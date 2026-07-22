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'Mid' is a daily comic about Synthetica, an AI startup that raised far too much money and cannot stop pivoting. As the artist behind the series shared: "I started drawing it because I run a small AI company myself, and the strangest parts of this industry never make the news: the fundraising theater, the agents that almost work, the demos that die the second an investor looks at them."

Chad, the main character of the series, is the CEO. He communicates entirely in buzzwords, bets the runway on whatever he read that morning, and cares about his team in ways that reliably make everything worse. The engineers keep the place running despite him. A new strip goes up most days.

Scroll down and explore a selection of the best comics by 'Mid', where, as the artist puts it: "Everything here is satire, but less of it is invented than you'd hope."

More info: midcomic.com | Instagram | x.com