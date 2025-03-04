ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, the world feels as if it's overwhelmingly full of people obsessed with various aesthetics. From cottagecore to dark academic -- there's probably one for every single person out there.

Well, today, we're also going to focus on two aesthetics -- liminal spaces and dreamcore. They might not be as cozy as some other popular ones, but doesn't mean they don't have their own fans. Of course they do -- quite a lot, in fact. So, today let's explore how these aesthetics blend together and who knows? You might just become a fan yourself.

More info: Instagram