In 2015, Zack Mclaughlin captivated audiences with his realistic creations of birds, crafted using paper, wood, and other mixed media. Now, the artist continues to create, expanding his subjects beyond birds to include frogs, butterflies, and other critters.

Zack has previously shared that he loves working with paper because of its incredible versatility, while wood provides a solid structure for building the framework to which the paper is added. Although each sculpture takes a long time to complete, as Zack cuts out every feather by hand, we believe the effort is well worth it. What do you think, Pandas?

More info: Instagram | paperandwood.co.uk