Luckily, some Redditors were kind enough to share adult “cheat codes” that changed their lives so the rest of us don’t have to learn everything the hard way. We’ve rounded up the best ones below. Scroll down and pick up a few worth keeping.

Before we reach adulthood, most of us spend over a decade in school . That education is important, no doubt, but there’s one thing it rarely teaches— life experience . And that’s a whole different kind of lesson, one that no textbook can ever prepare you for.

#1 If youre not enjoying something you can stop and leave.

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#2 Admit to yourself when something is not working and reverse course. The sunk cost fallacy keeps people moving in the wrong direction way longer than they need to be.

#3 Setting a 15-minute timer before every impulse purchase saved me thousands of dollars because 90% of the time I realize I don't actually want it.

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#4 I stopped caring what people think of me.



People are too focused on themselves and their own problems to care about that random embarrassing or cringy thing I did. Even if they do care, people will quickly move on and forget about me once something else catches their attention. Once I learned that, I became A LOT more confidant and it was much easier to deal with my anxiety and depression.

#5 Not sharing everything on social media. Be invisible.

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#6 Not arguing with stupid people.

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#7 Learning how to cook saves a ton of money.

#8 Consistency beats motivation every single time.

#9 I’m a dude. I went to a few Codependent Anonymous meetings after leaving a long violent relationship. It completely changed the way I communicate and conduct myself in relationships.



I grew up in a broken home. So I never learned how to advocate for myself or speak up for my needs. I also had zero idea whatsoever on what a healthy relationship looked like. I was essentially a people pleasing doormat/punching bag the vast majority of my life.



Just celebrated a 2 year anniversary for my first healthy and loving relationship. 💪🏿💪🏿.

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#10 Living a walking or biking commute distance from work and DOING IT. fantastic!

#11 Prepping things the evening before: work lunch, gym bag, etc etc.

Doesn't take that long and morning you is very grateful for that effort.

#12 As an adult time is extremely scarce, if you want to extend your weekend (or at least have the illusion of it being longer) have some activity planned on your last day of the work week, as soon as you’re done with work you go out and do something fun, this will kind of make you feel that the weekend was a day longer than it really was.

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#13 A sign of maturity is complaining less out loud.

#14 You can literally walk into a cake shop and by an entire tiramisu for no reason!

#15 Letting go of anger.

You realize how ridiculous you were with it, and how crazy everyone else looks expressing it afterwards.



Anger just really isn't needed. It never does any good.

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#16 Saying “let me think about it” instead of automatically saying yes. It saves you from a lot of stuff you didn’t even want to do in the first place.

#17 Dont tell anyone your days off and you will be able to enjoy it without being hassled to do something.



Automate payments.

#18 Scheduling in tasks I don't particularly like doing. If I don't allocate time in the day to go the gym then I'll never go or cleaning the house or cooking dinner. .

#19 Learning to keep my mouth shut.

#20 Budgeting even small amounts of money.

#21 “You might be on to something “ is what I tell people when I don’t feel like arguing or proving a point. I don’t got the energy to change the way people think.

#22 Honestly? Treating my energy like a budget, not just my money. I stopped saying yes to things/people that drain me and suddenly life got way less chaotic. Protect your peace is cliché but…it works.

#23 Sleeping early. Completing 7- 8 hours sleep.

#24 Don’t live your life based on reactions pause, feel, then choose your response based on your values, not your emotions or the situation.

#25 Being a part of a men's group. Having a place to take the annoying things that happen to me through the week and being listened to without judgement or advice giving is so life changing.

#26 You can cut toxic people out of your life like a tumor. Even if they are related to you, you don’t have to allow them time or space in your life.

#27 Treat yourself as a best friend.

#28 Ignoring other people's horrible advice.

#29 Invest in yourself.



DIY Tools, DIY skills, professional development etc.



Become a contributing "useful" person instead of a detractor.

#30 Buying many of the same pair of sock. No more pairing, pull any two out of the draw for a match 😎.

#31 Live simply. Yes, you might be able to afford the BMW but buy the CRV instead. You might be able to afford the 5 bedroom in the gated community but buy the 3 bedroom on the nice block down the street. It’s amazing the feeling of having all your expenses covered with extra in the bank.

#32 Just stop buying stuff. Especially new stuff. Opt out of consumerism. It's so freeing.

#33 No one else can help me but myself.



It’s great to have family and great friends around you. But at the end of the day, you’re on your own.

So don’t waste time and energy tryna be hero or something. Just share/give what you can. Learn how to say NO.

#34 Not a "cheat code", but it might as well be: All that super simple stuff *actually works*.



Going for a little walk outside in sunlight works. Staying hydrated with water (not coffee, not soda, water) works. Eating dark green vegetables works.



Life is hard, but the fundamentals of human biology have been known for some time. They work, you just gotta make the conscious effort to do them.

#35 Humans refrain. Animals don't.

Just because you can doesn't mean you should. You don't generate (self) respect by doing things, but also by NOT doing things .

#36 Re-think your relationship with food. Most of us were taught wrong and now we’re overweight, under-nourished, and tired all the time.



A bowl of cereal and orange juice for breakfast. A sandwich, chips, and a soda for lunch. And a meal at a restaurant for dinner. None of these are cutting it, not even close, but that’s how me and so many people grew up.



Whole foods, prepared yourself, high protein, plentiful amounts of vegetables and fruits, and MUCH smaller portions of carbs.



It’ll change your life.

#37 When it comes to your job, it’s just better to lie to be positive then it is to tell the truth and be negative.

#38 Only value the opinion of ppl you value.

#39 Never underestimate the power of an email asking for a refund. 10 times out of 10 when I’ve emailed a company asking for a refund or to exchange an item (typically because of impulse buying) they’ve given it to me. These emails typically do go to an actual person and that person most likely either doesn’t want to deal with an angry customer or just doesn’t care. Make sure to be as respectful and WASPy sounding as possible and you’ll most likely get your way.

#40 Nobody cares about you as much as you do. Similarly, no one cares about you more than they care about themselves.



It's not that you're not important. It's just that you're less important to them.

#41 I used to be a little intimidated by people in the so-called respectable professions, such as medicine, education, finance, government bureaucracy etc. I used to think that they are all intelligent and well-rounded people who could, in conversation, producce insightful opinions across a broad range of topics. But after completing my own education and interacting with many of these types of people on a daily basis, I've come to the conclusion that, in general, most people don't have a clue about anything outside of their immediate area of expertise. Realising this helps me to interact with society with more confidence.

#42 Don't sweat the small stuff.

#43 Play dumb, remain silent, ask questions.

#44 Your hobbies do not have to be a side hustle, or you’ll find yourself looking for another hobby.

#45 Quitting drinking.

#46 Comparison is the thief of joy.

#47 Sleep, stretch, hydrate.

#48 Pour only into that which pours back into you.

#49 Keep your mouth shut and get your body strong and healthy as you age. Also work doesn’t matter as much as your relationships. Build a life.

#50 Working in a field society values will make your life infinitely easier than “following your passion.”



In fact, it might even finance the things you actually like to do.

#51 If it'll take less than 5 minutes, do it now.

#52 You can say no. People are allowed to change their minds.

#53 Just because everybody else is doing something it doesn't mean you have to do it too.

#54 No explanation required. You can do what you want in your personal life - get a new job, cut someone out, sell a car, wear pink shoes to work - and when people ask why, you don't have to tell them. No explanation is owed to anyone.

#55 Asking myself: "do I need it, or do I want it" has saved me a lot of money over the years. Becoming a minimalist has been one of my greatest cheat codes. The less things you have in life, the better your quality of life.



That's not to say I don't treat myself sometimes, but when I do, I REALLY treat myself, and keep those moments special.

#56 If you lose your temper / have angry outbursts, get help- therapy.

#57 Don't complain at work unless its in the form of suggesting an improvement .

#58 Learn to be comfortable with your shortcomings, faults, and idiosyncracies about which other people might tease you or criticize you. Accept those things... embrace them... and defend them if they add to your understanding and belief of who you are.



BUT: If any of these shortcomings, faults, and idiosyncracies are harmful to you socially and/or mentally, do everything you can to come to an understanding about this aspect about yourself, and figure out how to control it, recognize it, do your best to avoid it, and learn to quickly apologize for it if you fail to do so.



Understand who you are. The good and the bad.



It took me 50 years, but I finally got it.

#59 Ironically, my adult cheat code is to treat myself a bit like I would a small child. So many problems in life become infinitely more manageable if you have a snack and take a nap first.

#60 Don't let yourself be upset about something until it happens.

#61 Writing things down at work. When a thought comes to mind I quickly email myself so I don’t forget it when I get back to my office. It gives me a to do list and I stay on top of everything I need to. Relying on memory alone is impossible for me.

#62 Every adult should own a detachable shower head.