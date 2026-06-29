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The success of the Backrooms movie suggests that liminal spaces, as a concept, are a lot more mainstream than ever before. After all, most of us have been in an old mall or a horrible office that really didn’t seem like it was made for humans.

A TikTok of a netizen sharing some pics of liminal spaces went viral, as other folks started adding their own images. So we collected the most interesting ones for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you prepare to feel slightly off, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

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#1

An empty, blue-columned parking garage at night, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #2

    Numerous DO NOT ENTER signs block a road leading to a hill with a tall antenna, a haunting liminal space.

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    #3

    Deserted beach with a yellow swing set and dark, stormy sky, a haunting liminal space.

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    The word "liminal" traces back to the Latin "limen," meaning threshold, and it was anthropologist Arnold van Gennep who first applied the concept to human experience, back in 1909. He was writing about ritual ceremonies, not shopping malls, but the emotional logic is the same: a liminal space exists to be moved through rather than occupied. The unease begins when those spaces are frozen in a state they were never designed for, namely, vacancy.

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    Human brains are remarkably good at reading social cues from the environment around them. When we step into a place that was clearly built for people, a corridor, a food court, a waiting room, a parking structure, and find it completely devoid of them, something in our cognition trips.

    #4

    Stairwell with peeling green paint and eerie green lighting, a haunting liminal space.

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    #5

    A vast, dark, abandoned space with exposed ceilings, columns, and an escalator, a haunting liminal space.

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    #6

    A bright, glossy red hallway with curved walls and a staircase in the distance, a modern liminal space.

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Far too bright for my eyes

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    Researchers have connected this feeling to a concept called the uncanny valley, originally used to describe humanoid robots that are almost but not quite human. A liminal space is the architectural equivalent of that robot face: almost normal, almost purposeful, almost populated. That "almost" is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

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    #7

    A multi-story indoor courtyard with curved balconies, an eerie haunting liminal space.

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    #8

    A winding road through green fields leading towards distant mountains under a cloudy sky, a natural liminal space.

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    #9

    A vast, empty retail store with green pillars and bare shelves, a haunting liminal space.

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    There is also something evolutionary going on. Empty corridors, spaces with unclear exits, and rooms bathed in the cold hum of fluorescent light share characteristics that our ancestors would have flagged as potentially dangerous. No other people means no witnesses. No clear egress means possible threat.

    #10

    An exterior view of a building at night with bright lights along the wall, a haunting liminal space.

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    #11

    An empty airport waiting area with blue patterned carpet and seats, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #12

    A curved, empty hallway with white walls and exposed pipes, evoking a haunting liminal space.

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    Our nervous systems have not fully caught up with the concept that an abandoned Sears is probably not a predator ambush, so they keep firing the alarm signal anyway, quiet but persistent. Then there is the nostalgia dimension, which is where things get genuinely interesting.

    #13

    Long, empty airport concourse with a moving walkway and bright overhead lights, a haunting liminal space.

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    #14

    A row of empty slot machines in a dimly lit, haunting liminal space with dark carpets and a low ceiling.

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    #15

    A lone figure in black stands on a foggy street at night, evoking a haunting liminal space.

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    Many liminal spaces, think the motel pool at the end of summer, the school hallway in the early morning before classes, the shuttered arcade, carry a kind of collective memory. The writer John Koenig coined a word for a related sensation: "anemoia," a nostalgia for a time you never actually lived through but somehow feel you remember. Liminal space photography triggers something close to that. It looks like a memory, but drained of its people and its purpose. That is unsettling in a low-grade, persistent way that is genuinely hard to shake.

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    #16

    An empty, dimly lit movie theater hallway with numbered doors, a haunting liminal space.

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    #17

    A small, dimly lit swimming pool area with a metal gate, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #18

    A vast, empty green field under a clear blue sky, presenting an open and expansive liminal space.

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    Keith Evans
    Keith Evans
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh noooo its the Winblows 11 version

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    The internet figured out how to weaponize all of this very quickly. The Backrooms began as a single image posted to 4chan in 2019: yellow-carpeted office space extending infinitely in every direction, lit by humming fluorescent tubes. No context, no explanation, no exit. It went viral almost immediately, spawned a creepypasta mythology, inspired a YouTube series by filmmaker Kane Pixels, and eventually became a feature film. That is a remarkably fast cultural journey for a photo of some carpet.
    #19

    High atrium of a building with multiple levels and hanging plants, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #20

    A dark, red-lit hallway with an illuminated EXIT sign above a door leading to a green outdoor liminal space.

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    #21

    A vast, empty parking lot shrouded in dense fog with distant streetlights, a haunting liminal space.

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    What the Backrooms captured, and what liminal space content broadly delivers, is a flavor of dread that conventional horror struggles to match. There is no monster, no jump scare, no graphic content. The wrongness is ambient. And ambient wrongness is something human brains find extremely difficult to dismiss.

    #22

    A long, deserted hallway with white walls and dark carpet, a classic example of a haunting liminal space.

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    #23

    A long, empty hotel hallway with patterned wallpaper and blue carpet, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #24

    An empty, tiled bathroom with yellow walls and a long counter, a haunting liminal space.

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    We are wired to locate threats and neutralize them. Liminal spaces offer a persistent feeling of something being off with no identifiable source and no resolution available. The brain keeps scanning. It keeps finding nothing. This is, paradoxically, exactly why people keep scrolling through more photographs of empty shopping centers at two in the morning.
    #25

    An eerie, dimly lit indoor swimming pool, a haunting liminal space with glowing water and dark surroundings.

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    #26

    A view of new houses beyond a wooden fence on a sunny day, showcasing a suburban liminal space.

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    #27

    An empty, brightly colored children's play area with slides and tables, a haunting liminal space.

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    There is one more ingredient: community. These images function like social glue. "That looks exactly like my old school" or "I used to have nightmares about a place like that" are sentences that cross some cultural lines and connect strangers almost instantly.

    #28

    A long, deserted pedestrian tunnel with bright lights and a yellow tactile path, a haunting liminal space.

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    #29

    An empty room with numerous chairs arranged in a circle, evoking a haunting liminal space.

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    #30

    An indoor swimming pool with a high, skylit ceiling, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    Shared unease turns out to be a surprisingly powerful bonding mechanism, and in a content landscape crowded with everything imaginable, a picture that makes someone feel something quietly, persistently strange is always going to find an audience.

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    #31

    An empty movie theater lobby with red walls and patterned carpet, featuring numbered doors leading to cinema liminal spaces.

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    #32

    Long, deserted subway tunnel with a distant figure, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #33

    Abandoned indoor water park with slides submerged in still water, a haunting liminal space.

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    #34

    Deserted school hallway with brightly colored floors leading to darkness, a haunting liminal space.

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    #35

    A long, dark hospital-like corridor with dim fluorescent lights, creating an unsettling liminal space.

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    #36

    Wind turbines on a green hill under a clear blue sky, a striking liminal space.

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    #37

    Long empty airport walkway with moving sidewalks, a haunting liminal space.

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    #38

    An expansive, empty subway station platform with tiled walls and columns, an example of a haunting liminal space.

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    #39

    An eerie, enclosed courtyard of a building with glowing windows at night, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #40

    A long, empty hotel hallway with patterned carpet and overhead lights, a haunting liminal space.

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    #41

    Long row of empty bathroom stalls stretching into the distance, a haunting liminal space.

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    #42

    Empty retail space with mannequins peering from a dark doorway, an unsettling liminal space.

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    Keith Evans
    Keith Evans
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    haha the circle of pee

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    #43

    A stark, empty stairwell in a building, evoking a haunting liminal space with its repetitive design and muted colors.

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    #44

    A deserted indoor swimming pool area with dim lighting, creating an eerie liminal space.

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    #45

    A narrow, yellow-painted stairwell leading to a closed door, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #46

    A haunting liminal space with a single chair and a stack of chairs against a pale pink wall and dark floor.

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    #47

    A dark, haunting liminal space, a narrow hallway covered in graffiti, lit by a distant light source.

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    #48

    A haunting liminal space with numerous mannequins standing amidst empty display tables in a deserted store.

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    #49

    A dimly lit hotel corridor with two red armchairs and a lamp, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #50

    A foggy, deserted ship deck overlooking a vast, misty sea with cranes, a haunting liminal space.

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    #51

    A wide hallway with several white elevator doors and potted plants, representing a modern liminal space.

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    #52

    A dark, empty conference room with many round tables and chairs, an example of haunting liminal spaces.

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    #53

    A dimly lit stairwell with a red exit sign, depicting one of many haunting liminal spaces.

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    #54

    A long, sterile restroom with rows of urinals, a prime example of haunting liminal spaces.

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    #55

    Haunting liminal spaces in the night sky with large, pink-glowing clouds over trees and a building.

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    #56

    An unsettling, haunting liminal space in a multi-story building atrium looking down at identical floors.

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    #57

    A long, eerie liminal space in a hallway with red emergency lights creating an ominous glow.

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    #58

    A dense fog shrouds a forest of bare trees, creating an eerie and haunting liminal space.

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    #59

    An empty bus interior with an eerie green glow, representing a haunting liminal space.

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    #60

    An indoor courtyard with a Christmas tree and small animal figures, showing a haunting liminal space.

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    #61

    Empty public restroom with rows of stalls, depicting a haunting liminal space.

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    #62

    Empty, dimly lit concrete room with reflective floors and square lights, a classic liminal space.

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    #63

    Deserted, dimly lit abandoned mall interior, an eerie liminal space.

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    #64

    Dark, empty hallway with a single light, creating an unsettling liminal space.

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    #65

    Rows of empty wooden chairs in a dark, cavernous hall, creating a haunting liminal space with deep shadows.

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    #66

    A long, dimly lit school hallway with red lockers, an unsettling and haunting liminal space.

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    #67

    A winding stone pathway inside a cave-like structure with two glowing pink windows, a mysterious liminal space.

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    #68

    A vast, empty modern underground walkway with bright strip lighting, a classic liminal space.

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    #69

    An expansive, haunting liminal space resembling a locker room or public bathroom with many stalls.

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    #70

    A long, curved, haunting liminal space in a hospital-like corridor with textured walls and dark carpet.

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    #71

    A narrow, tiled public restroom, dimly lit, evoking an unsettling liminal space.

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    #72

    A dark, endless hotel hallway creating a haunting liminal space that you should probably avoid.

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    #73

    A long, empty, curving hallway with several windows and benches, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #74

    A long, dark hallway with a red, star-patterned carpet and bright overhead lights, a haunting liminal space.

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    #75

    A foggy, dark parking lot illuminated by tall streetlights, evoking an unsettling liminal space.

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    #76

    A long, snow-covered tunnel with a moving walkway, creating a haunting and endless liminal space.

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    #77

    A narrow hallway with orange walls, a green door, and a multi-colored tiled floor, creating a liminal space.

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    #78

    A long, fluorescent-lit liminal space in a curved hallway with numerous doors, evoking a haunting feeling.

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    #79

    A restroom with vibrant orange tiles, long mirrors, and multiple sinks, an unsettling haunting liminal space.

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    #80

    A vast, empty commercial building with a wavy carpet pattern, a classic example of a haunting liminal space.

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    #81

    A long, deserted hallway with patterned carpet and closed doors, evoking a haunting liminal space.

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    #82

    A dark, haunting liminal space in a library aisle with dimly lit colorful shelves at the end.

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    #83

    An empty, brightly lit retail space with white tiled floors and exposed ceiling, representing a haunting liminal space.

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    #84

    A long, tiled corridor with a light at the end, creating a haunting liminal space.

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    #85

    A vast, empty hotel atrium with multiple floors and a spiral staircase, a haunting liminal space.

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    #86

    A sterile, light blue stairwell stretching upwards, illustrating a haunting liminal space.

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    #87

    A long, deserted hotel hallway with patterned carpet, appearing as a haunting liminal space.

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    #88

    A long, foggy underground parking garage with rows of pillars, illustrating a haunting liminal space.

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    #89

    A vast, empty hallway with a shiny floor and distant figures, embodying a haunting liminal space.

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    #90

    A multi-story circular building interior with balconies and glowing doors, an example of haunting liminal spaces.

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    #91

    A curved building with many windows and a green rooftop patio, depicting a haunting liminal space.

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