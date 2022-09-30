Guy Had No Idea His In-Laws Were So Picky And Greedy Before He Invited Them To Visit Disneyland And Paid For Everybody, So He Just Leaves

There is a proverb “A friend in need is a friend indeed”, and it is completely fair and confirmed by life experience. In fact, people say that the best way to test a person is to go through some difficulties with them. And indeed, everything that is bad in a person will definitely show up in the process of overcoming these difficulties.

But it turns out that there is another, extremely non-standard, but no less effective way to reveal the true essence of any person. To do this, you need to do the exact opposite – place them in the most comfortable environment, preferably paying for them almost everywhere.

Still can’t believe it? But for the author of this post in the AITA Reddit community, everything worked in exactly this way! More precisely, not exactly with the Original Poster himself, but with his in-laws. This story turned out to be so captivating that in just one day it got about 15.0K upvotes and more than 1.2K comments. In other words, the story is more than worth telling.

The Original Poster makes decent money and loves taking his family for great vacations

So, the Original Poster, in his own words, earns decent money, although he does not consider himself way rich. In any case, the man likes to take his family on vacation, and he has done this more than once over the past few years.

This time, the OP decided to invite his in-laws to Disneyland as well

This summer, the OP decided to do something really great. He invited his entire family to Disneyland, and this time not only his wife and their teen children, but also his father-in-law, mother-in-law, as well as his wife’s brother and his family.

For everyone to remember this trip well, the OP rented a McMansion with a pool and everything, bought all the groceries and rented a truck so they could ferry the luggage and in case of emergency, they would have a vehicle. Well, we must say, everyone definitely remembers this trip.

When they arrived to the rented house, the first problems started

It all started with the fact that at first, the relatives began to resent why the OP and his wife chose the best room for themselves. Then there were arguments about whose room had the bigger TV, who would clean the house (and why should they clean at all?), who would cook (and why should they cook at all?). The OP hoped that when they arrived at the park, things would change for the better. How wrong he was…

Standing in line, the OP’s wife and his SIL began to resent that they didn’t take a guide and skip the line. Then the OP’s wife joined in the outrage over cooking and cleaning. Finally, the last straw was his in-laws’ demand not to wait for an Uber in the evening, but just take the truck and drive back to the house.

Finally the OP was fed up with all this so he booked a suite at a nearby hotel and simply left

The OP’s patience had run out. He had enough points to rent a one-room suite at a nearby hotel for six whole days – and so he did. He ordered a pizza for his relatives, left them gorging on the lawn, and left for the hotel. Already sitting in the pool, sipping gin and tonic and waiting for the Angels vs A’s game, he texted his wife that he would meet them in the park the next morning…

The OP’s wife could not stand her relatives bugging her, so she joined her husband in the hotel the next evening

It must be said that this time, the OP’s wife had to endure everything that her husband previously had to, because now the bugging of her relatives was directed straight at her. She could not stand even a day, running away the next evening to her husband’s hotel and asking for forgiveness for having behaved this way earlier.

As a result, the OP’s relatives were left alone in the house and continued to quarrel among themselves. But that, as it goes, is just another story…

People in the comments suggested that the OP let his in-laws pay for themselves during the next vacation

Most commenters were simply delighted with this tale, along the way warning the OP that next time he should tell his relatives that since they did not like the previous vacation, now they will choose all the conditions themselves – but they will also pay for everything themselves. In any case, the OP now knows exactly what his in-laws are like.

Probably the most hilarious comment was from the person who asked the OP to make him his nephew for at least one day, promising to behave well, drink gin and not complain about anything. Well, maybe he’ll get lucky…

We’re pretty sure you already have your own opinion on this wonderful narrative, so we’re looking forward to your comments below this post. And if you too have experienced any similar behavior from relatives or friends, please be sure to tell your own story as well!