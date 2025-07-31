Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Disgusted”: Legendary Lion Blondie Lured Away From The Park And Fatally Shot By Trophy Hunters
Legendary lion Blondie standing in grassland at sunset, highlighting trophy hunters' fatal impact on wildlife.
Society, World

“Disgusted”: Legendary Lion Blondie Lured Away From The Park And Fatally Shot By Trophy Hunters

A legendary lion known as Blondie, recently fitted with a GPS collar by Oxford University researchers, has been fatally wounded by trophy hunters just outside Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park.

The five-year-old male was described as a breeding lion in his prime, and was the subject of an Oxford-led long-term study tracking lion behavior. But his strength and central role in a thriving pride also made him a target for hunters in search of a hollow victory.

Highlights
  • Blondie, a breeding lion tracked by Oxford researchers, was fatally wounded by trophy hunters.
  • Blondie was lured from protected Hwange using meat bait and hunted despite wearing a GPS collar meant to deter hunters.
  • Experts warn that trophy hunting of prime males destabilizes lion prides, leading to declining lion populations across Africa.

Blondie left behind 10 cubs and three adult females.

    Legendary lion Blondie standing in tall grass at sunset, highlighting its majestic mane and powerful stance.

    Image credits: Searching For Spots/Facebook

    The shooting occurred during the week of June 29. According to reports, Blondie was lured out of the safety of Hwange—where hunting is prohibited—using chunks of meat tossed from the back of a truck.

    Moments later, he was fatally shot. 

    A photograph showing the armed trophy hunter kneeling beside his body was briefly posted online, before being hastily deleted.

    Legendary lion Blondie walking through tall grass at dusk, highlighting the plight of trophy hunters targeting wildlife.

    Image credits: Searching For Spots

    The tragedy came just three months after scientists placed a GPS collar on Blondie to track his movements. That same collar, which researchers hoped in vain would serve as a visual deterrent for any ethical hunter, made little difference.

    “That Blondie’s prominent collar did not prevent him from being offered to a hunting client confirms the stark reality that no lion is safe from trophy hunting weapons,” said Simon Espley, CEO of Africa Geographic, the organization that sponsored Blondie’s collar. 

    “He was a breeding male in his prime, making a mockery of the ethics that ZPGA regularly espouses and the repeated claims that trophy hunters only target old, non-breeding males.”

    Despite ethical and ecological concerns, trophy hunting remains a profitable business in the country

    Comment expressing disgust and heartbreak with broken heart emojis about the legendary lion Blondie lured away and fatally shot.

    The Zimbabwe Professional Guides Association (ZPGA) is a self-regulatory body that represents “professional hunters” in Zimbabwe. While the group works closely with the government, it operates as an independent industry group.

    At the crux of the issue is a debate on the economic necessity surrounding the practice of trophy hunting.

    Comment by David Michael Smith expressing outrage over trophy hunters killing a legendary lion Blondie outside the park.

    Proponents claim the practice helps fund conservation and local communities. According to official data, trophy hunting generates around US$200 million annually across Africa, with Zimbabwe earning about US$20 million per year from it.

    Despite this, reports indicate only 3% of these funds reach local communities, with the majority of the funds being siphoned off by hunting outfits, brokers, and corrupt officials.

    Detractors argue that the revenue generated from hunting could easily be replaced by photo safaris, serving as a more sustainable and ethical source of money. Despite this, hunting continues.

    Legendary lion Blondie standing in tall grass, photographed in soft golden light, highlighting its majestic mane.

    Image credits: Searching For Spots/Facebook

    According to Craig Packer, director of the Lion Research Center at the University of Minnesota, areas with the highest hunting intensity suffer the steepest local declines in lion numbers.

    This occurs due to trophy hunters targeting large, prime adult males—exactly the kind of lion that drives pride stability and genetic health. Removing these dominant males leads to pride takeovers and higher cub mortality.

    A fate that’s now likely to befall Blondie’s pride.

    Netizens are calling for the identities of those involved to be made public, and for them to face justice

    Legendary lion Blondie resting on grassland at sunset, highlighting the tragedy of trophy hunters targeting wild lions.

    Image credits: Searching For Spots

    As Packer indicated in 2015, lion numbers on the continent have plummeted from about 100,000 in the 1980s to fewer than 30,000—an 82% crash.

    The hunter involved has been located, but his identity has been protected.

    When confronted by Africa Geographic, he allegedly refused to elaborate on the details, saying only that the hunt had been conducted “ethically and legally.”

    Close-up of legendary lion Blondie with a golden mane, resting in the park during nighttime.

    Image credits: Searching For Spots

    Feeling powerless, people online are now calling for the identities of those involved to be made public, and for them to face justice.

    “Name and shame these vile people, don’t pixelate their faces,” wrote a commenter. “They dare to k*ll these beautiful animals? They belong to the world, to nature.”

    “As disgusting as this event was, how come we are allowed to view the body of a lion shot for no good reason, but the hunters… have their faces blacked out?” another asked.

    For many, the loss of Blondie is more than a singular tragedy—it’s an indictment of a cruel, profit-driven system that continues to fail Africa’s wildlife.

    “This must end”: Blondie’s passing has driven many to call for a complete ban on trophy hunting

    Comment from Fiona Macdonald expressing anger with an angry face emoji about disgusted legendary lion Blondie lured and fatally shot.

    Facebook comment by Oliver Pape stating photographers are better hunters because they leave their victims alive.

    Comment from Anette Mizan Herloff Jensen expressing strong opposition to trophy hunting and urging action to protect wildlife rights.

    Facebook comment by Adam Miscall saying Humans are a disease, expressing disgust over trophy hunters and lion Blondie.

    Comment expressing disgust over trophy hunters fatally shooting legendary lion Blondie after luring it away from the park.

    Facebook comment expressing disgust and sadness over the legendary lion Blondie being fatally shot by trophy hunters.

    User comment expressing sadness and disgust about Blondie, the legendary lion, with three upset emojis.

    Comment by Christopher John Hooley expressing disgust at trophy hunting and decline of Africa's wildlife including lions.

    Comment expressing disgust about the legend lion Blondie being lured and fatally shot by trophy hunters.

    Comment expressing sadness about legendary lion Blondie being lured away and fatally shot by trophy hunters.

    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think trophy hunters and poachers, need to slathered in BBQ sauce and hunted by lions and hyenas. Seems fair.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. Or shoot them the way they shoot their targets, though that is kinda quick.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    vilem-marak avatar
    Wij
    Wij
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their heads on pikes. It would be justice. Garbage viral bipeds….

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝐽𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖 𝑟𝑒𝑓𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 ,𝑖 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑗𝑖𝑠𝑡 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑚𝑒 𝑐𝑟𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑖𝑠𝑠 𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓𝑓 𝑖 𝑑𝑜𝑛'𝑡 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑏𝑒 𝑠𝑜 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑐𝑟𝑢𝑒𝑙 .. 𝑇𝑟𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑦 ℎ𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑛𝑒𝑒𝑑𝑏𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 ℎ𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑒𝑙𝑙 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝐽𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑒𝑑 .𝑤𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑙𝑒𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑙𝑒𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 ℎ𝑢𝑛𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚 ....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
