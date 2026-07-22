26 Painfully Accurate ‘Mid Comics’ About The Modern AI Industry
'Mid' is a daily comic about Synthetica, an AI startup that raised far too much money and cannot stop pivoting. As the artist behind the series shared: "I started drawing it because I run a small AI company myself, and the strangest parts of this industry never make the news: the fundraising theater, the agents that almost work, the demos that die the second an investor looks at them."
Chad, the main character of the series, is the CEO. He communicates entirely in buzzwords, bets the runway on whatever he read that morning, and cares about his team in ways that reliably make everything worse. The engineers keep the place running despite him. A new strip goes up most days.
Scroll down and explore a selection of the best comics by 'Mid', where, as the artist puts it: "Everything here is satire, but less of it is invented than you'd hope."
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Same AI
The only advantage of AI is that it's smarter than those who rely on it.
He Died Doing What He Loved
Paternity Leave
The North Korean version went bankrupt but kept running, with no visible means of support. We're not sure what to make of that but we don't want to try again.