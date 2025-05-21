In 2015, Zack Mclaughlin captivated audiences with his realistic creations of birds, crafted using paper, wood, and other mixed media. Now, the artist continues to create, expanding his subjects beyond birds to include frogs, butterflies, and other critters.

Zack has previously shared that he loves working with paper because of its incredible versatility, while wood provides a solid structure for building the framework to which the paper is added. Although each sculpture takes a long time to complete, as Zack cuts out every feather by hand, we believe the effort is well worth it. What do you think, Pandas?

More info: Instagram | paperandwood.co.uk

#1

Lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood with vibrant orange crest and detailed black and white wings in mid-flight.

paperandwood_ Report

    #2

    Lifelike paper and wood sculpture of a bee with detailed wings and textured body, showcasing mesmerizing craftsmanship.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #3

    Lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood with detailed wings spread against a green background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #4

    Lifelike blue bird crafted from paper and wood, showcasing intricate feather details and dynamic wing position on a plain background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #5

    Hand holding a lifelike butterfly crafted from paper and wood, showcasing detailed and realistic bird art.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #6

    Hand holding a lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood with vibrant green feathers and long tail feathers.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #7

    Lifelike paper and wood butterfly crafted by artist, showcasing detailed textures and vibrant colors on dark background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #8

    Realistic lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood, resting on a hand against a plain background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #9

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, perched on a branch holding a fish against a blue background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #10

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, showing detailed blue and orange feathers perched on a branch.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #11

    Lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood with detailed feathers, suspended against a blue background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #12

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, perched on a wooden branch with detailed feathers and vibrant colors.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #13

    A lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood resting on a person's hand surrounded by soft grass silhouettes.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #14

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, perched on a textured wooden branch against a plain background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #15

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, showing detailed feathers and vibrant colors on a branch.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #16

    Lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood with vibrant pink and black feathers perched on a textured branch.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #17

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, showcasing detailed wings and vibrant natural colors in flight against blue sky.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #18

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, showing detailed feathers and vibrant colors against a blue background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #19

    Hand holding a lifelike blue bird crafted from paper and wood with detailed feathers and gold edges.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #20

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, showcasing detailed feathers and vibrant colors against a blue background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #21

    Hand holding a lifelike butterfly crafted from paper and wood, showcasing detailed and colorful wings against a green background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #22

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, perched on a piece of bark against a blue background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #23

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood, displayed above coral art with glowing light on dark background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #24

    Lifelike bird crafted from paper and wood hovering near vibrant pink flowers against a clear blue sky background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #25

    A realistic frog sculpture held in a hand, showcasing lifelike craftsmanship from paper and wood by the artist.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #26

    A lifelike bird sculpture made from paper and wood held delicately by a hand against a pink background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #27

    Green caterpillar on a stem, showcasing lifelike detail in a paper and wood bird art style.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #28

    A lifelike paper and wood bird perched on a twig, showcasing intricate craftsmanship and realistic details.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #29

    Lifelike butterfly crafted from paper and wood with detailed colorful wings, set against a bright yellow background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #30

    Two lifelike paper and wood birds perched on a green leaf against a blurred natural background.

    paperandwood_ Report

    #31

    Lifelike bird sculpture crafted from paper and wood with detailed feathers and realistic form against a blue background.

    paperandwood_ Report

