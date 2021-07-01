8Kviews
34 Photographs I Captured Of Liminal Spaces
8Kviews
I recently saw the article on Bored Panda about liminal spaces and it is something that has been a personal interest for me as well for a long time. Looking at some of the photographs, I do think I sought after the feeling of liminality in them.
The feeling of being in a transition phase, passing from one space to another, whether it be the uncertain state of an abandoned building, which once housed life and now waits for either demolition or refurbishment or the lands beyond massive fells or the depths of whispering forests as if passing over an invisible threshold of the horizon or a boundary within the depth of a forest would take the journeyer to a new world or realm. In psychology, there is a term called "event boundary," which the brain uses to encode information into segments for easier organization and access.
More info: Instagram | fellscapes.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Yowza, this is gorgeous! I assume it’s somewhere in Europe.
A classical example of an event boundary is passing through a doorway, whereupon the person oftentimes forgets what was the reason for entering through a doorway. For the mind, the passing over of this boundary creates a definition between what was and what is now. Liminality is also a term that is associated with rites of passage, where the participator no longer holds the pre-ritual status, but the post-ritual status is yet to be achieved.
These are so soothing. This one makes me feel as if I'm floating.
Liminality is a state of fluidity, where old orders and meanings of things no longer hold true, and the orders and meanings are yet to be established and are a space where these can be created. Maybe the intrigue of the liminal spaces, the exhilarating yet also terrifying, could be explained by the event boundaries.
Maybe the images hold elements, like a building with an uncertain fate, or what lies beyond the horizon of the forest, are thresholds for the brain to compile information and ready to assess what is coming next. Looking at these images that seem to display liminal spaces stuck in this state where the journey to new information has just begun but has not yet reached wherever they would lead leaves the brain in a state of constant wondering. This is just my interpretation and not saying it's an actual scientific consensus!
This looks like the sort of place where you think you know where you’re going and then suddenly you realize you have absolutely no clue as to where you actually are.
All of the textures make it look like something out of a Fritz Lang film.
Story: This place is an abandoned family owned car repair shop that eventually went out of business after being in the family for decades. It's been in this state since 2008 when the family started losing money. No one in the town has batted an eyelash at it, and now it's home to many bugs and critters.
The further down I scroll, the more creeped out I feel!
I put of Lofi music to help the puppy sleep and this image makes it so much better
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Another place for abducted children
I really like posts like this. You don't need any words to feel the pictures. You can feel the warmth or coldness, you can feel the atmosphere as if you're standing there.
I appreciate this! I was thinking of naming the pictures, but then again I thought that maybe I'll just let the images do all the talking. I'm very glad if they work as intended!
They did. It conveys emotion just as well as words could explain.
Great vibe...urban exploration is underrated imo and pictures like these have a beautiful mix of intensity and anonymity. my favourites are the ones with warm lighting, they're kind of nostalgic but also make me feel like a dust spore observing a still world
Thank you! I'm glad I could nail the atmosphere
These are fantastic. I believe that to do this kind of photography well you need to have the ability to look at places with a different kind of eye/observation. I have found that it requires a level of concentration and presence like nothing else. I can't describe the headspace I'm in when I take photos like this. I don't find it, it finds me.
Thank you! I think it sometimes it's more like places and moments are waiting for someone to discover them rather than someone discovering the places and moments
I really like posts like this. You don't need any words to feel the pictures. You can feel the warmth or coldness, you can feel the atmosphere as if you're standing there.
I appreciate this! I was thinking of naming the pictures, but then again I thought that maybe I'll just let the images do all the talking. I'm very glad if they work as intended!
They did. It conveys emotion just as well as words could explain.
Great vibe...urban exploration is underrated imo and pictures like these have a beautiful mix of intensity and anonymity. my favourites are the ones with warm lighting, they're kind of nostalgic but also make me feel like a dust spore observing a still world
Thank you! I'm glad I could nail the atmosphere
These are fantastic. I believe that to do this kind of photography well you need to have the ability to look at places with a different kind of eye/observation. I have found that it requires a level of concentration and presence like nothing else. I can't describe the headspace I'm in when I take photos like this. I don't find it, it finds me.
Thank you! I think it sometimes it's more like places and moments are waiting for someone to discover them rather than someone discovering the places and moments