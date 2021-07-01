I recently saw the article on Bored Panda about liminal spaces and it is something that has been a personal interest for me as well for a long time. Looking at some of the photographs, I do think I sought after the feeling of liminality in them.

The feeling of being in a transition phase, passing from one space to another, whether it be the uncertain state of an abandoned building, which once housed life and now waits for either demolition or refurbishment or the lands beyond massive fells or the depths of whispering forests as if passing over an invisible threshold of the horizon or a boundary within the depth of a forest would take the journeyer to a new world or realm. In psychology, there is a term called "event boundary," which the brain uses to encode information into segments for easier organization and access.

