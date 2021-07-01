I recently saw the article on Bored Panda about liminal spaces and it is something that has been a personal interest for me as well for a long time. Looking at some of the photographs, I do think I sought after the feeling of liminality in them.

The feeling of being in a transition phase, passing from one space to another, whether it be the uncertain state of an abandoned building, which once housed life and now waits for either demolition or refurbishment or the lands beyond massive fells or the depths of whispering forests as if passing over an invisible threshold of the horizon or a boundary within the depth of a forest would take the journeyer to a new world or realm. In psychology, there is a term called "event boundary," which the brain uses to encode information into segments for easier organization and access.

#1

Juuso Voutilainen
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yowza, this is gorgeous! I assume it’s somewhere in Europe.

A classical example of an event boundary is passing through a doorway, whereupon the person oftentimes forgets what was the reason for entering through a doorway. For the mind, the passing over of this boundary creates a definition between what was and what is now. Liminality is also a term that is associated with rites of passage, where the participator no longer holds the pre-ritual status, but the post-ritual status is yet to be achieved.
#2

Juuso Voutilainen
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the movie Sleepy Hollow. So tranquil and beautiful.

#3

Juuso Voutilainen
PastelBunny
PastelBunny
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are so soothing. This one makes me feel as if I'm floating.

Liminality is a state of fluidity, where old orders and meanings of things no longer hold true, and the orders and meanings are yet to be established and are a space where these can be created. Maybe the intrigue of the liminal spaces, the exhilarating yet also terrifying, could be explained by the event boundaries.
#4

Juuso Voutilainen
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The anxiety in me has been calmed for a brief moment looking at this picture.

#5

Juuso Voutilainen
Maybe the images hold elements, like a building with an uncertain fate, or what lies beyond the horizon of the forest, are thresholds for the brain to compile information and ready to assess what is coming next. Looking at these images that seem to display liminal spaces stuck in this state where the journey to new information has just begun but has not yet reached wherever they would lead leaves the brain in a state of constant wondering. This is just my interpretation and not saying it's an actual scientific consensus!
#6

Juuso Voutilainen
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like the sort of place where you think you know where you’re going and then suddenly you realize you have absolutely no clue as to where you actually are.

#7

Juuso Voutilainen
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd love to have a view like this from my home...even if I'm living in the middle of nowhere it'll be worth it.

#8

Juuso Voutilainen
Cécile V.
Cécile V.
Community Member
1 year ago

This comment has been deleted.

#9

Juuso Voutilainen
Queen Mab
Queen Mab
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I like liminal spaces. I never knew the word for it.

#10

Juuso Voutilainen
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All of the textures make it look like something out of a Fritz Lang film.

#11

Juuso Voutilainen
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lighting in this photo is fascinating

#12

Juuso Voutilainen
#13

Juuso Voutilainen
VersaceDreams
VersaceDreams
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Story: This place is an abandoned family owned car repair shop that eventually went out of business after being in the family for decades. It's been in this state since 2008 when the family started losing money. No one in the town has batted an eyelash at it, and now it's home to many bugs and critters.

#14

Juuso Voutilainen
#15

Juuso Voutilainen
Astor.exe
Astor.exe
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think ive been there its sweden aint it

#16

Juuso Voutilainen
#17

Juuso Voutilainen
#18

Juuso Voutilainen
#19

Juuso Voutilainen
Draco's Dragonfly
Draco's Dragonfly
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The further down I scroll, the more creeped out I feel!

#20

Juuso Voutilainen
#21

Juuso Voutilainen
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHOA! It’s all texture; even the colors are just texture.

#22

Juuso Voutilainen
#23

Juuso Voutilainen
#24

Juuso Voutilainen
#25

Juuso Voutilainen
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is like something out of Blade Runner.

#26

Juuso Voutilainen
Lytha
Lytha
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a Santa costume on the wall / right?

#27

Juuso Voutilainen
#28

Juuso Voutilainen
Sierra P.
Sierra P.
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i adore pictures with lighting like this..warm, natural, and filtering through abandoned concrete structures lol

#29

Juuso Voutilainen
Chloe *Leah* Pheonix
Chloe *Leah* Pheonix
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I put of Lofi music to help the puppy sleep and this image makes it so much better

#30

Juuso Voutilainen
#31

Juuso Voutilainen
#32

Juuso Voutilainen
#33

Juuso Voutilainen
#34

Juuso Voutilainen
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Another place for abducted children

