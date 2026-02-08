Who Is Leighton Vander Esch? Leighton Vander Esch is an American former professional football player known for his formidable presence as a linebacker. His impactful career with the Dallas Cowboys showcased a blend of athleticism and strategic defense. He first garnered national attention after being a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2018, quickly earning Pro Bowl honors. His aggressive play style often made him a fan favorite.

Full Name Leighton Vander Esch Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Education Salmon River High School, Boise State University Father Darwin Vander Esch Mother Sandy Vander Esch Siblings Shannon Vander Esch, Christon Vander Esch, Morgan Vander Esch, Jason Vander Esch Kids Navy Grace Vander Esch

Early Life and Education Raised in Riggins, Idaho, Leighton Vander Esch developed a strong work ethic from his rancher and logger father, Darwin, and schoolteacher mother, Sandy. He participated in football, basketball, and track and field in high school. Vander Esch attended Salmon River High School, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete, even leading his football team to a state title. He later walked on at Boise State University, earning a scholarship.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Leighton Vander Esch’s relationship with Madalynn Vander Esch (née Tucker), his high school sweetheart. They married in July 2019 after meeting in their small Idaho hometown. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Navy Grace, in January 2024. Vander Esch and his wife often share glimpses of their life together on social media.