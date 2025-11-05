ADVERTISEMENT

When Samantha Welborn first heard about Leo, a Labrador Retriever who had failed his service dog training, she didn’t think she was ready to adopt again. She had recently lost her beloved dog and was still grieving when a friend told her about Leo – a friendly, energetic lab who hadn’t passed his final tests and was in need of a home. At first, she hesitated. The loss was still too fresh. But when she finally met Leo, everything changed. The moment he bounded up to her, full of enthusiasm and love, it was as if he already knew she needed him.

Meet Leo, the lab who didn’t become a service dog – but brings joy (and random items) to his owner every day

Brown dog enjoying a bath outside, bringing joy despite being rejected from service dog training.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Leo had been trained to assist people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), learning how to recognize emotional changes and respond with calm reassurance

Leo, the dog rejected from service dog training, resting calmly on a wooden porch in warm sunlight.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Despite his impressive skills, Leo had one little flaw – he was just “too” enthusiastic

Close-up of a brown dog named Leo, rejected from service dog training, looking up with soulful eyes on a patterned rug.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog named Leo lying on a blue float near water, highlighting rejected service dog training and bringing joy to owner.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

His habit of jumping up to greet everyone with pure joy made his trainers realize he wasn’t the right fit for the job

Brown dog lying stretched out on a couch covered with blankets, showing relaxed and cozy service dog vibes.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog named Leo relaxing near water, showcasing joy despite being rejected from service dog training.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

While that trait may have cost him his service dog certification, it’s exactly what made his new owner, Samantha, fall in love with him

Woman rowing a boat with two dogs, one being Leo, a dog rejected from service dog training, on a calm river surrounded by trees.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

From the moment he came home, Leo made it his mission to “help” in his own unique way

Close-up of a brown dog bringing random items indoors, showcasing joy despite being rejected from service dog training.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

He has a special talent for bringing Samantha random household items – sometimes incredibly useful, sometimes completely out of place

Close-up of a dog rejected from service dog training, with a blue winter hat on the wooden floor nearby.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog rejected from service dog training holding a random item in its mouth bringing joy to owner.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog rejected from service dog training looking up with random items on wooden floor below.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog rejected from service dog training holding a random item in its mouth, standing on wooden floor.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Close-up of a brown dog named Leo holding a random item, bringing joy despite being rejected from service dog training

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Close-up of a dog rejected from service dog training holding a random shoe, bringing joy to its owner.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Once, he proudly trotted over with a bottle of foot powder and lay on his back, as if asking her to use it

Brown dog close-up looking up with a small random item on a rug, highlighting rejected service dog training moments.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog standing on a carpet in a living room near a black leather couch, showing joy despite service dog training rejection.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Other times, he’s brought her ribbons, makeup bags, or even unpacked her suitcase before a trip

Brown dog standing on wooden floor next to a bag, showcasing his unique service dog training journey.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Leo the dog standing on a wooden floor next to a small maroon bag, showing loyalty despite service dog training rejection.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog rejected from service dog training holding a random item, bringing joy to his owner indoors on tiled floor.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

In addition to fetching random items, Leo has mastered the art of nudging – a skill he learned during his service dog training

Brown dog nudging owner's jacket outside in snow, showing affection despite being rejected from service dog training.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Now, he uses it in his own adorable way to let Samantha know when he wants something, whether it’s a toy, a treat, or simply a little extra attention

Brown dog standing on snow looking up, showing behavior to get attention, related to service dog training rejection.

Image credits: samanthawelborn

Brown dog rejected from service dog training looking up while on a leash in the snow, bringing joy to his owner

Image credits: samanthawelborn

“Leo still tries so hard to be helpful,” Samantha shared with a laugh. “He’s also just the most loyal, loving companion I’ve ever had”

Brown dog showing a pair of gray socks on the floor, symbolizing rejected service dog training and joy with owner.

Image credits: samanthawelborn