose. That is unsettling in a low-grade, persistent way that is genuinely hard to shake.
The internet figured out how to weaponize all of this very quickly. The Backrooms began as a single image posted to 4chan in 2019: yellow-carpeted office space extending infinitely in every direction, lit by humming fluorescent tubes. No context, no explanation, no exit. It went viral almost immediately, spawned a creepypasta mythology, inspired a YouTube series by filmmaker Kane Pixels, and eventually became a feature film. That is a remarkably fast cultural journey for a photo of some carpet.
What the Backrooms captured, and what liminal space content broadly delivers, is a flavor of dread that conventional horror struggles to match. There is no monster, no jump scare, no graphic content. The wrongness is ambient. And ambient wrongness is something human brains find extremely difficult to dismiss.
We are wired to locate threats and neutralize them. Liminal spaces offer a persistent feeling of something being off with no identifiable source and no resolution available. The brain keeps scanning. It keeps finding nothing. This is, paradoxically, exactly why people keep scrolling through more photographs of empty shopping centers at two in the morning.
There is one more ingredient: community. These images function like social glue. "That looks exactly like my old school" or "I used to have nightmares about a place like that" are sentences that cross some cultural lines and connect strangers almost instantly.
Shared unease turns out to be a surprisingly powerful bonding mechanism, and in a content landscape crowded with everything imaginable, a picture that makes someone feel something quietly, persistently strange is always going to find an audience.
I don't find any of these really "unsettling" and with one or two exceptions maybe I wouldn't mind being in them.🤷
I don't find any of these really "unsettling" and with one or two exceptions maybe I wouldn't mind being in them.🤷