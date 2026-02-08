Leighton Vander Esch: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Leighton Vander Esch
February 8, 1996
Riggins, Idaho, US
30 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Leighton Vander Esch?
Leighton Vander Esch is an American former professional football player known for his formidable presence as a linebacker. His impactful career with the Dallas Cowboys showcased a blend of athleticism and strategic defense.
He first garnered national attention after being a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2018, quickly earning Pro Bowl honors. His aggressive play style often made him a fan favorite.
|Full Name
|Leighton Vander Esch
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Salmon River High School, Boise State University
|Father
|Darwin Vander Esch
|Mother
|Sandy Vander Esch
|Siblings
|Shannon Vander Esch, Christon Vander Esch, Morgan Vander Esch, Jason Vander Esch
|Kids
|Navy Grace Vander Esch
Early Life and Education
Raised in Riggins, Idaho, Leighton Vander Esch developed a strong work ethic from his rancher and logger father, Darwin, and schoolteacher mother, Sandy. He participated in football, basketball, and track and field in high school.
Vander Esch attended Salmon River High School, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete, even leading his football team to a state title. He later walked on at Boise State University, earning a scholarship.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc has defined Leighton Vander Esch’s relationship with Madalynn Vander Esch (née Tucker), his high school sweetheart. They married in July 2019 after meeting in their small Idaho hometown.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Navy Grace, in January 2024. Vander Esch and his wife often share glimpses of their life together on social media.
Career Highlights
As a standout linebacker, Leighton Vander Esch quickly made his mark in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors in his impressive 2018 rookie season. His formidable presence became a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense.
Before his professional debut, he garnered significant acclaim in college, notably being named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He was also a key player in Boise State’s Mountain West Championship win.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 7, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 6, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 5, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0