I Crossed Front Lines And Risked My Life, But My Greatest Challenge Was Becoming A Father (24 Pics)
For the past fifteen years, I've searched for stories most people never get to see.
Not because I wanted to collect countries, but because I wanted to understand people.
Photography has taken me across 91 countries—from the war in Ukraine and women fighting on the front lines, to underground LGBTQ+ communities in Iran, Pakistan and Belarus, criminal gangs in Guatemala and Mexico, child labour in Ghana, indigenous tribes deep in the Amazon rainforest, exorcisms in Ethiopia, forgotten communities in Japan, life inside cemeteries in the Philippines, addiction in Greenland, and many other places where humanity reveals both its darkest and most beautiful sides.
During those years I've slept in slums, indigenous villages, tiny Japanese apartments without fresh air, refugee shelters and war zones. I've shared meals with gang members, spent weeks with communities that most people never meet, watched ancient rituals, crossed front lines and documented lives that often exist completely outside the public eye. Some of the people I photographed became lifelong friends. A few probably wanted me dead.
I've never believed photography is just about creating beautiful images.
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To me, it's a way of challenging stereotypes, starting conversations and helping people see the world through someone else's eyes. A photograph should make you feel something. If it doesn't change you, question you or stay with you long after you've seen it, then it's just another picture. That belief has guided every journey I've ever taken.
Traveling also became something deeply personal. Since my teenage years I've struggled with anxiety, and stepping into unfamiliar cultures, impossible situations and uncomfortable conversations slowly became my own form of therapy. Every journey pushed me outside my comfort zone, and every person I met changed me a little.
Years ago, an elderly Buddhist man in Malaysia looked at me and said, "You are a shaman." At first I laughed. Later I realised what he meant. The camera itself has no magic. Like any other tool, it only matters if there's something human behind it. That's why I've never been interested in photography alone. I've always been interested in people—and in creating something that might outlive the photograph itself. In Art.
I sacrificed almost everything for that belief—my time, my energy and more money than I'd probably spend on a house. Looking back, I don't regret a single journey, a single risk or a single dollar. Every one of them taught me something I could never have learned anywhere else.
Those journeys changed my life.
They also nearly ended it.
More than once I found myself in situations where I genuinely wasn't sure I'd make it home. The closest came in San Francisco, where I stopped breathing and came within moments of losing my life. Somehow, I got another chance.
People often ask me which country was the most dangerous.
The truth is...
They're asking the wrong question.
The hardest story I've ever lived wasn't in a war zone.
It wasn't inside a prison.
It wasn't while photographing criminal gangs.
It wasn't standing in the middle of a revolution.
It began the day I became a father.
Ironically, after witnessing so much human suffering around the world, nothing prepared me for the emotional reality of fighting for something so simple: the chance to be the father my daughter deserves.
Today, my greatest journey isn't measured by the number of countries I've visited. It's measured by the time I get to spend with my daughter, by fighting to remain an active part of her life, to protect her happiness, help her heal, and give her what every child truly needs—not false promises or temporary substitutes, but the unconditional love, safety, trust and stability that only a devoted parent can give.
Like every child, she deserves a father who is present—not just in photographs, but in everyday life.
Fighting to stay in my daughter's life has become the greatest challenge I've ever faced.
Some fathers have every opportunity to be with their children but choose not to. Others spend years fighting for every extra day, every extra hour and every ordinary moment together.
I'm one of them.
I've loved my daughter from the very beginning. I've never stopped showing up, I've never stopped fighting, and I'll never stop believing she deserves the father she's always had.
Every moment we spend together reminds me what truly matters.
We're learning from each other.
We're growing together.
We're healing together.
Despite everything we've been through, and despite everything that has been taken from us, no one can take away what matters most—the love we share, the trust we've built, and the bond that exists between us.
That bond has taught me more about courage, resilience and hope than any war, revolution or dangerous assignment ever could.
That fight has changed me more than every country I've ever visited.
Today, when I photograph war, I don't only see soldiers.
I see fathers.
When I photograph refugees, I don't only see displacement.
I see families trying to stay together.
When I photograph children, I no longer see only another documentary story.
I imagine my own daughter.
Photography taught me to observe.
Fatherhood taught me to truly understand.
Looking back, I don't regret a single journey, a single risk or a single dollar I spent chasing stories. Those experiences shaped not only the photographer I became, but also the father and the person I'm still trying to become.
The photographs in this post aren't simply my favourite images from the last fifteen years.
Together, they tell the story of a young man who left home searching for humanity across the world... only to discover that the most important journey of his life was waiting for him at home.
Today, my greatest journey isn't measured by the number of countries I've visited. It's measured by the moments I get to spend with my daughter.
I've been there with my love from the very beginning. I've never walked away, never given up and never stopped fighting to be part of her life.
Some fathers don't want that opportunity. I do. Every single day.
I'm simply fighting for more time with my daughter, because I believe every child deserves a loving, present father—and every father who never gives up deserves the chance to be one.