Someone asked “Which life hacks/diy tricks actually worked for you guys?” and netizens shared their favorite examples. So get yourself somewhere comfortable, prepare to take some notes, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to comment your personal ideas, thoughts and experiences below.

As it turns out, having millions of people do similar tasks day in and day out will bring out the quickest and easiest ways to accomplish them. However, we all have to go through a huge amount of information every single day, so it can be helpful to find some solid tips and tricks all in one place.

#1 When I wash my windows, I wash the outside horizontal and the the inside vertical.



This way I can easily tell if the streaks are on the inside or out. Huge timesaver.

#2 The no empty hands rule. There is always something that can be put away. Going upstairs, take something that goes there. Helps keep the clutter from building up in the usual spots aka any flat surface.

#3 Adding the word "reddit" at the end of every question I search on Google. Theres always a person that ask that question 7y before me.

#4 Vinegar and Dawn soap will clean pretty much everything in your house. Everything.

#5 This is an old but loved one, you can clean rust off metal with coca-cola, oldest mechanic's trick in the book.

#6 Doing a closing shift before going to bed.



Put everything in its place from the shelves/tables, take out the garbage and turn on the dishwasher - every evening.



I'm not a morning person, but getting up and everything is tidy makes a completely different start to the day.

#7 Use a vegetable peeler to shave off thin bits of hard cold butter that will spread on bread/toast much easier!

#8 Everytime I get up off the couch or toilet, I do a full, deep squat. It's the lazy man's way to keep your legs strong. It don't even feel like i do 20-25 squats a day.

#9 Sniffing an alcohol swab will help cure nausea most of the time.

#10 After taking a shower I initially dry myself using hands. Just run your hands along your body to get rid of excess water. Especially good when you have a hairy body. I got this from reddit years ago and I’m using it to this day since.

#11 I always say that half-a*sed is better than no-a*sed. Doing a part of a chore, half the dishes, some of the laundry, cleaning part of the bathroom, vacuuming 1 room, is better than letting the mess build up until it's overwhelming.

#12 If you’re asking someone to do something for you or give something to you, give them a reason why you want/need it. It can literally be *any* reason. The chances of them agreeing increase significantly if you attach a reason. It’s just something that clicks in people’s brains.



I cannot overemphasize how little the reason you give matters. Obviously a good reason is better, but a nonsense/basic reason works well too (and sometimes better). The most important thing is that you say it with confidence (like it’s a reasonable explanation).



For example:



- “Can I have the big slice of cake?” **[Bad, rude, greedy, yuck]**



- “Can I have the big slice of cake? I love chocolate cake. **[Good, grateful, let the boy have a treat]**



Another:



- “Can we move the meeting to 10:30 AM?” **[Ummm, can you stop being lazy and show up on time?]**



- “Can we move the meeting to 10:30 AM? That Tuesday is really busy for me.” **[Omg, yes, let’s make this work.]**



It doesn’t always work, but I’ve definitely gotten better results with it than people I know who just ask.

#13 Before the days of Uber, I tried something I saw on the internet.



Rather than calling a cab to get where I needed to go, I walked into a pizza joint, placed an order for delivery and asked if they'd let me come along for the ride. They were surprisingly cool about it, the ride was cheaper than taking a cab and I had pizza!



Edit: DON'T F*****G DO THIS. I was a dumb twenty-something year old kid when I did this, and I didn't know how scary the world can be. What I did was not safe, it was not smart. And if you're a delivery person, never agree to something like this! AND DON'T PICK UP HITCHHIKERS!

#14 A former GF called me unexpectedly a few months after we mutually broke up. She knew I was a freelance IT guy with lots of spare parts and asked me if I had an extra power supply for her laptop.



I don't mind letting go of something I got for free (when I can't fix a laptop, the clients usually let me keep it for parts), but I'm in a suburb, and she's in the city.



However, I had an upcoming plan to go into the city, but didn't want to make the effort to meet up with her.



So I painted her initials on the unit with correction fluid, and turned it into the Lost and Found at a major rail transit hub, pretending I found it in the food court, still plugged into a wall outlet.



It actually worked - she picked it up a day or two after I dropped it off!

#15 When cleaning plastic containers, put some soap, warm water and a paper towel section and seal it up and shake it for 30 secs. Gets rid of all the sauce.

#16 A surprising number of online shops have discount codes that are easy to guess. Stuff like “PROMO2024” or “BLACKFRIDAY24”. If you’re willing to be a little more unethical try some word combos for veteran or first responder discounts.

#17 Assumptive/ decisive language when talking to people.



Learned this knocking on doors for a living once upon a time.



Essentially when I’m working I only ask people yes or no and this or that questions.



I don’t ask “what day works for you?”



Instead “are you available on this day?”



I don’t ask “what time would be most convenient”



I ask “are you a morning person or do you prefer to sleep in a bit?”



I don’t ask “what do you want”



I ask “do you want this”



Yada yada yada



I spend about half as much time on the phone and emailing as my coworkers. Project manager btw but it also works really well at home.



Instead of “what do you want for dinner”



Come up with two options “do you want option 1 or option 2”



Basically just stopped asking anyone open ended questions unless we’re friends or family and just having a conversation. It’s great! If I don’t actually have real options to present people I’ll just give them any single option I can come up with whether it’s good or not, if they have a better idea usually they’ll bring it up, but then comes active listening which is a whole other life hack.



Edit: oh also! “The funnel”!



Example:



Do you want to go out tonight for dinner or make something here?



Let’s go out!



Okay great, do you want Asian food, American, or Mediterranean?



Asian



Awesome, do you want to go to Asian place number one or Asian place number two?



This also works really well with scheduling:



Does Thursday work for you or would Monday be better?



Neither but I could do next Friday.



Okay great, are you a morning person or do you prefer to sleep in a bit?



I prefer to sleep in



Awesome, I’m the same way! We can be there early afternoon around noon unless later in the day like around 5 would work better for you?.



Essentially you lead them down the decision making process by giving them this or that options starting broadly and narrowing it down to the last detail. So much better than giving them all the options in the world, 9 times out of 10 you’ll get “hmm I’m not sure I’ll have to look at my calender and get back with you” 🙄.

#18 Studying actually helps to improve mental health.

#19 I have a real problem with putting my washing away once it’s dried. So I shove it all into the “clean” basket and then later when I’m looking to put clothes on, instead of digging around the basket for the clothes I want to wear, I put away as many clothes as I can until I find what I want to wear.



Once I find what I’m looking for I tell myself I can stop putting clothes away. Sometimes it can take a day or two but by the end of it all the clothes are put away. Other times I can find a groove and just end up putting everything away.

#20 Using a tortilla as a plate so I can just eat the mess after. Work smarter, not harder. 🌯😂.

#21 I can't remember exactly where online but I saw a video about a year ago saying have your condiments and sauces in your veggie draws in the fridge and have your veggies in sight in the door and shelves you can see veggies and fruit and tend to use them before they go off. You'll always use the condiments no matter what so them being out of sight doesn't matter. Been a good send of a hack for my partner and I who are neurospicy.

#22 I was depressed and lonely. I started getting outside and exercising, kayaking mostly, and started feeling better, gaining self respect as I get better at it, and collected a group of friends.

#23 Kitchen plastic wrap in the freezer. No more sticking.

#24 Got this from a post on Reddit. Keep cleaning products in the bathroom. I started to and I think it was a very good “hack”.

#25 I squeegee my shower walls, door and floor after every shower. It takes less than 2 minutes while I’m drip drying and keeps my shower much, much cleaner.

#26 I once read that putting a rubber band around a jar lid makes it easier to open. Tried it on a stubborn jar of pickles, and it worked so well, I felt like a superhero.

#27 Kinda niche but mixing a teaspoon of liquid fabric softener and water in a spray bottle really is just as good as those $20 bottles of wrinkle release spray. No really, I'm shocked at how well it works. Works even better with a steamer and is great as a quick freshen-upper for sweaters/jackets that are clean but have been hanging in the closet all year.

#28 I write my grocery store list in the order I walk through the store. Keeps me organized and I don’t have to walk all over the store.

#29 Use the big half of an eggshell to remove little bits of shell that have fallen in the egg.

#30 Got this one off reddit a while ago: If pooping is taking too long, try rocking back and forth on the toilet. It works shockingly well.

#31 Read



the



f*****g



manual.

#32 When parking in a big ramp (mall, airport, parking garage), take a quick photo of a sign that reminds you of the location.

#33 If you drill a hole in the wall that turns out to be too big, or if a wall plug has come loose, snap the red bit off of a couple of matchsticks, throw those away, and put the remaining wooden bit in the hole before reinserting the wall plug and screw the item back in. Learned this years ago from a guitar magazine (how to fix a loose strap lock pin) and turned out to be really versatile.



Edit: added clarity on which bit you put into the wall since I’m no arsonist.

#34 Hate the tendon in chicken tenderloins but also hate cutting them out? Grab it with a paper towel (for grip) in one hand and thread it through the teeth of a fork in another. One good pull will get the tendon out completely clean. My life changed immediately when I learned this lol.

#35 If you find yourself walking toward someone in the opposite direction and there’s that awkward moment of which way to go, right or left, look down in the direction you choose. I always look down and to the right, and it works incredibly well. It subtly tells them your intention. Less bumpity bumps.

#36 I buy senior movie tickets on-line and then never say anything when they scan my QR code.

#37 Tapping the top of a hard boiled egg to make it easier to peel.

Using bolts and nuts to pull rusted bearings off of vehicles.

Nailing Gerber baby food lids to the Rafters in the garage and using the jars to store Misc. Nuts and Screws.

Using a hand mixer to pull my Long cooked Pork.

Using the electric leaf blower to Clean off the car in winter.

Using 2 plates to Halve cherry tomatoes for salad.

It's hard to think of them I use so many.

#38 When I need to remember something, I put something out of place and tie it to the memory.



Like if I need to remember to bring something to work but I'm about to fall asleep, I'll put my water bottle on top of my phone, and when I wake up I notice it and wonder why it's like that, then I remember the thing.



This also works for me by visualizing an area of my home that I'm going to walk past. It usually happens when I'm in the shower and I remember that I'm supposed to do something. If I concentrate and imagine the space, then repeat in my mind "when you see x, remember to do y" Then when I get out of the shower and see x, I remember to do y.



It sounds like it wouldn't work but it does for me.

#39 I book flights, cars, and hotels by searching with the big aggregate sights to find the deals, then contact the firms directly to make the booking.



The price is frequently the same and sometimes lower. But the big advantage is if something goes wrong - it makes it a lot easier to fix because you don't need to go through the third party. This has saved me a couple of times when my itinerary changed.



It has also saved me a significant amount of money if the third party firm charges large 'service' fees - e.g., AirBnB (many holiday rentals put listings on AirBnB but have their own online presence too).

#40 90%+ of what I know how to do DIY is learned from YouTube. There is *so much* good free content out there.



A basic set of tools and some time has saved me enough money over the years that it became the down payment for a house.



Plus, I just like learning how to do things and get a sense of satisfaction from completing something challenging/new and knowing I was able to fix it.

#41 The 5/10 minute rule for chores; if it takes less than that amount of time in minutes to do, just do it now. No excuses - it'll be over and done with in no time once you start.



Additional cleaning tip - if you're leaving the room, take something that doesn't belong. Be it trash, something misplaced, a cup/plate, etc.

#42 Using a credit union for a loan.

#43 If a business/medical center says you need to talk to another number and offers to transfer you, always get the number. That way you don't have to call the wrong number if it doesn't connect.

#44 Always checkout resale shops and thrift stores in nicer cities and towns, they always got the good stuff.

#45 I’ve weaponised my procrastination. If I have 5 things on my to-do list I’ll procrastinate on the first or second item by doing another item on the list.



I’m not getting the first thing done, but I’m still progressing.



The true master hack is to trick your brain into thinking the thing at the top of time list is urgent or important when it’s not, so you don’t actually screw yourself over by procrastinating on that item.

#46 An old metalwork teacher at school showed me how you can straighten almost any wire by rolling it between a steel rule and the floor/flat hard surface. Very handy trick for those interested in crafts.

#47 Universal:



-Add keyboard shortcuts to your phones dictionary to automatically replace any desired symbols with your email and a pound sign for phone number. It’s saved me so much time typing for work.



Not sure about androids, but iPhones now on iOS 18 can show reminders on the calendar with no fidgeting. Set up the dates and amounts of payments under the reminders app and set to repeat monthly with a #bills tag. Forgetting bills is a thing of the past for me since I don’t pay attention.



Invest in a solid tumbler and a solid water dispenser instead of buying water bottles. I love me some ice water at any given time and being able to refill it easily with drinkable water being cheap af at the water stations for 5 gallon tubs.



Beans on burritos guarantees you get decently full with less at the expense of being gassy if on a budget. It’s helped me through dark times growing up.



Do a small act of kindness every now and then. It helps your mental health.



*Edited to add 1 more useful one for those who shop online often. *



Save messaging bot numbers in groups to clear the clutter of offers and organize them to have your contacts easily visible. Example: save 3 bots that constantly message you for verification for a website under a contact and keep updating that contact with similar bots and so on. So far my top bots are verification, Alerts and receipt bots and my messages are always organized.

#48 Trying to unscrew a tight phillips screw and accidentally strip the head? Put a piece of rubber band between the screwdriver and the screw head. Works like magic.



I use this one with kids all the time: if something gets dropped down a hillside, or blown away in the wind, and you can't find it, try to recreate the scene of the crime. Find something of similar size and shape and let it fall or get blown away from the same starting point. Follow it and you will likely find what you lost.

#49 After brushing my teeth, I don’t rinse my mouth so that more flouride stays longer on my teeth. I just spit out excess toothpaste foam.

#50 20 minutes rule. When I get home from work, I take 20mins every day tidying or cleaning. Something always needs to be done. Once the 20mins is up, I stop as soon as is feasible (aka I won't stop halfway through cleaning a toilet if the timer dings lol).



I've found that its easy to commit to since it's only 20mins per day. It has saved me from having to rush to clean when company comes over as well as living in a house of disarray. Keeps my place tidy and my mind just a little bit more at ease.

#51 Got a nasal passage that needs clearing?





Let out all of your breath and hold until your body starts gasping for air (you can feel your lungs start to contract involuntarily). The adrenaline rush that comes from your body desperately trying to get air instantly clears your blocked up nose!





Bonus - you're wide awake and jacked!

#52 Be the persistent polite problem.



Example, you want to get your internet bill down.



Call and say "My internet bill is getting too expensive, do you know any discounts available? They try to sell you a bundle. You reply with "Thanks, but I'm not looking to add services, my internet bill is just too expensive." They suggest you could downgrade your plan. "No thank you, I'm content with your services except your company has increased their price and it's just too expensive. I'd like to pay less." The person Maybank what you expect, you say "I was hoping we could find a way to make my internet less expensive, do you have any other ideas?"



By now you are using language to bring them into a team mindset, you and the guy working together to solve this problem. You know he'd help you out if he could, but recognize his company may be the problem, and maybe this guy knows something you don't that could help. You brought the problem, he has the solution, be polite and persistent, maybe he knows who to escalate to in retention. Maybe he knows there's a special discount code, take every no as a chance to reiterate the problem. Not in a douchey way though, it's jto a conflict, it's a collaborative brainstorm.

#53 Anxiety life hack: if you're worrying to yourself "what if happens?", you can quickly break out of that by consciously thinking "what if happens?"



For example, I was worried about a test I had written and kept thinking, "what if I get an F?" I broke out of it with "what if I get an A?!" and my brain went "ooh, that'd be so cool!" I had to go through this cycle a few times, it took a really long time to get that exam back.

#54 Tilt your head back and take a big gulp of water to get rid of hiccups.

#55 Heating taco shells in the oven by hanging them upside down on the oven rack - they stay open that way and are easier to fill.

#56 Peeling/scraping ginger with a tea spoon.

#57 When you have a cough and can’t sleep (as it gets worse lying down), rub Vicks on your chest and - most importantly - the bottom of your feet.



Yes, you could prop yourself upright with pillows, but not everyone can sleep like that.



Also, drink hot water with honey and lemon before bed.



Most of the time, it works some of the time.

#58 Last 30 seconds of my morning shower I switch to cold water. I feel like I have the same energy that I did after waking up 10 years ago for a good part of my day afterwards and have less aches and pains.

#59 When cleaning out your email, do a search for the keyword "unsubscribe". Any email with that word in it is one you don't want, guaranteed. Delete the lot.

#60 Hair conditioner works very well as a shaving cream. Smells better, too, usually.

#61 I've been working out for 5 years now in the 1st year I lost roughly 60lbs. As you could imagine my waistline shrank and overall I looked slim but still never achieved that muscle definition look of any kind. Ive been practicing clean eating habits, watching macros, included cardio days in my routine, walked my dog for an hour twice a day...etc but just could never figured out how to get the look I was working towards.



Until earlier this year I read an article about the benefits of running immediately after weightlifting, something about your glycogen levels depleting with weights allows your body to burn more fat while on the treadmill and I gotta say in 30 days I was an entirely new person. I couldn't believe it.

#62 I use clippers to cut my own hair, so I mounted my phone to a tripod and use the camera app and cast it to my TV as a "mirror". I can reposition the camera/tripod anywhere I need to 360° around me in order to accurately see the back/sides without having to hold a mirror in one hand, using the clippers with the other hand, while having to turn my whole body around in order to see the reflection of the back/sides in the handheld mirror.



Plus since I'm looking forward at the TV with the camera behind me, the "clipper hand" control isn't inverted like it would be if I was looking in a handheld mirror's reflection. That makes it easier to accurately cut where I need to.

#63 Clean your house before leaving on vacation so you can come home to a welcoming and clean house with no chores to follow up on.



If you live in a house with multiple stories, leave items that are to go to different floors next to the stairs so you can carry them down/upstairs when you're going that way anyway.

#64 If you need to remember whether or not you’ve done something (like locking a door) just do the task then repeat a nonsensical mantra three times like dolphin tits dolphin tits dolphin tits. When you think back you’ll immediately remember the dumb phrase and that you’ve completed the thing.

#65 To screw a screw into threading straight/correctly, screw the opposite direction of the threads while applying light pressure until it clicks or drops into the threading, and it should now be aligned properly and you can proceed to tighten without worrying about cross-threading etc.



(I do a lot of screwing in my life so this was a big one).

#66 This one might be a bit lame, but if your propane tank (20#, for the gas grill or other) is expired and the guy can’t fuel you up, just take it to a big box with an exchange, Home Depot/any blue rhino/etc. no questions, new tank.

#67 When I forget someone's name, I go through the alphabet in my head. I'd say about 90% of the time, when I get to the letter their name starts with, it triggers the memory for me. Ex: ABCDEF... FRANK!

#68 Chopping an onion with a fork in it.



Easier than an onion peel.

#69 Remembering the advice: "the number one reason somebody parks like an a*****e is that the person next to them parks like an a*****e." Helps in all sorts of ways.

#70 This is a small one but aiming a light at the ceiling instead of at whatever you’re looking at. It’ll illuminate the whole room and makes looking around even easier.

#71 If you need to bring something home from the fridge put your car keys in the bag you put in fridge. Won’t forget! We used to have 10 guys with bags in the fridge at the bar I went to,.