24 Items So Smart, They Practically Come With a “Life Sorted” Achievement Badge
"Adulting" is basically a high-stakes improv show where the script is just a pile of bills and a never-ending to-do list. One minute you're thriving, successfully keeping a houseplant alive for a whole week, and the next you're staring into the void of your fridge wondering how all your groceries disappeared three days after you bought them. It's a journey filled with tiny triumphs (like assembling IKEA furniture without tears) and the occasional existential crisis over what to make for dinner.
But what if we told you there are some low-key brilliant items out there that can actually make this whole "being a responsible human" thing a tad more manageable, maybe even… enjoyable? We've scoured the internet and probably our own wishlists to find those clever bits and bobs that make you nod and think, "Yep, a fellow adult who gets it must have invented this."
Adulting Involves Checking Your Blind Spots, But Since That's Often A Lie We Tell Ourselves, The Convex Blind Spot Mirror Does The Heavy Lifting
Review: "Mirror helps to see vehicles that are in the blind spot on both sides of the car." - oldtimer
Making Your Toilet Bowl Look Vaguely Like A Botanical Garden Is A Level Of Adulting We Can All Aspire To With This Flower Toilet Gel Stamp
Review: "Took a minute to figure out how to use it but they look so cute & smell great." - Kami Anmarie
Our Pipes Are Probably One More Bacon Batch Away From Staging A Greasy Protest, So Perhaps Introduce Them To Fryaway Cooking Oil Solidifier Before They Call A Plumber Union Rep
Review: "This is magic no lie I did not expect for this stuff to work as well as it did it shocked me no lie I felt like a kid playing with a new toy." - Lauren
That Awkward Moment Your Phone Swan Dives Into Your Airline Meal Is Officially Cancelled Thanks To This Airplane Phone Mount , So You Can Binge Your Shows In Peace, Turbulence And All
Review: "Love this little device! I’ve brought various phone holding devices over the years and none of them have been as functional as this one. Love that there are multiple ways to use it and it holds the phone securely. Very sturdy, but not so bulky that you don’t want to pack it. Highly recommended." - wildcatsarahj
Review: "Only 3 uses in one week and I already see a huge difference! I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this product. I thought I was going to have to live with this skin all my life!!!" - Kathy
Review: "This stain was on there for about a month and I used it once and it came off almost perfectly (almost because there is the tiniest yellow staining. Barely anything noticeable ) it does has have a small smell but after putting it to wash it no longer smells So far a great product!!!" - jessica
Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker
Review: "Look at the pictures before and after. 10$ kit is unbelievable worked very well. I dont have to spend 500$ to change my windshield anymore." - Vitaliy
Feeling that "add to cart" impulse tingling yet? We don't blame you. It's like finding out there are cheat codes for life, but instead of god mode, you get perfectly organized drawers and no more surprise sticky spots. Take a deep breath, maybe grab another La Croix, because we're only just getting warmed up with these grown-up goodies.
That Mysterious Layer Of Crumbs And Fluff At The Bottom Of Your Purse Has Met Its Match With The Clean Ball For Your Handbag
Review: "Yet it works amazingly! I don't know how but my school and work bag always has STUFF in there, no matter how many times I clean it. These tiny things really catch it all! They are lightweight, super easy to clean, and just cute! Great value for the price." - maries_corner22
Prepare For Your Kitchen To Get The Monica Geller Treatment Because This Cutting Board With Storage Container Compartments Is About To Make Your Mise En Place So Satisfyingly Organized, Your Other Gadgets Will Be Green With Envy
Review: "I bought two of these cutting boards one for myself & one as a gift. I absolutely love it!" - Nancy K
Is The Dust On Your Blinds Practically A Historical Artifact By Now? Well, Museum's Closed, Because This Blind Cleaner Duster Is Ready To Gently Escort Those Ancient Particles Into Oblivion
Review: "I love how easy these are to use." - Holly L.
Review: "I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop." - Rachel
Review: "I saw this product and tried it in my shower. I was stunned that I didn’t have to use much strength at all to scrub the glass. Best of all no harsh chemicals!!! As someone who summers of asthma I was able to clean without having to cover my face or wait for the harsh smells to go away. This product is AMAZING!" - Tony Martinez
Review: "I love the smell! For how well they work the price is worth it! It's super easy to clean with these. Now every package I've bought has been perfect for every affresh product!" - Whitney
Review: "I have been trying a million things to get rid of dark spots on my face and some really expensive! Thought I would try this bar and to my amazement I can already tell a difference in a week! So excited" - Patty Reed
Review: "I tried the eye cream the night I got it and noticed a difference the morning! It's subtle, but each day I see the puffiness go down and the black eye bags slowly disappear!" - Shelley Peters
Okay, by now your apartment is probably starting to look like it actually belongs to someone who has their life at least 75% figured out (on the outside, anyway, we all have our secrets). But don't stop scrolling just yet! We've still got a few more gems that are about to make those everyday adulting hurdles feel more like tiny, conquerable speed bumps.
Review: "There was no crazy scrubbing, foam, or this or that product. I just followed the instructions, and it worked like a charm! I just had to clean and rinse the area so the product could be removed. This kills black mold, and it makes it seem like it was a breeze of a job!" - Anonymouss
Review: "The Pink Stuff is seriously amazing!! I’ve been dealing with an absolutely disgusting looking sink since moving into my place a year ago. I could never get the stains out from all the scratches in the surface — until now! Don’t hesitate to try it, just do it. Best $5 I’ve ever spent!!" - SilverSafire25
Draining Pasta Without Half Of It Escaping Into The Sink Is A True Adulting Win, Made Easier By The Snap N' Strain Colander
Review: "This thing is AMAZING. I have had it for TWO YEARS and use it often." - Michelle
Consider Your Foot Owies Officially Diagnosed And Treated By These Dr. Frederick's Blister Bandages, No Co-Pay Required
Review: "I use this blister plaster to cover and protect nasty deer fly and yellow fly bites I get in the summer. The bites are itchy and scratching makes them blister. The slightest touch sets off the itching. These plasters stick and stay on all week, even soaking in hot bath. Very water resistant and adhesive." - Annie MacKenzie
For Those High-Stakes Adulting Moments When Your Nerves Try To Broadcast Themselves Via Your Armpits, These Sweatblock Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes Are Basically Your Underarm's Chill Pill
Review: "Amazing product! If you sweat profusely, this is the item for you. I have never found anything that works this good." - Prentice Joseph
Review: "I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago." - Amazon Customer
Finally, A Way To Get Those Sharp, Even Wings Without Needing The Steady Hands Of A Surgeon Or Sacrificing Your Firstborn To The Makeup Gods, All Thanks To The Winged Eyeliner Stamp
Review: "It took me a lot of practice to get the wings right, especially with hooded eyes, but still way better than trying to do it freehand. And once you figure it out, it’s easy. Stays on longer than the other liners I have used. Definitely worth the price." - Michele Mitchell
Adulting Means Sometimes You Have To Prep Your Own Apples, But The Apple Corer Peeler And Slicer Makes It Feel Less Like A Punishment
Review: "How have I lived my whole life without one of these! This thing is AMAZING!! Peel, Cut and Core in seconds and even eat in a way I’ve never eaten apples. I used to spend about 3mins on average peeling and cutting by hand and eating chunks this thing has changed my life." - Unbiased_R3view