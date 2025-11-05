Rejected From Service Dog Training, Leo Brings Random Items And Joy To His Owner
When Samantha Welborn first heard about Leo, a Labrador Retriever who had failed his service dog training, she didn’t think she was ready to adopt again. She had recently lost her beloved dog and was still grieving when a friend told her about Leo – a friendly, energetic lab who hadn’t passed his final tests and was in need of a home. At first, she hesitated. The loss was still too fresh. But when she finally met Leo, everything changed. The moment he bounded up to her, full of enthusiasm and love, it was as if he already knew she needed him.
Meet Leo, the lab who didn’t become a service dog – but brings joy (and random items) to his owner every day
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Leo had been trained to assist people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), learning how to recognize emotional changes and respond with calm reassurance
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Despite his impressive skills, Leo had one little flaw – he was just “too” enthusiastic
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
His habit of jumping up to greet everyone with pure joy made his trainers realize he wasn’t the right fit for the job
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
While that trait may have cost him his service dog certification, it’s exactly what made his new owner, Samantha, fall in love with him
Image credits: samanthawelborn
From the moment he came home, Leo made it his mission to “help” in his own unique way
Image credits: samanthawelborn
He has a special talent for bringing Samantha random household items – sometimes incredibly useful, sometimes completely out of place
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Once, he proudly trotted over with a bottle of foot powder and lay on his back, as if asking her to use it
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Other times, he’s brought her ribbons, makeup bags, or even unpacked her suitcase before a trip
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
In addition to fetching random items, Leo has mastered the art of nudging – a skill he learned during his service dog training
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Now, he uses it in his own adorable way to let Samantha know when he wants something, whether it’s a toy, a treat, or simply a little extra attention
Image credits: samanthawelborn
Image credits: samanthawelborn
“Leo still tries so hard to be helpful,” Samantha shared with a laugh. “He’s also just the most loyal, loving companion I’ve ever had”
Image credits: samanthawelborn
