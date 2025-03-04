ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, the world feels as if it's overwhelmingly full of people obsessed with various aesthetics. From cottagecore to dark academic -- there's probably one for every single person out there.

Well, today, we're also going to focus on two aesthetics -- liminal spaces and dreamcore. They might not be as cozy as some other popular ones, but doesn't mean they don't have their own fans. Of course they do -- quite a lot, in fact. So, today let's explore how these aesthetics blend together and who knows? You might just become a fan yourself.

#1

Balloons floating outside a window create a surreal liminal space above the city clouds.

liminal.dreamscape Report

    #2

    Dimly lit liminal space with snow on the floor leading to a dark forest, creating an eerie atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #3

    Dimly lit indoor pool resembling liminal spaces, creating an eerie atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    Since you opened this article, we will assume that you use social media in some capacity. Who doesn’t nowadays anyway, right? Well, at least 5.07 billion people for sure do. Since there are so many users of the World Wide Web, there (almost) just as many niches you can discover. 

    One of the most popular niches in the last couple of years is the aesthetic trend. In a nutshell, it’s a form of identity expression that usually involves some kind of sharing on social media. For example, curated images, video edits, mood boards, memes, and playlists being posted online to evoke an aesthetically pleasing feeling. 
    #4

    Overgrown liminal space with abandoned computers and desks outside at dusk.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #5

    Dimly lit hallway with a single Christmas tree, evokes eerie liminal space atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #6

    Underwater view of fish beneath a liminal space with two skyscrapers in the distance, under a bright sun.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    The list of possible aesthetics is almost never-ending, as new ones keep getting added basically every day. Take this list as proof of that – it contains numerous names, from more mainstream ones like Y2K to lesser-known (at least to us) ones like Crowcore

    Today, we’re going to focus on only two aesthetics that, in a way, are interlinked with each other – liminal spaces and dreamcore

    The former refers to the images of empty, abandoned places that evoke eerie, surreal feelings, representing places of transition. Then, the latter is a surrealist aesthetic that uses motifs of dreams, daydreams, and/or nightmares. 
    #7

    Liminal space with sand-covered floor and starry night sky mural, creating an unsettling, surreal atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #8

    Liminal space featuring a tiled infinity pool with a view of rolling hills and a clear blue sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #9

    Colorful waterslide extending into foggy waters, creating a liminal space.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    So, imagine what would happen if you mixed them up – the images in today’s list are what you get. All of these were collected from an Instagram page called @liminal.dreamscape. The page, which posts images nearly daily, currently has a little over half a million followers. In other words, people who enjoy feeling both comforted and creeped out by the same image. 

    But why do these liminal spaces feel this way? As this Reddit user put it, “Scary because it’s empty without people. Comforting because it’s empty without people.” That is kind of an ingenious way to explain his phenomenon. 
    #10

    House with red-lit windows and a tree at night, a classic example of eerie liminal spaces.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #11

    Dimly lit corridor with pool, float tubes, and palm tree sculpture; an eerie liminal space.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #12

    Dimly lit room with a computer desk and a chair, leading to a brightly lit liminal space with a scenic window view.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    In a tad broader sense, some people describe a liminal space as a place between 'what was' and what will be 'next.' Essentially, it is a place of transition, waiting, not being in the know. It doesn’t even have to be a physical space – it can also be applied to emotional or even metaphorical places. 

    Emotional liminal space is where a person ends after life-altering events like graduation, divorce, and the death of a loved one to name a few. Metaphorical one refers to a time between two ideas. For example, when a person is making a decision, until they do, they’re in there. 
    #13

    Snowy liminal space with a pink balloon under an orange sky, blending indoors and outdoors.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #14

    Liminal space featuring a vibrant field under a clear blue sky with scattered clouds.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #15

    Colorful rainbow slides reflecting sunlight in a watery liminal space under a bright blue sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    Well, the popularity of pages like the one discussed today shows that sometimes people clearly crave something to make them a bit uncomfortable. Well, it’s no secret that some people like the rush that fear brings on, as the surge of adrenaline releases dopamine and serotonin to the brain, which makes us feel good. So, maybe indulging in some creepy images from time to time isn’t so bad, is it?
    #16

    Colorful carpeted corridor high above a foggy cityscape, showcasing a liminal space feeling with distant skyscrapers.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #17

    Indoor pool with vivid pink and yellow pillars, exemplifying a liminal space with an unsettlingly empty atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #18

    Night view of a liminal space with an empty pool and glowing slides under a starry sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #19

    Colorful path under a curved walkway, showcasing liminal spaces with a solitary trash can and expansive sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #20

    Snowy liminal space at night, with colorful lights and trees, creating an eerie, isolated atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #21

    Indoor pool with a spiral slide and large windows, creating a liminal space with reflections and natural sunlight.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #22

    Skyscrapers emerging from fog in a liminal space under a bright sun with grass in the foreground.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #23

    Dark liminal space filled with colorful plastic balls, creating an unsettling atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #24

    A floating house under rainbow skies, representing eerie liminal spaces.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #25

    Liminal space in a high-rise corridor with colorful carpet, surrounded by fog and skyscrapers in the background.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #26

    Liminal space with empty chairs, a tree, and glowing lights in the sky creating an eerie atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #27

    Bubbles floating above a backyard pool, creating a surreal liminal space under a clear sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #28

    A serene liminal space featuring empty water slides under a bright, partly cloudy sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #29

    Colorful liminal space water slide in an empty indoor pool area.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #30

    Open doors leading to a path adorned with balloons, creating a liminal space under a blue sky with clouds.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #31

    A surreal liminal space with a pathway through green hills and colorful balloons in a blue sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #32

    Sun setting over city skyline and clouds, viewed from a reflective surface with flowers in the foreground, creating a liminal space.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #33

    Liminal space of an empty orange water slide under the sun with apartment buildings nearby.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #34

    Multicolored slides in an empty room with reflective water, exemplifying eerie liminal spaces.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #35

    Liminal space with a tiled pool stretching into cloudy sky, under a bright sun.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #36

    Red slides in an eerie indoor space, creating an ominous liminal atmosphere with water flow.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #37

    Liminal space with glowing pool at dusk, reflecting colorful lights beside a house.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #38

    Rows of suburban houses with pink roses in foreground under a clear blue sky, evoking lonely liminal spaces.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #39

    Liminal space with two doors and a third opening to a sunlit garden path.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #40

    Darkened room with old TVs, snowy landscape outside under a bright sky, representing eerie liminal spaces.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #41

    Dimly lit liminal space hallway with a wooden beam through the ceiling.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #42

    Balloons inside a car at sunset create an eerie liminal space atmosphere.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #43

    Sky-high liminal space of a water slide merging into clouds during sunset.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #44

    Dimly lit liminal space in a supermarket aisle with an eerie atmosphere and a glowing exit sign.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #45

    Dark liminal space featuring an eerie, deserted waterslide spiraling under a cloudy night sky.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

    #46

    Curved modern building with colorful flowers and a vast, open landscape, exemplifying liminal spaces and solitude.

    liminal.dreamscape Report

