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For the past fifteen years, I've searched for stories most people never get to see.

Not because I wanted to collect countries, but because I wanted to understand people.

Photography has taken me across 91 countries—from the war in Ukraine and women fighting on the front lines, to underground LGBTQ+ communities in Iran, Pakistan and Belarus, criminal gangs in Guatemala and Mexico, child labour in Ghana, indigenous tribes deep in the Amazon rainforest, exorcisms in Ethiopia, forgotten communities in Japan, life inside cemeteries in the Philippines, addiction in Greenland, and many other places where humanity reveals both its darkest and most beautiful sides.

During those years I've slept in slums, indigenous villages, tiny Japanese apartments without fresh air, refugee shelters and war zones. I've shared meals with gang members, spent weeks with communities that most people never meet, watched ancient rituals, crossed front lines and documented lives that often exist completely outside the public eye. Some of the people I photographed became lifelong friends. A few probably wanted me dead.

I've never believed photography is just about creating beautiful images.

More info: tesinskyphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook