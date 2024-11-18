Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Spots Cheating Husband With His “Side Piece” At Restaurant—Her “Petty” Reaction Goes Viral
News

Wife Spots Cheating Husband With His “Side Piece” At Restaurant—Her “Petty” Reaction Goes Viral

Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

One would suspect a trip to Texas Roadhouse would end in discussions over how delicious the steak was—but this woman on TikTok left with the sweet taste of revenge instead. 

Going by lil momma on the social media app, she posted a viral video where she confronted her cheating husband after spotting him dining with his “side piece.”

Highlights
  • Woman spots cheating husband at Texas Roadhouse, reacts with viral TikTok.
  • She asks waiter to give bill to husband, 'side piece's' jaw drops.
  • Viewers praise her 'level of petty'; video garners over 4.5 million views.

“STAY TOXIC,” the caption read in a clip that has since been viewed over 4.5 million times.

A woman confronted her soon-to-be ex-husband after spotting him out on a date with his “side piece”

Wife Spots Cheating Husband With His "Side Piece" At Restaurant—Her "Petty" Reaction Goes Viral

Image credits: lilmomma1711

In the video, the woman says, “When you’re at Texas Roadhouse and your ex-husband shows up with a side piece” as the camera panned to her spouse sitting at a nearby table.

Immediately, the clip cuts to her sitting in her car where she explains the situation in depth.

She had been dining out with a friend when her ex walked in with a new woman. Her friend warned her not to look or make a spectacle.

“B–tch, what? Exactly. Of course I’mma look,” the TikToker said, jokingly, while informing the audience her husband had been cheating on her since January.

Wife Spots Cheating Husband With His "Side Piece" At Restaurant—Her "Petty" Reaction Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lilmomma1711

Her response to the sighting was unexpected—but it got viewers riled up in the best way possible.

As the waiter brought over the bill, the woman insisted he give it to her husband instead and mentioned the priceless reaction of his “side piece,” whose jaw “hit the f–king floor.”

Later, she gave an update, stating that he did not end up paying for her bill.

Viewers cheered her on, saying the interaction was a “level of petty” they aspired to be

Wife Spots Cheating Husband With His "Side Piece" At Restaurant—Her "Petty" Reaction Goes Viral

Image credits: lilmomma1711

@lilmomma1711 STAY TOXIC 🤪🤪 #storytime #menaintshii #cheater #staytoxic #fyppppp #viralllllll ♬ original sound – lil momma ❤️‍🔥

Many people, including some staff at the restaurant, chimed in with their thoughts.

“Girl you ATE at that Texas Roadhouse!!!” someone exclaimed.

“The level of PETTYYYYY I’m tryna beeeee!!!! Yaasssss queeennnn!! I don’t know you but I adore you!” gushed another.

“As a Texas Roadhouse server, I approve,” wrote one of the employees.

One user also advised the woman to “take him to court for child support.”

The engagement of the original video was so high that the content creator decided to give more updates on the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife Spots Cheating Husband With His "Side Piece" At Restaurant—Her "Petty" Reaction Goes Viral

Image credits: lilmomma1711

@lilmomma1711 imagine losing me and having to watch me get 10X hotter 🥵 im not sorry for posting about my weight loss journey cause i did that! 😮‍💨 #CapCut #weightlosstransformation #newme#singlemama #fyp ♬ original sound – miley🔛🔝

Since then, the woman has posted four more videos, discussing the events that led up to what happened on that memorable night.

The pair had been married for approximately eight years and shared two children together.

“Our relationship hasn’t always been the best,” she admitted, mentioning that cheating on one another was always part of the picture and the situation was “toxic.”

But things took a drastic turn when a new woman—who had her own partner and kids—entered their lives, quickly becoming friends with the TikToker. The two couples went on double dates and grew closer over time.

Wife Spots Cheating Husband With His "Side Piece" At Restaurant—Her "Petty" Reaction Goes Viral

Image credits: lilmomma1711

According to the content creator, the new woman viewed their hangouts as an “eye-opener” and was determined to live the kind of life she had.

After leaving her “baby daddy,” she moved in with the pair and kept her own secret behind closed doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She had been secretly f–king my husband in my daughter’s bedroom while I’m asleep at the other end of the house,” said the social media personality.

Although she confronted both of them, they denied all of her accusations.

Image credits: lilmomma1711

@lilmomma1711 He really fumbled.. PART 3 coming sooonnnn! 🤪 #cheater #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #part3? #viralllllll ♬ Cheater, Cheater – Joey+Rory

“All of this is still kind of fresh to me,” the woman said in her video. “My heart actually does hurt.” 

She revealed how much the situation has affected her mental health, saying it had gotten “to the point where I was depressed.”

Commenters rallied in favor of the single mother, sharing their personal experiences and lifting her up.

“That’s my level of petty” read one of the comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

11

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
mr-garyscott avatar
El Dee
El Dee
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Husband? Ex-husband? Toxic? They BOTH cheated?? This gets less clear as the article goes on. I started cheering her on but then I got confused..

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
itsjustme223 avatar
Shane S
Shane S
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like the wait staff were collateral damage. I think this whole thing was a content creation idea from the start. You both sound toxic.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
mr-garyscott avatar
El Dee
El Dee
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Husband? Ex-husband? Toxic? They BOTH cheated?? This gets less clear as the article goes on. I started cheering her on but then I got confused..

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
itsjustme223 avatar
Shane S
Shane S
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like the wait staff were collateral damage. I think this whole thing was a content creation idea from the start. You both sound toxic.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda