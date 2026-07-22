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'Mid' is a daily comic about Synthetica, an AI startup that raised far too much money and cannot stop pivoting. As the artist behind the series shared: "I started drawing it because I run a small AI company myself, and the strangest parts of this industry never make the news: the fundraising theater, the agents that almost work, the demos that die the second an investor looks at them."

Chad, the main character of the series, is the CEO. He communicates entirely in buzzwords, bets the runway on whatever he read that morning, and cares about his team in ways that reliably make everything worse. The engineers keep the place running despite him. A new strip goes up most days.

Scroll down and explore a selection of the best comics by 'Mid', where, as the artist puts it: "Everything here is satire, but less of it is invented than you'd hope."

More info: midcomic.com | Instagram | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Same AI

Same AI

mid.comics Report

7points
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andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only advantage of AI is that it's smarter than those who rely on it.

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    #2

    He Died Doing What He Loved

    He Died Doing What He Loved

    mid.comics Report

    6points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And delighting the shareholders, natch.

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    0points
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    #3

    Paternity Leave

    Paternity Leave

    mid.comics Report

    6points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The North Korean version went bankrupt but kept running, with no visible means of support. We're not sure what to make of that but we don't want to try again.

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    #4

    Reference Check

    Reference Check

    mid.comics Report

    6points
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    #5

    Younger And Younger

    Younger And Younger

    mid.comics Report

    5points
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    #6

    In Confidence

    In Confidence

    mid.comics Report

    5points
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    #7

    The Pass

    The Pass

    mid.comics Report

    5points
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    #8

    Days Since Last Pivot

    Days Since Last Pivot

    mid.comics Report

    4points
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    #9

    Performance Review

    Performance Review

    mid.comics Report

    4points
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    #10

    Into Yc

    Into Yc

    mid.comics Report

    4points
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    #11

    A Balanced Diet

    A Balanced Diet

    mid.comics Report

    4points
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    #12

    The One That Got Away

    The One That Got Away

    mid.comics Report

    4points
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    #13

    The Allegations Are True

    The Allegations Are True

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #14

    The Moat

    The Moat

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #15

    Total Confidence

    Total Confidence

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #16

    The Raise

    The Raise

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #17

    Bare Metal

    Bare Metal

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #18

    Settling In

    Settling In

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #19

    NYC Has Single Girls

    NYC Has Single Girls

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #20

    Idiot Sandwich

    Idiot Sandwich

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #21

    The Speech

    The Speech

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #22

    The Day Off

    The Day Off

    mid.comics Report

    3points
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    #23

    Jevons Paradox

    Jevons Paradox

    mid.comics Report

    2points
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    #24

    Priorities

    Priorities

    mid.comics Report

    2points
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    #25

    The Value Ladder

    The Value Ladder

    mid.comics Report

    1point
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    #26

    The Sales Expert

    The Sales Expert

    mid.comics Report

    1point
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